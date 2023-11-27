Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum & Exhibition Interiors
  4. Chile
  5. Homo Ludens Exhibition / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete

Homo Ludens Exhibition / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete

Save
Homo Ludens Exhibition / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete

Homo Ludens Exhibition / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Interior PhotographyHomo Ludens Exhibition / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Interior PhotographyHomo Ludens Exhibition / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Interior PhotographyHomo Ludens Exhibition / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Interior PhotographyHomo Ludens Exhibition / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Museum & Exhibition Interiors
Valparaíso, Chile
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Homo Ludens Exhibition / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Interior Photography
© Felipe Ugalde
Save this picture!
Homo Ludens Exhibition / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Image 15 of 27
Axo
Save this picture!
Homo Ludens Exhibition / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Interior Photography
© Felipe Ugalde
Save this picture!
Homo Ludens Exhibition / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Image 16 of 27
Sections

Text description provided by the architects. Game and art in motion. How can we incorporate the concept of play into an art exhibition? The Homo Ludens exhibition proposes the challenge of transforming play into a concept that not only organizes the curation of the artworks but also guides the assembly and museography project of the exhibition.

Save this picture!
Homo Ludens Exhibition / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Interior Photography
© Felipe Ugalde
Save this picture!
Homo Ludens Exhibition / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Image 25 of 27
Axo - panels
Save this picture!
Homo Ludens Exhibition / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Interior Photography
© Felipe Ugalde

The exhibition takes place in a room that is 54 meters long, 9 meters wide, and 5 meters high, in the Cultural Park of Valparaiso (formerly a prison), which makes it a challenging space to display around 100 artworks and structure an exhibition with 4 sections or thematic axes.

Save this picture!
Homo Ludens Exhibition / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Interior Photography
© Felipe Ugalde
Save this picture!
Homo Ludens Exhibition / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Image 27 of 27
Detail
Save this picture!
Homo Ludens Exhibition / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Interior Photography
© Felipe Ugalde

Previous exhibitions held in this space have typically employed two strategies. The first one is to organize everything around the two longitudinal walls and free up the center to display three-dimensional works or sculptures. The second one is to divide the space using separate partitions as part of the catalog of objects available in the cultural center. Both strategies were incompatible with the concept of the project, as they generated static and predictable spaces.

Save this picture!
Homo Ludens Exhibition / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Interior Photography
© Felipe Ugalde

The museography for the exhibition conceptualizes play as change and movement, a capacity for transforming the space and the exhibition itself, in order to construct multiple interpretations of the artworks through small mechanical operations that introduce the unexpected.

Save this picture!
Homo Ludens Exhibition / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Interior Photography
© Felipe Ugalde
Save this picture!
Homo Ludens Exhibition / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Image 17 of 27
Floor plan
Save this picture!
Homo Ludens Exhibition / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Image 18 of 27
Floor plan
Save this picture!
Homo Ludens Exhibition / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Interior Photography
© Felipe Ugalde

We consider the unexpected and dynamic to be what characterizes any game, the possibility of completely changing in a single movement.

Save this picture!
Homo Ludens Exhibition / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Interior Photography
© Felipe Ugalde
Save this picture!
Homo Ludens Exhibition / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Image 19 of 27
Floor plan

The museography and the project are organized around 3 mobile devices that are 4 meters long, which allow for the fragmentation or unification of the room and alter the relationship between the artworks. Visitors will be able to modify the space and will never have the same spatial experience, and therefore, the experience of the artworks. These devices organize 3 similar areas, while the last section alters the partitions belonging to the Cultural Center in a stacked artifact, resembling a game on which a set of artworks will be displayed.

Save this picture!
Homo Ludens Exhibition / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Felipe Ugalde

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Cárcel, Valparaíso, Chile

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Guillermo Hevia García
Office
Catalina Poblete
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignCultural InteriorsMuseum & Exhibition InteriorsChile
Cite: "Homo Ludens Exhibition / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete" [Museografía Exposición “Homo Ludens” - Colección Ca.Sa / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete] 27 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010165/homo-ludens-exhibition-guillermo-hevia-garcia-plus-catalina-poblete> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Top #Tags