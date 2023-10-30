Santiago International Airport Among the Global Selections for Prix Versailles 2023

Save this picture! Courtesy of Nuevo Pudahuel. At the time, the project was included in ArchDaily's selection of the 22 most anticipated projects of 2022.

Granted annually at UNESCO since 2015, the Prix Versailles consists of architecture awards that showcase the finest contemporary achievements worldwide. Today, alongside the announcement of the World Selections in the categories of airports, campuses, passenger stations, and sports spaces, the 2023 edition is officially inaugurated.

In November, the continental laureates for the categories of shops and stores, shopping centers, hotels, and restaurants will be unveiled. The global winners will then be announced in mid-December from the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France.

The panel of global judges is currently finalizing their selections based on criteria such as innovation, creativity, reflection of local heritage, and ecological efficiency. These selections are drawn from a pool of 96 large-scale and imaginative architectural projects, recognized as selected sites or continental laureates. With a strong focus on addressing today's most pressing concerns, the Prix Versailles serves as a reminder of the significance of perceiving culture as a holistic driver of 'smart sustainability' that encompasses all facets of the human environment.

Among the selected projects are:

Airports Category

Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport, Terminal 2, Santiago, Chile

Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport, Satellite Competition, Shenzhen, China

Kempegowda International Airport, Terminal 2, Bangalore, India

General Abelardo L. Rodriguez International Airport, new Procesador building, Tijuana, Mexico

Newark Liberty International Airport, Terminal A, Newark, NJ, United States

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, international arrivals facilities, SeaTac, WA, USA

Campus Category

Royal College of Arts, Battersea Campus, London, United Kingdom

DY Patil University, Center of Excellence, Navi Mumbai, India

Delft University of Technology, Echo, Delft, The Netherlands

Columbia Business School, Henry R. Kravis Hall and David Geffen Hall, New York, NY, USA

University of Washington, Foster School of Business, Founders Hall building, Seattle, WA, U.S.A.

Wellesley College, Science Complex, Wellesley, MA, USA

Passenger Stations Category

Airport Central Train Station, Perth, Australia

Fengtai Railway Station, Beijing, China

Yuyuan Garden Subway Station, Shanghai, China

Canary Wharf Underground Station, London, United Kingdom

Paddington Underground Station, London, United Kingdom

Whitechapel Underground Station, London, United Kingdom

Sports Category