Exploring Linear Brick Aesthetics in Contemporary Architecture

Bricks are versatile and long-lasting building materials that combine technical and aesthetic qualities. In a variety of shapes, dimensions, textures, and colors –depending on the manufacturing process and type of clay– incorporating bricks into architecture creates dynamic facades and structures. From traditional to modern styles, these versatile elements can be arranged in different patterns and easily integrated with other building materials, enabling diverse architectural expressions. In addition to these qualities, the use of bricks in contemporary architecture is distinguished by experimenting with placement, orientation, and material textures, as well as embracing minimalistic design principles focused on simple and clean lines.

Among the different types of bricks, designing with a linear or elongated style involves playing with horizontal and vertical arrangements –or a combination of both– creating modular patterns for a rhythmic and harmonious visual appeal. Following this format, Randers Tegl has developed the Ultima waterstruck brick collection, which integrates craftsmanship, high-quality materials, and timeless appeal. By analyzing various projects, we showcase how the aesthetics of linear bricks are applied in contemporary architecture.

No Two Bricks Alike: Unique and Timeless

Spanning the length of two standard bricks in Danish Format (468 x 108 x 38mm), these waterstruck bricks in linear format seamlessly blend technical qualities with a distinctive aesthetic. With no bricks alike, each element varies in surface and appearance, contributing artistic expression to architectural elements.

Smooth yet textured, soft yet sharpened, elegant but unafraid of dynamism, each waterstruck brick’s appearance is defined by the properties and structure of its clay composition, which is shaped by the sequence, weather, and soil conditions of the land. The manufacturing process incorporates technologies that emulate craftsmanship while enhancing the raw material. After the clay mixture is poured and settled into individual molds, water is used as the releasing agent. The combination of clay and water lubricant leaves a unique textural patina on each resulting brick.

Versatile to Various Styles and Trends

When designing contemporary projects, several factors should be considered. By integrating the surrounding environment, climate conditions, the use of materials, and space qualities, brick architecture can create comfortable spaces while enhancing the character of buildings and renovations. From earthy vibes with warm tones and wild colors to greyish and cold nuances for Nordic styles, these elements adapt to various trends. To exemplify diverse approaches, we will delve into four residential projects featuring different waterstruck brick styles.

Blending with the natural colors of its woodland surroundings in Calgary, Canada, this house seamlessly incorporates dark-tinted materials throughout both its interior and exterior. Just like nature’s abundant colors, shades, and tones, the design plays with different brick bonds of black and brown nuances. The layout combines the classic bond of long-format bricks, a protruding bond, and a permeable one, which divides the space while encouraging interaction.

In lighter grey tones and simple geometric forms, the minimalist design of Villa Oss uses extra-long bricks to extend the voluminous villa. While these bricks create a uniform layout, the variety of grey shades enhances an illuminated facade, and its large windows embrace views of the green surroundings. The versatility of these materials enables the creation of special bonding breaks in the minimalistic facade. Adding character to the house, this strategy is accentuated at night, as the transparent bond allows indoor illumination to shine through.

After passing through rolling meadows, Villa Groot in Belgium surrounds a fig-planted courtyard with two-story floor-to-roof windows that reflect on the pool. In addition to the bricks' properties, the incorporation of waterstruck bricks as a pool backdrop enhances a raw and coarse aesthetic.

Situated among pine trees, Villa Höllviken in Sweden combines the serenity of its surroundings with contemporary and functional living. The modern, illuminated, grey-tinted, and thin brickwork complements the terrace's light-toned materials, creating a contrast with the turquoise pool. Adding continuity to the project, the use of waterstruk bricks extends all through the perimeter wall.

