World
  Learning Center at Quest / KSM Architecture

Learning Center at Quest / KSM Architecture

Learning Center at Quest / KSM Architecture

Learning Center at Quest / KSM Architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadeLearning Center at Quest / KSM Architecture - Exterior PhotographyLearning Center at Quest / KSM Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, HandrailLearning Center at Quest / KSM Architecture - Interior Photography, BeamLearning Center at Quest / KSM Architecture - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Learning, Educational Architecture
Chennai, India
  • Architects: KSM Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  760
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sreenag BRS
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Akshada Aircom, Aspire Aluminium LTD, Facilini Design Lab, Sreevatsa Stainless Steel
  • HVAC Consultants: KSM Architecture
  • Design Team: Sriram Ganapathi, Siddarth Money, Akshaya J, Sathish V, Seran S, Mohanraj K, Ragini P
  • Graphics: Karthik Venkatesh
  • Civil Contractors: Associated Engineering Concerns
  • Electrical Consultants: SS Electricals
  • Lighting Design: Balika
  • Landscape Designers: KSM Architecture
  • Interior Contractors: Kowshik Interiors
  • Structural Consultants: PRC India
  • Electrical Contractors: SSE Electricals
  • City: Chennai
  • Country: India
Learning Center at Quest / KSM Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Sreenag BRS

Text description provided by the architects. The learning center at Quest is located on a 540 sqm piece of land, about 300 m from the seafront in Besant Nagar, Chennai. It is a learning center for children ages 8 to 16 years old. The center acts as a learning and interaction space for largely home-schooled children or those with the ‘unschooling’ pattern of education, which involves teaching children based on their interests rather than a set curriculum.

Learning Center at Quest / KSM Architecture - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows
© Sreenag BRS
Learning Center at Quest / KSM Architecture - Image 17 of 27
Function Matrix
Learning Center at Quest / KSM Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Sreenag BRS

The learning center has been designed as a collection of free-flowing volumes that give a feeling of space and visual connectivity. One gains access to the building through a tree-lined front court with a set of steps and a ramp. One enters the rectangular building footprint in the center into an atrium-like volume that opens up to the full height of the building, with an amphitheater rising to the right and a gallery space towards the left. 

Learning Center at Quest / KSM Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Sreenag BRS
Learning Center at Quest / KSM Architecture - Image 23 of 27
Section
Learning Center at Quest / KSM Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail
© Sreenag BRS

In section, the building opens towards the south, the ambient wind direction in Chennai. The southern side of the site is raised in the form of a garden to harness the south breeze while also taking advantage of a wind channel caused by the extended road beyond the site. The amphitheater connects the arrival space to the library above as a seamless volume overlooking the raised garden on the south. The garden can be accessed by a slide that begins at the library. Five classrooms are stacked on either side of the central atrium, and inside this atrium is a metal staircase that winds its way up, connecting all the levels. At the fourth level, the staircase comes out of the building and faces the dorm of a spiral stair leading up to a rooftop cafeteria, which opens out into a landscaped terrace on the south.

Learning Center at Quest / KSM Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving, Table, Windows
© Sreenag BRS
Learning Center at Quest / KSM Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Column, Handrail
© Sreenag BRS

From a climate sensitivity standpoint, the buildings' easters and western walls have been designed as insulated cavity walls with minimum opening. In contrast, the southern and northern walls have full-length operable windows that allow the ambient south breeze and are shaded by vertical aluminum aerofoil-shaped louvers. The eastern and western walls are composite 400mm wide, consisting of a 300mm wide cavity wall with a 50 mm thick XPS infill as the inner layer with a bamboo shuttered GFRC facade panel as a self-shading skin with a 25mm air cavity.

Learning Center at Quest / KSM Architecture - Image 13 of 27
© Sreenag BRS
Learning Center at Quest / KSM Architecture - Image 27 of 27
West Elevation
Learning Center at Quest / KSM Architecture - Interior Photography
© Sreenag BRS

This insulation system virtually removes all the heat on these walls. There is a sense of openness with no clear demarcation of space or volume - every space seamlessly blends with the gardens beyond. The warm glow of glare-free natural light creates a cheerful ambiance, and the sense of fun is accentuated by the use of color, with a natural breeze wafting through the various levels- all of this provides an ideal platform for learning.

Project location

Address:Besant Nagar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

KSM Architecture
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningEducational ArchitectureIndia

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningEducational ArchitectureIndia
Top #Tags