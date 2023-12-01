Vertical Sliding Windows: Fusing Technology, Efficiency and Aesthetics

Save this picture! Slot House / Studio Octopi. Image © Jack Hobhouse

When it comes to windows, we can see how much the industry's technology has evolved over time. While the first versions of windows were small and not very transparent, today we can find large sheets of glass that blur the boundaries between the inside and outside, and can create virtually translucent façades. And this doesn't have to be limited to fixed glass. These days, we can use huge glazed surfaces that can be easily handled, thanks to a great deal of research and experimentation by manufacturers to improve components and raw materials. To create a large frame, for example, larger furnaces are needed for tempering, and strict technical control is required, demanding precision and high-quality standards, along with structural bonding using modified silicones and silyl-based polymers.

With so many options, choosing the right type of opening for each space is crucial; sliding, pivoting or awning windows are the more traditional types that are often seen as essential elements. Vertical sliding windows, for example, are ideal for optimizing window openings in places with width restrictions, making them an attractive choice for homeowners and architects alike. One feature that distinguishes them from other types of openings is that they can disappear completely when opened, freeing up views and access. This was Alvaro Siza's thinking in his seminal Boa Nova Tea House, where the restaurant's tables can be integrated into their surroundings, removing the barriers to the Atlantic Ocean. In this case, the windows run vertically downwards and remain hidden under the floor. But, basically, these frames work simply by moving them vertically, upwards, to open and secure them in place.

Based in Switzerland, panoramah! is an award-winning window manufacturer that seeks to offer a combination of aesthetics, efficiency and technique. Its minimalist systems exploit the structural properties of glass, allowing large glazed areas to be executed using minimal (slender) vertical aluminum profiles, resulting in elegant spaces and very little visual obstruction. Unlike traditional systems, the glass itself is the main component, while the aluminum structure takes on the secondary functions of guiding its sliding movement, providing additional structural reinforcement and guaranteeing sealing capacity. The sliding glass panels are balanced and self-centered by the modular double-bearing rails, offering light and smooth operability, even with panels of up to 29 m², weighing up to 1,800 kg/m. These one-meter-long rails are easily maintained or replaceable, ensuring the system's exceptional reliability over time.

The ah! Vertical Sliding window system by panoramah!® is a cutting-edge design that operates by interconnecting two or more vertical sliding glass panels using an internal or external counterweight system, ensuring impeccable balance. Moving effortlessly, these glass panels are freed up to cover large surface areas. This configuration allows the use of compact horizontal aluminum profiles, offering the flexibility of manual or motorized operation for expansive units.

The product has been used in residential and commercial projects, such as House L1 and Sash House. In the first case, the vertical sliding window allows the rooms to be fully opened up, while the fixed part acts as a guardrail. In the Sash House, on the other hand, vertical frames were chosen to bring in light and create total permeability in a double-height glazed space facing the rear garden.

The Gusto 501 Project: A Case Study

Another project that showcases the properties of this product and opening system is Gusto 501. Located on a compact 9x18m plot in downtown Toronto, the restaurant needed to make the most of every square meter in the Canadian city. The design of the space called for a unique solution to create a harmonious transition between the interior and exterior spaces. To this end, the main façade features a huge vertical sliding window, a design option that not only adds to the aesthetics, but also enhances the functionality of the space, opening it up completely and allowing for an exterior-interior transition without compromising precious square footage.

The ah! 60 line used in the project represents a revolutionary external opening system known for its incomparable thermal and acoustic efficiency, meeting the stringent MinerGie-P and Passivhaus certification standards. With a thermal coefficient of UW = 0.71 W/m².k (ug = 0.4 W/m².k), it offers excellent thermal insulation, making it ideal for extreme cold climates, while the robust design ensures superior air tightness in Class 4, excellent wind resistance in Class C5 and exceptional water tightness in Class E900. The system also excels at providing acoustic comfort with a sound insulation rating of 44dB, creating a serene indoor environment.

The total height of the frames is equivalent to the building's ceiling height, that is, 10 meters. While the upper two are fixed panels, the top and bottom panels of the lower three retract into the middle, opening up the first floor to the outside and creating natural ventilation for the upper-level dining areas. As expected, the project presented some challenges, such as the limited space for the pulleys and motors and the inability to position a crane in front of the building during installation due to busy street traffic. This required innovative solutions to ensure the successful implementation of the vertical sliding window.

These frames go beyond being mere openings, becoming central pieces in the contemporary narrative of architectural design. With certified finishes and customized solutions, they can transcend their functional role to become artistic expressions and focal points in projects, framing landscapes and enhancing the connection between interior and exterior.