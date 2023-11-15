Hands-In to Hands-Through: A New Generation of Hygienic and Aesthetic Hand Dryers

Although considered common practice today, the concept of hand hygiene was not initially deeply ingrained in society. It wasn't until 1847 when the Hungarian physician Ignaz Semmelweis, supported by scientific evidence, proposed that hand washing was a hygienic measure with a direct impact on people's health. From this point on, the rest is history. Hand hygiene has become a widespread practice, ranging from washing to drying, accompanied by various accessories that play specific roles in the process.

In contemporary environments, especially in the context of collective well-being, public restrooms have become a focal point. This shift in focus is, in part, a response to the post-pandemic emphasis on hygiene and the role of restroom accessories in these settings. Among the accessories available, hand dryers have garnered significant importance, even transcending their primary function. In light of this, Mediclinics has innovated by introducing a new hand dryer concept that places a strong emphasis on enhancing the user experience while offering innovative restroom equipment with a distinctive U-shaped design.

Unlike conventional dryers, which focus on performance, U-Flow incorporates an innovative approach in its design, considering the user experience as a differentiator. Although some dryers —such as the Dualflow Plus— have enhanced efficiency and cleanliness by integrating touch-free technology and directing water into tanks, as identified by Mediclinics, there might still be some uneasiness due to the limited visibility of one's hands when using these dryers.

As a result, using U-Flow is very simple: By placing one's hands between the air vents in the U-shaped area near the infrared (IR) sensors, the dryer automatically activates and continues to run as long as the users' hands are within the sensor range. The drying process is fast and always visible, leaving hands completely dry within 8 to 10 seconds. The dryer stops just 2 seconds after the hands are removed.

In terms of design, the U-shape gives the hand dryer a simple and elegant aesthetic, making it versatile and suitable for a variety of restroom designs. The range of four colors extends its versatility, offering options ranging from white, satin, black, and black with gray accents. While these four finishes are standard, Mediclinics offers architects the flexibility to customize the colors of both the base and the U, taking into account the design and aesthetics of bathrooms. The outcome is drying equipment seamlessly integrated with the overall design of the space. In addition, its cover is made of high-impact ABS, making it resistant to the high traffic in public restroom environments.

Additionally, due to its touch-free operation and considering universal design aspects, the suggested installation height is 73 cm above floor level. This way, it is intended to be accessible for both standing and wheelchair users. With dimensions of 344 mm width, 557 mm height, and 202 mm depth, it is a compact bathroom equipment that can be mounted on the walls near the sinks.

For installation and with a focus on optimizing maintenance processes, the hand dryer includes a standard plug-in kit that simplifies and expedites installation or replacement in just a few steps.

The hand dryer offers advantages related to human well-being by ensuring user hygiene through a HEPA filter that removes suspended solid particles, such as pollen, dust mites, and tobacco smoke, thereby significantly improving air quality. In addition, this filter includes a layer of activated carbon that neutralizes odors and absorbs fumes and gases, preventing unpleasant smells. It also has functions to collect water or channel it directly to the drain, keeping the floor clean. As for energy savings, this dryer has low consumption (3.2-6.4 A), which reduces electricity bills. In addition, compared to traditional methods like paper towels, it generates no waste.

In today's architectural context, where interior spaces must serve multiple functions, it is critical to seek improvements that combine aesthetics, optimize performance, and enrich the user experience. This need is especially evident in restrooms, which are used daily by a large number of people in places such as airports, shopping malls, and stadiums, among others. In this context, advances in design and technology, such as U-Flow hand dryers, play an essential role by improving comfort, efficiency, and hygiene in these spaces, resulting in a more pleasant and satisfying experience.

To learn more about Mediclinics and the U-Flow hand dryer, visit their website or refer to the product catalog.