Watch Live the 2023 International Holcim Awards Ceremony and Discover the Winning Teams

Watch live the Holcim Awards 2023 Ceremony on November 18, broadcasted from Venice, Italy during the final weeks of the Biennale Architettura 2023 - 18th International Architecture Exhibition, to discover the winners and the ranking of the nominees. Consisting of five independent expert panels from around the globe, the jury has chosen projects that demonstrate contextual and practical approaches to sustainable construction, divided into regional categories: Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and North America.
Founded in 2004 by the Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction," the Holcim Awards for Sustainable Construction are the world’s most significant competition for sustainable design - showcasing projects that contribute to the transformation of the building sector." The Awards recognize projects that integrate sustainable design and construction with architectural excellence. Serving as a catalyst for innovators, these awards have granted so far over 320 prizes.
This year’s Holcim Awards finalists exemplify how it is possible - in this decisive decade to advance sustainable development - to pursue and deliver the application of innovative design and construction practices that provide a holistic response to meeting human development goals and regenerating natural systems.-- Laura Viscovich, Executive Director of the Holcim Foundation.
Related ArticleHolcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Announces Finalists for the 2023 International Holcim Awards
You can see the finalists for the Holcim Awards 2023 Finalists here, or check them out alphabetically sorted below.
1925 Victoria Park Ave
- High-tech and low-cost modular housing solution for urban living
- Toronto, ON, Canada
- CREE Buildings, Partisans Architects, and Well-Grounded Real Estate
El 17. Composition of Knowledge House
- 360° co-design process for rehabilitation of an industrial building
- Madrid, Spain
- Husos, Elii, and Ultrazul
Ezbet Eshaq’s Eco Classroom
- Community learning space constructed from recycled materials
- Ezbet Eshaq, Egypt
- BENAA Foundation for Sustainable Development
Fujian Tulou
- Conservation and adaptive reuse of heritage buildings
- Zhangzhou Shi, Fujian Sheng, China
- DnA_Design and Architecture
Ger Plug-In 3.0
- High-performance utility solutions for traditional housing
- Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
- District Development Unit, Energy Efficient Design Build, and Ger Hub
Haus 2+
- Urban infill for a mixed-use cultural building
- Berlin, Germany
- Office ParkScheerbarth
High-Rise H1 Zwhatt Site
- Hybrid, high-rise, low-tech housing solution
- Regensdorf, Switzerland
- Boltshauser Architekten
Kaiser Borsari Hall
- University building with on-site energy generation and storage
- Bellingham, WA, USA
- Perkins and Will
Kfar Houneh Ecolodge
- User-centric solution for environmental remediation
- Kfar Houneh, Lebanon
- Akl Architects
Maritime Innovation Center
- Deep energy retrofit for “blue tech” economy hub
- Seattle, WA, USA
- The Miller Hull Partnership
Memories of Water
- Amphibious park system for ecological restoration
- Rio Negro, Colombia
- TAP Arquitectura, Rojas Arquitectos, Geográfica Taller, Sur-Estudio de paisaje y Arquitectura, Cosme Landscape Architecture, and EMS Arquitectos
Muscowpetung Powwow Arbour
- Traditionally constructed cultural space for an indigenous community
- Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation, SK, Canada
- Oxbow Architecture and School of Architecture, Dalhousie University
NUS Yusof Ishak House
- Energy-efficient retrofit of heritage university hub
- Singapore
- National University of Singapore (NUS)
Post-Covid Factory
- Refurbishment through passive design for enhanced user comfort
- Đồng Nai, Vietnam
- Le Quang-Architect(s)
San José De Nueva Venecia School
- School refurbishment enabling flexible community use
- Sitio Nuevo, Colombia
- FP Arquitectura
Saving Portete - Sustainable Island
- Designing for resilience in a coastal settlement
- Esmeraldas, Ecuador
- Rama Estudio
Stream Co-Habitat
- Ecosystem regeneration and urban re-engagement program
- Tuzla, Turkey
- Openact Architecture
Surf Ghana Collective
- Youth empowerment and responsible tourism co-operative
- Busua, Ghana
- Juergen Strohmayer and Glenn DeRoché
Urban Nature Project, National History Museum
- Urban biodiversity and public education landscape program
- London, United Kingdom
- Natural History Museum, Feilden Fowles, and J&L Gibbons
Utopia Estrella Iztapalapa
- Urban forest and social infrastructure precinct
- Mexico City, Mexico
- Cano Vera Arquitectura