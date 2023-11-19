Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
Maure Houses 3 and 4 / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto

Maure Houses 3 and 4 / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto

Maure Houses 3 and 4 / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeMaure Houses 3 and 4 / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Exterior PhotographyMaure Houses 3 and 4 / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Interior Photography, HandrailMaure Houses 3 and 4 / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Interior Photography, WoodMaure Houses 3 and 4 / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Architects: Ignacio Szulman arquitecto
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10764 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Javier Agustín Rojas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Matyser, Mosaicos Rossi
  • Lead Architects: Arq. Ignacio Szulman y Arq. Valentín Pedroza
  • Construction Management: Arq. Pedro Cabrera, Arq. Clarisa Brito
  • Collaboration With Construction Management: Arq. Florencia Brandt, Sofía Catalano, Arq. Lucas Cousiño
  • Documentation: Arq. Sol Basile, Arq. Hernán Robredo
  • Images: Santiago Vigano
  • Model: Arq. Angeles Di Iorio
  • Structuralist: Ing. Eduardo Diner
  • Program: Vivienda Unifamiliar
  • City: Buenos Aires
  • Country: Argentina
Maure Houses 3 and 4 / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Maure Houses 3 and 4 / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Image 18 of 30
Plan - Ground floor
Maure Houses 3 and 4 / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Exterior Photography
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. Were they born at the same time? Do they have the same parents? Did they change over time?
A significant number of sister houses feature our city and other cities and towns in the country. Paired houses, which appear to be the same, but are not. Either to distinguish one from the other, or to meet the needs of different customers, or because they were the same and changed over time.

Maure Houses 3 and 4 / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Maure Houses 3 and 4 / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Image 19 of 30
Plan - 1st floor
Maure Houses 3 and 4 / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas

In Maure, in the first instance, we had access to a first lot on which we made a project of three houses. Once presented to the municipality and already advanced in the process, we had the possibility of accessing the adjoining lot to enlarge the project. The first sketches of this new project tended towards unity with the previous one, but the difficulty of being able to make them compatible, since one had two floors and the other required three, meant that the result of the unit was not favorable.

Maure Houses 3 and 4 / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Maure Houses 3 and 4 / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Image 21 of 30
Plan - 3rd floor
Maure Houses 3 and 4 / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Interior Photography, Door, Brick, Facade, Arch, Windows
© Javier Agustín Rojas

So we resort to this idea of sister houses, houses that cannot be exactly the same because they respond to different needs, but that want to complement each other in order to enhance themselves. So we decided that the volume would be similar, respecting the total height of the complex and the dimensions of the courtyard corridor in the middle, but differentiating them in materiality. One set is white, with high ceilings and vaulted ceilings. The other is brick and wooden windows.

Maure Houses 3 and 4 / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Maure Houses 3 and 4 / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Image 23 of 30
Section AA
Maure Houses 3 and 4 / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Door
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The corridor courtyard is another of the guidelines that make up the project. Reviewing the history of housing complexes in the city of Buenos Aires, we find that the first low-income housing units were grouped in “conventillos”. These were rooms that ventilated and shared a single courtyard from which access was made. The “coventillo” evolved towards the “Cité” model where the houses ventilate towards a single corridor/courtyard that connects with the street and serves as access. It's an outdoor space that has something of a street and a bit of a patio. In some examples, such as the Pasaje General Paz, located in the city of Buenos Aires, the corridor connects two streets, forming a kind of private passage. However, these dwellings had the problem of facing each other while lacking intimacy.

Maure Houses 3 and 4 / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Maure Houses 3 and 4 / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Image 26 of 30
Section DD
Maure Houses 3 and 4 / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Our intention was to reformulate this corridor to the current times. While in the Cité model it was perpendicular to the street and all the rooms were ventilated and illuminated, in Maure's houses we made it parallel so that it serves only as a secondary patio to access the units and to generate cross ventilation.

Maure Houses 3 and 4 / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Image 30 of 30
Model 03
Maure Houses 3 and 4 / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows, Courtyard
© Javier Agustín Rojas

