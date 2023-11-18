Watch Live the 2023 International Holcim Awards Ceremony and Discover the Winning Teams

Watch live the Holcim Awards 2023 Ceremony on November 18, broadcasted from Venice, Italy during the final weeks of the Biennale Architettura 2023 - 18th International Architecture Exhibition, to discover the winners and the ranking of the nominees. Consisting of five independent expert panels from around the globe, the jury has chosen projects that demonstrate contextual and practical approaches to sustainable construction, divided into regional categories: Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and North America.

Founded in 2004 by the Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction," the Holcim Awards for Sustainable Construction are the world’s most significant competition for sustainable design - showcasing projects that contribute to the transformation of the building sector." The Awards recognize projects that integrate sustainable design and construction with architectural excellence. Serving as a catalyst for innovators, these awards have granted so far over 320 prizes.

This year’s Holcim Awards finalists exemplify how it is possible - in this decisive decade to advance sustainable development - to pursue and deliver the application of innovative design and construction practices that provide a holistic response to meeting human development goals and regenerating natural systems.-- Laura Viscovich, Executive Director of the Holcim Foundation.

You can see the finalists for the Holcim Awards 2023 Finalists here, or check them out alphabetically sorted below.

1925 Victoria Park Ave

High-tech and low-cost modular housing solution for urban living

Toronto, ON, Canada

CREE Buildings, Partisans Architects, and Well-Grounded Real Estate

El 17. Composition of Knowledge House

360° co-design process for rehabilitation of an industrial building

Madrid, Spain

Husos, Elii, and Ultrazul

Ezbet Eshaq’s Eco Classroom

Community learning space constructed from recycled materials

Ezbet Eshaq, Egypt

BENAA Foundation for Sustainable Development

Fujian Tulou

Conservation and adaptive reuse of heritage buildings

Zhangzhou Shi, Fujian Sheng, China

DnA_Design and Architecture

Ger Plug-In 3.0

High-performance utility solutions for traditional housing

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

District Development Unit, Energy Efficient Design Build, and Ger Hub

Haus 2+

Urban infill for a mixed-use cultural building

Berlin, Germany

Office ParkScheerbarth

High-Rise H1 Zwhatt Site

Hybrid, high-rise, low-tech housing solution

Regensdorf, Switzerland

Boltshauser Architekten

Kaiser Borsari Hall

University building with on-site energy generation and storage

Bellingham, WA, USA

Perkins and Will

Kfar Houneh Ecolodge

User-centric solution for environmental remediation

Kfar Houneh, Lebanon

Akl Architects

Maritime Innovation Center

Deep energy retrofit for “blue tech” economy hub

Seattle, WA, USA

The Miller Hull Partnership

Memories of Water

Amphibious park system for ecological restoration

Rio Negro, Colombia

TAP Arquitectura, Rojas Arquitectos, Geográfica Taller, Sur-Estudio de paisaje y Arquitectura, Cosme Landscape Architecture, and EMS Arquitectos

Muscowpetung Powwow Arbour

Traditionally constructed cultural space for an indigenous community

Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation, SK, Canada

Oxbow Architecture and School of Architecture, Dalhousie University

NUS Yusof Ishak House

Energy-efficient retrofit of heritage university hub

Singapore

National University of Singapore (NUS)

Post-Covid Factory

Refurbishment through passive design for enhanced user comfort

Đồng Nai, Vietnam

Le Quang-Architect(s)

San José De Nueva Venecia School

School refurbishment enabling flexible community use

Sitio Nuevo, Colombia

FP Arquitectura

Saving Portete - Sustainable Island

Designing for resilience in a coastal settlement

Esmeraldas, Ecuador

Rama Estudio

Stream Co-Habitat

Ecosystem regeneration and urban re-engagement program

Tuzla, Turkey

Openact Architecture

Surf Ghana Collective

Youth empowerment and responsible tourism co-operative

Busua, Ghana

Juergen Strohmayer and Glenn DeRoché

Urban Nature Project, National History Museum

Urban biodiversity and public education landscape program

London, United Kingdom

Natural History Museum, Feilden Fowles, and J&L Gibbons

Utopia Estrella Iztapalapa