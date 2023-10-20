Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Anne Frank Middle School Renovation / MARS Architectes

Anne Frank Middle School Renovation / MARS Architectes

Anne Frank Middle School Renovation / MARS Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, CityscapeAnne Frank Middle School Renovation / MARS Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeAnne Frank Middle School Renovation / MARS Architectes - Exterior Photography, WindowsAnne Frank Middle School Renovation / MARS Architectes - Interior Photography, Stairs, Glass, Facade, Windows, HandrailAnne Frank Middle School Renovation / MARS Architectes - More Images+ 57

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Elementary & Middle School
Antony, France
Anne Frank Middle School Renovation / MARS Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Charly Broyez

Text description provided by the architects. Contextual updating of twentieth-century heritage. The original 1980 project, a manifesto denouncing the way schools were designed in the 70s and 80s (generic "Pailleron" type colleges), by virtue of its critical function conceals an intangible heritage at least as important as its tangible heritage. 

© Nicolas Grosmond
© Nicolas Grosmond
Anne Frank Middle School Renovation / MARS Architectes - Image 58 of 62
Plan

In order to respect the role and founding spirit of the original project as much as possible, the rehabilitation was conceived from an original angle, specific to this project: The strong idea is to reactivate this critical function, once again using architecture as a medium for the idea, based on the observation that the thermal renovation undertaken throughout the territory is not without consequences for the rehabilitation of twentieth-century heritage.

© Charly Broyez
© Charly Broyez
© Charly Broyez
© Charly Broyez

The systematization of off-the-shelf solutions and the lack of diversity in the solutions available are blurring and erasing the very identity of the buildings being renovated. Above all, the project we are presenting proposes a different approach to thermal renovation, closely linked to its initial subject.

© Charly Broyez
© Charly Broyez
© Charly Broyez
© Charly Broyez

It questions the relationship between successive strata, which are added to and superimposed over time, to meet the challenges of a present whose needs are in constant evolution with the original subject. It's a matter of accepting the evolution of the initial project's identity over time, in a dynamic that originates in a fine-tuned understanding of the initial project, an evolution that saves lives since it allows the architecture to remain in tune with the times while developing its own identity.

© Charly Broyez
© Charly Broyez
© Charly Broyez
© Charly Broyez

Thus, by "contextual renovation", in addition to taking into account the subject's environment and material constraints, the era (and the injunctions it imposes) becomes a contextual factor of the first order. 

© Charly Broyez
© Charly Broyez
© Charly Broyez
© Charly Broyez
Anne Frank Middle School Renovation / MARS Architectes - Image 62 of 62
Section
© Charly Broyez
© Charly Broyez

More pragmatically, the first step is to research and rediscover the original spirit of the project, which has been distorted by inconsiderate modifications. Then, to understand the subject in order to restore its lost or endangered character, and to know how to make it evolve in a dynamic of its own. In this way, each modification must be confronted with the initial spirit, which is the true identity of the project.

© Charly Broyez
© Charly Broyez

The new thermal skin is thus the repetition of a single element, industrial, raw, hyper-symmetrical, whose technical and arid appearance ends up forming a singular aesthetic in phase with the initial purpose, of criticism of generic architecture. In the end, the eras are superimposed, but the spirit remains, in motion.

© Charly Broyez
© Charly Broyez

Project location

Address:112 Rue Adolphe Pajeaud, 92160 Antony, France

MARS Architectes
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolFrance
"Anne Frank Middle School Renovation / MARS Architectes" 20 Oct 2023. ArchDaily.

