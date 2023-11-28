Renovating For the Future: Sustainable and Resilient Solar Facades

Save this picture! Solar Facades on Det Grønne Hus. Image Courtesy of SolarLab

Renovations involve design processes that transform, refurbish and enhance architectural elements. From gentle aesthetic changes to structural additions, building renovation can improve functionality, safety, and energy efficiency. By integrating new technologies, contemporary strategies are giving new life to existing buildings, propelling already-built projects into the future.

Through their energy-efficient, durable, and bespoke solutions, SolarLab leverages architectural heritage by introducing custom energy-producing facades to existing buildings. By seamlessly combining technologies with design freedom, these solar facades adapt to each project’s style while acting as rain screens with a long, maintenance-free service life. Moreover, by producing sustainable electricity, integrating this system into refurbishment projects contributes to the building’s day-to-day operations, effectively reducing its environmental impact.

Bespoke Solutions: Integrating Design Freedom with Energy Production

Understanding that each project has its unique complexity, these customizable solutions are designed to meet both the aesthetic and functional requirements of a building. Through their BIPV (Building Integrated Photo Voltaic) facade systems, SolarLab provides design freedom to invisibly integrate carbon-free on-site electricity production with aesthetic flexibility. These panels integrate technologies to create resilient solutions, including level monitoring and rapid shut-down protection.

Through a versatile range of non-fading colors that mimic a metallic or ceramic appearance, these facades can be combined with a myriad of colors, textures, and finishes. The panels can be customized in a variety of dimensions and mounting geometries to seamlessly integrate the solar facade into the architectural language of the project. Within its endless design possibilities, this system enables the replacement of traditional materials with dynamic solar facades.

Among the types of custom solar facades, architects and designers can choose between two types: Sequins and Skin. Sequins integrates individually tilted panels that allow complete freedom for designing three-dimensional facades, where panels can be customized in tilt angle, orientation, and shape. Skin, on the other hand, is a facade system with a minimal build height and a uniform flat outer surface.

Both of these can be selected with either satin or crystal finishes. Satin finish, matt, and glare-free tempered glass vary in a range of anisotropic and non-isotropic color coatings, as well as ceramic fits. Through these characteristics, the satin finish creates a dynamic and muted color expression. Additionally, using ultra-clear and crystal-finished tempered glass produces crisp and precise reflections, providing dramatic and precise visual reflections that enhance the facade’s futuristic aesthetics.

The system consists of three core components: the outer facade, the mounting solution, and the electrical system that connects the BIPV system to the building’s electrical system. For the installation, the BIPV facade is connected electrically in groups with similar shadow conditions, and to inverters that generate either single or triple-phase output and feed into the building’s regular AC grid by local code and regulations.

Case Studies: Applying Solar Facades in Architectural Refurbishments

Apt for both new constructions and retrofit projects, this solution responds to various applications, including hospitality, commercial spaces, healthcare facilities, education, and residential areas.

For example, Bjerg Arkitekter specified the custom solar facade of Bornholm Hospital to enhance the building’s insulation as part of an overall energy renovation. Through an integrated pipeline, more than 35 individual panels were incorporated into the aging and settled concrete structure, resulting in a BIPV facade that achieves a very low height to fit the available building envelope. By combining a unique structural color coating with a matte satin finish, the renovation introduced 1400m2 of solar rain screen with a dynamic iridescence that is extremely durable.

Closely collaborating with Schmidt/Hammer/Lassen (part of Perkins & Will), the ‘Det Grønne Hus’ renovation maintains the original architectural vision while replacing the former cladding that had developed structural issues over time. By eliminating the traditional framing, the strategy ensures a smooth integration of high-efficiency photovoltaic technology and uniform facade expression where active and passive areas are indistinguishable.

Aiming to retain its architectural heritage, this office building in Aarhus, Denmark is fully dressed with a resilient and durable new facade, where the structural nano-coating provides a dynamic satin finish skin. The solution required a custom mounting system in addition to over 60 different panel designs to cover the building completely with a mix of active and passive panels.

Energy-Saving Strategies for Renovating Existing Buildings

The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that 98% of existing buildings will require energy upgrades to meet the 2050 climate goals. Currently, less than 1% is being renovated every year, compared to the 2.5% required to reach this goal. In the search for sustainable solutions, SolarLab develops transformative building materials.

Custom solar cladding seamlessly integrates energy production while providing long-lasting, aesthetically pleasing, and functional solutions. Fitting almost any project, whether old or new, this solution is architecturally compelling, quick, painless, and cost-efficient, while combining exterior insulation with lightweight ventilated solar rain screens. These facades are designed for a circular economy, utilizing primarily recycled materials and sustainable elements that result in minimal environmental impact.

For more information on customized solar facades for new construction or retrofit on existing buildings, visit our product catalog. Stay tuned for the upcoming release of a new plug-in for Rhino 3D, version 8.