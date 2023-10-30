Santiago International Airport Among the Global Selections for Prix Versailles 2023

Granted annually at UNESCO since 2015, the Prix Versailles consists of architecture awards that showcase the finest contemporary achievements worldwide. Today, alongside the announcement of the World Selections in the categories of airports, campuses, passenger stations, and sports spaces, the 2023 edition is officially inaugurated.
In November, the continental laureates for the categories of shops and stores, shopping centers, hotels, and restaurants will be unveiled. The global winners will then be announced in mid-December from the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France.
The panel of global judges is currently finalizing their selections based on criteria such as innovation, creativity, reflection of local heritage, and ecological efficiency. These selections are drawn from a pool of 96 large-scale and imaginative architectural projects, recognized as selected sites or continental laureates. With a strong focus on addressing today's most pressing concerns, the Prix Versailles serves as a reminder of the significance of perceiving culture as a holistic driver of 'smart sustainability' that encompasses all facets of the human environment.
Among the selected projects are:
Airports Category
- Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport, Terminal 2, Santiago, Chile
- Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport, Satellite Competition, Shenzhen, China
- Kempegowda International Airport, Terminal 2, Bangalore, India
- General Abelardo L. Rodriguez International Airport, new Procesador building, Tijuana, Mexico
- Newark Liberty International Airport, Terminal A, Newark, NJ, United States
- Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, international arrivals facilities, SeaTac, WA, USA
Campus Category
- Royal College of Arts, Battersea Campus, London, United Kingdom
- DY Patil University, Center of Excellence, Navi Mumbai, India
- Delft University of Technology, Echo, Delft, The Netherlands
- Columbia Business School, Henry R. Kravis Hall and David Geffen Hall, New York, NY, USA
- University of Washington, Foster School of Business, Founders Hall building, Seattle, WA, U.S.A.
- Wellesley College, Science Complex, Wellesley, MA, USA
Passenger Stations Category
- Airport Central Train Station, Perth, Australia
- Fengtai Railway Station, Beijing, China
- Yuyuan Garden Subway Station, Shanghai, China
- Canary Wharf Underground Station, London, United Kingdom
- Paddington Underground Station, London, United Kingdom
- Whitechapel Underground Station, London, United Kingdom
Sports Category
- Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia
- Baseball and Softball Center, Shaoxing, China
- Quzhou Stadium, Quzhou, China
- OPAP Arena, Nea Filadelfeia, Greece
- Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar
- Moody Center, Austin, TX, USA