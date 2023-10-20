RIBA Selects the John Morden Center by Mæ As Winner of the RIBA Stirling Prize 2023

Save this picture! Courtesy of RIBA, Photo by Jim Stephenson | John Morden Centre

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced that the John Morden Center in London, designed by Mæ, has been awarded the RIBA Stirling Prize 2023. The world-renowned prize was initially presented in 1996 and aims to celebrate outstanding architectural achievements in the UK. Selected from a pool of 6 shortlisted projects, the annual award’s criteria range from design vision, innovation, originality, and the capacity to engage and delight the occupants and visitors of the respective project.

The John Morden Center, selected as the winner of this year’s RIBA Stirling Prize, serves as a daycare facility for the residents of Morden College, a retirement community situated in Blackheath. The new center seamlessly blends in with the existing structures on the Grade I-listed college grounds, including an almshouse and chapel attributed to the renowned architect Sir Christopher Wren of St Paul’s Cathedral.

The winning center compromises a series of red brick “pavilions” that house various care and social spaces. All the different spaces are interconnected by a central timber “cloister,” or covered walking ground. Its roof is clad in zinc, and the design uses tall chimneys to pay homage to the architectural style of its 17th-century neighbors.

The building's reception area is brightly lit and serves as the starting point for a tour that leads to a large theater hall through a long and winding corridor. The façade of the cloister has a generously shaped overhanging roof that provides protection and shade all year long. The John Morden Center hosts a variety of leisure areas, including an art studio, a hair and nail salon, and a café. All these respective spaces are combined with medical service facilities, while the theater serves as the setting for various occasions, from celebrations to tribute performances.

The John Morden Centre is a place of joy and inspiration. It sensitively and seamlessly integrates medical facilities and social spaces, delivering a bold and hopeful model for the design of health and care centres for the elderly. Creating an environment that lifts the spirits and fosters community is evident at every turn and in every detail.” – Ellen van Loon, speaking on behalf of the RIBA Stirling Prize.

The design incorporates specific choices that cater to the diverse needs, abilities, and disabilities of its users. These features include leveled thresholds, concealed wooden handrails, and built-in seating along walkways. The design elements provide both intervals and promote active participation in the center's community life. In fact, high-contrast patterns on the floor edges facilitate dementia-friendly wayfinding.

The center is thoughtfully integrated into the natural environment using biophilic design principles. The primary meandering path adjusts to the existing mature landscape. This includes a prominent cedar tree that serves as the focal point of the center’s garden. Residents and visitors can rest in numerous spaces and enjoy the changing light and views.

Finally, the structure uses efficient low-carbon construction methods, reducing embodied carbon in the building process by using cross-laminated timber for its framework. The brick cladding can potentially be reused in the future thanks to lime-based mortar. The amount of operating energy needed for heating and cooling is reduced via passive ventilation, which makes use of the chimneys in the building.

This summer, the RIBA announced the 30 winners of the 2023 National Awards for Architecture, providing an insight into the country’s architecture, design, and social trends. These are also part of the RIBA Awards, inaugurated in 1966. The Royal Institute of British Architects also selected Professor Yasmeen Lari to receive the 2023 Royal Gold Medal for Architecture. The award, one of the highest honors for architecture and the first to be personally approved by King Charles III, recognizes Yasmeen Lari’s work in championing zero-carbon self-build concepts for displaced populations. Last year, the 2022 RIBA House of the Year was awarded to The Red House by David Kohn Architects, inspired by the Arts and Crafts movement.