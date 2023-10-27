Huimanguillo Market / 128 arquitectura y diseño urbano

+ 10

Lead Architects : Fernando Tepichin Jasso

Design Team: Adolfo Valdez Ponce, Ricardo Pérez González, Ana Laura Jurado Barrera, Gustavo Ángeles Lozano, José Antonio Rodríguez Morales, Diana Gómez Matehuala , José Martínez Ramos, Angélica Moreno Torres, Fernanda Lozano Mendoza

Hydrosanitary Engineering: Ing. Enrique Zenón Olvera

Electrical Engineering: Ing. Delfino Segura Vences

Structural Engineering : Ing.Héctor Alfonso Villaseñor Jiménez

City: Huimanguillo

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. The state of Tabasco includes 17 municipalities, of which the largest is Huimanguillo, occupying 15% of the state's surface area.

As part of the federal government's Urban Improvement Program, various strategic projects were integrated to modernize the equipment and public spaces of Huimanguillo.

The José Mercedes Gamas Public Market occupies a block on the western border of the town and, along with various facilities, is part of an area that concentrates supply and services due to its proximity to the bus station and the road that connects Huimanguillo with Cárdenas and Villahermosa.

The new building replaces the old one, which was greatly affected in its infrastructure and superstructure due to lack of maintenance and high levels of corrosion caused by the relative humidity, which can reach up to 95%. This represented a risk to the habitability of the building.

The architectural program of the new market was conditioned by compliance with the number and arrangement of the original commercial premises, resulting in a complex social management.

The building consists of a central rectangular courtyard that divides the complex into 2 blocks of commercial premises.

The roof is a succession of vaults with straight sides, formed by concrete shells on beam and column frames. The naturally pigmented concrete throughout the envelope rescues the chromatic of regional buildings with a construction system of greater useful life.

The commercial premises were made with exposed brick, which was also used to form the latticework of the perimeter portico. This natural ventilation envelope surrounds and protects the market entrances, as well as the surrounding sidewalks, forming the facade of the complex. The services, technical rooms, and the loading and unloading area are located on the eastern side of the building.

The vision of urban integration connects with the commercial corridor of the area on the southern side. The corridor incorporates a new vegetal canopy and urban furniture.