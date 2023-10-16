EUmies Awards 2024 Announces its List of 362 Nominees

Save this picture! IKEA Vienna western station / IKEA – the good neighbour in the city / querkraft architekten ZT gmbh. Image © hertha hurnaus, häusler christine

The European Commission and the Fundació Mies van der Rohe have announced the 2024 European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture / Mies van der Rohe Awards (EUmies Awards) nominees. A total of 362 works of architecture realized over 38 different European countries have been selected, marking the first stage of the EUmies Awards’ 18th cycle. In the next stage, the jury will choose 40 outstanding projects, followed by visits to the finalists and interviews with the architects, their teams, and the project clients.

The 2024 EUmies Awards aims to recognize the best-built works in Europe completed between April 2021 and May 2023. The selection of projects reflects the current changes within the European context, with increasing attention given to environmental, social, and economic awareness expressed through architecture, landscape architecture, urban planning, and design. This year’s jury is chaired by Frédéric Druot (Paris/Bordeaux), who will be accompanied by Martin Braathen (Oslo), Pippo Ciorra (Rome), Tinatin Gurgenidze (Tbilisi/Berlin), Adriana Krnáčová (Prague), Sala Makumbundu (Luxembourg), and Hrvoje Njiric (Zagreb).

Read on to discover the 362 significant works selected as the EUmies Awards 2023 Nominees, arranged by country.

Albania

Pyramid of Tirana / MVRDV, iRI

METEOR PUBLIC SPACE / IXI architecture

''Lasgush Poradeci'' Secondary School, Tirana / ASArchitects

EMBASSY OF PEACE / AVatelier

National Theatre of Opera, Ballet and Popular Ensemble / Atelier 4

Eco Park Durres (1st phase) / Casanova+Hernandez Architecten

Tirana Business Center / Smart Studio

Armenia

DiliJazz Hotel & Restaurant / STUDIO-TA

Austria

New Mozarteum Foyers / maria flöckner und hermann schnöll

Townhouse Neubaugasse / PSLA Architekten

MUSEUM HEIDI HORTEN COLLECTION / the next ENTERprise Architects ZT GmbH

Possibility space instead of building waste - Handelszentrum 16 / smartvoll Architekten

Terra Mater / Berger + Parkkinen Associated Architects

Cultural Pavilion Semmering / Mostlikely Architecture

Mortuary / Moser und Hager Architekten

Social Housing Aspern H4 / WUP architektur

City boathouse / KUESS Architektur ZT

Kiubo / Hofrichter-Ritter Architekten

Vineyard Locknbauer / Mascha.Ritter

Steirereck at Pogusch / PPAG architects

TrIIIple Towers / Henke Schreieck Architekten ZT GmbH

IKEA Vienna western station / IKEA – the good neighbour in the city / querkraft architekten ZT gmbh

Belgium

DUCHESSE. Reconversion of industrial buildings in residential units / NOTAN OFFICE

Brussels Beer Project / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen

Fire Station, Multi-Purpose Space, and Emergency Housing / Studio SNCDA

jtB house / BLAF architecten

HONKHUIS - small-scale assisted living / 360 architecten

Arthouse Timelab / a2o

Open air swimming pool FLOW / POOL IS COOL, Decoratelier Jozef Wouters

Bruges Meeting & Convention Centre (BMCC) / Souto Moura - Arquitectos, SA, META architectuurbureau

Hospital ZNA Cadix / Robbrecht en Daem architecten, VK architects+engineers

Het Steen, Antwerp / noAarchitecten

Amal Amjahid - community facility along the canal in Molenbeek / &bogdan

Wetlands – Chevetogne / Atelier Paysage

Share and Reuse Factory Kortrijk / ATAMA

Residence ARC / Artau architectures

Paddenbroek educational rural centre / jo taillieu architecten

Cohousing Jean / ectv architecten Els Claessens Tania Vandenbussche

Repurposing Winter Circus Mahy / SumProject, Atelier Kempe Thill, architects and planners, Baro Architectuur, aNNo architecten

Karreveld / AgwA

Bosnia – Herzegovina

Hiža Mišljenova House / Studio Entasis d.o.o.

The Pidris Chapel interior / Josipa Skrobo

The house in Klanac / Studio Entasis d.o.o.

New building of the Faculty of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geodesy / 4plus.arhitekti

Ivo Andrić's birth house / Studio Zec, Ledić arhitektura

Bulgaria

MIR office building / bureau XII

Karin dom / unas studio

Private House in Sozopol / Simple Architecture

Cultural Information Center "The Mill" / Studio Nada

Renovation of Aleko Konstantinov street / Urbana Architects

Buildings for ethnographic exibitions in the cultural and tourist complex Chengene skele / MOTTO architectural studio

Conservation, restoration and socialization of the Central Mineral Bath "Bankya" / Georgiev Design Studio

Campus 90 / E-Arch Studio

Croatia

Community Sports Hall / NOP Studio

Reconstruction and extension of Primary School Ksaver Sandor Gjalski / Studio BF

Lonja Wetlands Wildlife Observatories and Visitor Centre / roth&čerina

Reconstruction of the Roman Theater / Studio Emil Jurcan

RIDING HALL * Land Registry Department of the Municipal Civil Court in Zagreb / MORE arhitekture d.o.o.

Tomac Winery / DVA ARHITEKTA

Home for 'My Place Under the Sun' / ‘My Place Under the Sun’ team

Kindergarten in Gornja Stubica / MVA / Mikelić Vreš Arhitekti d.o.o

Black Slavonian eco pig farm / SKROZ d.o.o.

Reconstruction of Providur's Palace / AB Forum

Cyprus

Living in ‘Aphrodite’ / Yiorgos Hadjichristou Architects

Domus Laetitiae / House in a Refugee Settlement / Studio Kyriakos Miltiadou

House 0410 / Marios Christodoulides

Nicosia Municipality Town Hall / Irwin Kritioti Architecture

Archeological Sites of Paphos / Simpraxis, Π Square

The Koulas Project / Alexis Papadopoulos Architectural Practice

House in Olive Grove / Vardas Studio

Czech Republic

Reconstruction of pavilion Z / A8000

Low-threshold club / atakarchitekti

Kloboucká lesní Company Headquarters / Mjölk architekti

Research Library of South Bohemia Extension / Kuba & Pilař architekti

Gočár's Gallery in Pardubice / TRANSAT architekti

Kunsthalle / Schindler Seko architekti

Lázně Bělohrad Town Hall / re:architekti

IGI Vratislavice - Library and Community Center / atakarchitekti

Plato Contemporary Art Gallery / KWK Promes

Denmark

FLUGT – Refugee Museum of Denmark / BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group

Herning Folk High School / SLETH, HH Herning

Stevns Klint Experience / Kristine Jensens Landscape, Praksis

Egedammen Kindergarten / BBP Arkitekter

ÅBEN Brewery / pihlmann architects

Faber's Factories / Arcgency

House of Martial Arts / entasis

CODAN – Office and warehouse / Johansen Skovsted Arkitekter ApS

Ilulissat Icefjord Centre / Dorte Mandrup A/S

H.C. Andersen's House / Kuma & Associates Europe

NEW AARCH / ADEPT, Danish Building and Property Agency, Aarhus School of Architecture, Rolvung og Brønsted Arkitekter, Vargo Nielsen Palle, A. Enggaard, TriConsult

Estonia

Woodwork and Technology Centre in Rakvere / KUU architects

Tondiraba Park / AB Artes Terrae

Restaurant 0 / kuidas.works

Mustjala Retirement home and Daycare Center / molumba

Son of a Shingle – Vaksali pedestrian bridge and underpasses / PART architects

Viimsi Artium / KAVAKAVA

Finland

Chappe Art House / JKMM Architects

Academy of Fine Arts, Mylly / JKMM Architects

Hopealaakso Daycare Centre / AFKS Architects

Little Finlandia / Pikku-Finlandia Studio, Aalto University

Ylivieska Church / K2S Architects Ltd

Helsinki Airport Departures and Arrivals Building / ALA Architects Ltd.

Dance House Helsinki / JKMM Architects, ILO arkkitehdit

Serlachius Art Sauna / Mendoza Partida, BAX studio, Planetary Architecture

France

Le Pont des Arts – Cultural Pole / V+ (Bureau Vers plus de bien-être), Atelier HART BERTELOOT ARCHITECTURE TERRITOIRE (HBAAT)

EKKO / Duncan Lewis

A common house / Plan Común

From offices to housing: 112 Paris Street / La Soda

Refurbishment and extension of a community swimming pool / RAUM

The Montlaur nursery in Bonifacio / Buzzo Spinelli

Extension and reconversion of an old farm house near the Gironde Estuary (FR) / Martin Migeon Architecture, Anouk Migeon Architecte

Nursery 24-bed / Atelier Régis Roudil Architectes

T16 / BAST

The Forestry House / PAUEM atelier

The Grand Bois House / MBL architectes

The Vendegies-sur-Écaillon nursery school / Studio RIJSEL

Early Childhood Facilities and a Garden / Nicolas Simon Architectes

The Orangery - B2 block in Lyon Confluence / Clément Vergély Architectes, Diener & Diener Architekten

ROOF EXTENSION FOR A SINGLE-FAMILY HOUSE / Forme

School in Heudebouville – Normandy / HEMAA ARCHITECTES

8 Intermediate Social Housing Units / Atelier Régis Roudil architectes

Performance Hall and Open Air Amphitheatre / K ARCHITECTURES

THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY - Artist's Studio / Didier Fiuza Faustino // Mésarchitecture

Média Library Charles Nègre / Beaudouin Architectes, Ivry Serres Architecture

Jean Lamour Gymnasium / Studiolada Architects

Rebirth of the Convent Saint-François / Amelia Tavella Architectes

Learning Center for polytechnic University / Nicolas Laisné Architectes, DREAM, Sou Fujimoto Architects, OXO architectes

UCPA Sport Station Bordeaux Brazza (The Sports Cathedral) / NP2F

Morland Mixité Capitale / David Chipperfield Architects Gesellschaft von Architekten mbH

Glass blowing and cultural center of Meisenthal / FREAKS, SO-IL

Georgia

Tbilisi Urban Forest (Narikala Ridge Forest) / Ruderal

Betania Forest Garden / Ruderal

Germany

BOB CAMPUS / raumwerk.architekten

Machine Hall Irschenhausen / Florian Nagler Architekten GmbH

Study Pavilion on the campus of the Technical University of Braunschweig, Germany / Gustav Düsing & Max Hacke

Munich Volkstheater / LRO Lederer Ragnarsdóttir Oei

Reorganization and refurbishment of Leeste cooperative comprehensive school / REMKE PARTNER INNENARCHITEKTEN mbB

CampusRO / ACMS Architekten GmbH

New construction of Kreisarchiv Viersen / DGM Architekten

Karl's Eye Pavilion / Christoph Hesse Architects

Rieckshof Photo Studio / HELGA BLOCKSDORF / ARCHITEKTUR

Extension Starnberg District Office / Auer Weber Assoziierte GmbH

Ausbauhaus Südkreuz ("House to be extended") / Praeger Richter Architekten BDA

Floating University Berlin / Floating e.V. Association

EDGE Suedkreuz Berlin / TCHOBAN VOSS Architekten GmbH

Building Community Kurfürstenstrasse / June14 Meyer-Grohbrügge & Chermayeff

Woof & Skelle: Building ensemble for social housing and kindergarten | Ellener Hof / ZRS Architekten Ingenieure, ZRS Architekten, ZRS Ingenieure

Light Rail Tunnel / allmannwappner

Kunstraum Kassel / Innauer Matt Architekten

Dantebad II – Housing / Florian Nagler Architekten GmbH

Calwer Passage / ingenhoven associates

Spore Initiative / AFF Architekten

Blue Hour at Spreepark / modulorbeat

Greece

eLement – new office building / RS SPARCH

The Seashore Rise / 314 Architecture Studio

Louria / react architects, Kometka Architecture Studio

Latypi Residence / A31 ARCHITECTURE CONSTRUCTION

Xerolithi / Sinas Architects

Anatolia Elementary School / Morpho Papanikolaou|SPARCH architects

The regeneration and reinterpretation of the Agora Modiano listed monument / Morpho Papanikolaou|SPARCH architects

Ignatiou Apartment / Point Supreme

Art 1 Offices / Neiheiser Argyros

REVELATION AND HIGHLIGHTING OF THESSALONIKI’S MONUMENTAL AXIS / MAKRIDIS ASSOCIATES

Liknon / K-Studio

Homa Vagia Boutique Hotel / MOLD architects

Vacation house in an oliveyard, Meganisi / Hiboux architecture

Hungary

Vizafogó Ecopark and Pavilion / Archikon, Objekt

The new office building of Bánáti + Hartvig Architects / Bánáti + Hartvig Architects

Nest Reformed Kindergarten in Debrecen / Bíró és Társa Építésziroda

The Greek Catholic Museum of Nyíregyháza / Balázs Mihály Építész Muterme Kft., dmb műterem Ltd.

Reconstruction of the Lehel tér metro station / sporaarchitects Ltd., Paragram

Zalacsány Wellness Pavilion / Archikon

Transformation of a 100-year-old fruit storage building / arkt studio, projectroom

Summer House / Rapa Architects

Trendo11 Apartment Building / LAB5 architects

Zsuzsanna Kossuth Building of the Faculty of Health Sciences, Semmelweis University / Studio Fragment

New market hall of Pécs / GETTO plan, SZTR studio

Ireland

Printmaking Studio, Grangegorman / Scullion Architects, Plus Architecture

Electricity Supply Board Headquarters / Grafton Architects, O'Mahony Pike Architects

Ballyblake House / Steve Larkin Architects

Bottleworks / Henry J Lyons

Annesley Gardens / Metropolitan Workshop LLP

The Thatch / Karen Brownlee Architects

Printing House Square / McCullough Mulvin Architects, O'Mahony Pike Architects

Middleton Park Gate Lodge / TAKA

Passage House / O'Donnell + Tuomey

Writer's Room / Clancy Moore

O'Devaney Gardens Regeneration Phase 1 / Dublin City Council - City Architects Department

Ladyswell Square / ABK Architects

Dominick Hall / Denis Byrne Architects, Cotter & Naessens Architects

Italy

Luxottica Digital Factory / Park Associati

Camplus San Pietro / Roselli Architetti Associati

San Giacomo Apostolo Church and Parish Complex / Miralles Tagliabue EMBT

Fieldhouse: sports amenity facility at the base of Mount Corno / MoDusArchitects

Art Museum of Fondazione Luigi Rovati / Mario Cucinella Architects

Anonima Agricola / Captcha Architecture

Chronicle in Stone / MATT ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES, Ergys Krisiko Studio

Wood and Straw House / Studio Albori

Affordable Residential Towers / C+S Architects

The Hole with the House Around / Elastico Farm

Bivouac Fanton / DEMOGO studio di architettura

Threshold and Treasure | ATIPOGRAFIA / AMAA - Collaborative Architecture Office For Research And Development

Palazzo dei Diamanti renovation, restoration and redevelopment / Labics

Kosovo

SHM House / G + A Architects

Prishtina Business Center / LSN Architects

AMC Multimedia / Maden Group

Latvia

Social Services Center PERLE / ĒTER

Brewery 'Manufaktūra' / SAMPLING

Ogre Central Library and marriage registry / Office PBR

Ola Foundation / UPB

Learning centre in Mārupe / Good Pattern

AVOTI office building / MADE ARHITEKTI

Science center VIZIUM / Arhitekta J. Pogas birojs, Audrius Ambrasas Architects

Lithuania

Transformation of Soviet Kindergarten “Peledziukas” / DO ARCHITECTS

Reconstruction of Vilnius central post office into ISM university / A2SM, Senojo miesto architektai

Nemunas Island Bridge-Plaza / Isora x Lozuraityte Studio, Dominykas Daunys, About Architecture

Pilaite high-school (gymnasium) in Vilnius / DO ARCHITECTS

School reconstruction project / Senojo miesto architektai, Senojo miesto architektai

house Krivis with gallery / Studija Lape

Žalgiris arena multifunctional water sports centre / E. Miliūno studija

Multifunctional hall on lake Zarasas island / Šarūno Kiaunės projektavimo studija

Museum of Urban Wooden Architecture / JSC Vilniaus Planas

“Lojoteka”. Educational Media Center / INBLUM architects, Senamiesčio projektai

Family retreat house VASARA / HEIMA architects

Aqua urban fabric SALOS-1 in Svencele / DO ARCHITECTS

FF2 Optics House / Isora x Lozuraityte Studio

Luxembourg

E22SSPIU! / 2001

Lodging in Lasauvage / Anouck Pesch Architecte

Conversion of the Gonner House into a shelter / hsa - heisbourg strotz architectes

"Repairing" Villa Kutter / DIANE HEIREND ARCHITECTES

Domaine Claude Bentz / Studio Jil Bentz

Malta

Casa Bottega / Chris Briffa Architects

Montenegro

Betula Design Center / Studio Synthesis architecture & design

House Lepetane / Enforma doo

Visitor Center ''Đalovića Pećina'' / ARHINGinzenjering

Bussiness Center "Glosarij" / Studio GRAD

Montenegrin Academy of Sciences and Arts / Studio GRAD

Primary School "Novka Ubovic" / BIRO 81000

Family house, Bigovo 3 / BiroVIA d.o.o

North Macedonia

BB House / BINA [bureau of inventive architecture]

May Apartments / BMA - Besian Mehmeti Architects

Showroom and distribution center with warehouse Balkanija / Syndicate Studio

MAH House / PROXY

Volkovo Kindergarten / Prima Inzenering

CHP House / Attika Architects, Volart

Villa for contemporary living / Biro 60B, Arhitektura Nova

The Netherlands

Jonas / Orange Architects

Little C / INBO, CULD (JVST + Juurlink & Geluk)

HAUT Amsterdam / Team V Architectuur

Renovation 94 houses Van der Pekbuurt Amsterdam / Ibelings van Tilburg Architecten

Forest Bath Housing / Gaaga

De Warren cooperative housing / Natrufied architecture

Art Pavilion M. / Studio Ossidiana

Museum Singer Laren / Bedaux de Brouwer Architecten BNA BV

Norway

Haukeland Bybanen (light-rail train) station / 3RW Arkitekter AS

Weekend house Hjeltnes / Knut Hjeltnes AS Sivilarkitekter MNAL

Edholmen marina and restaurant / Jensen & Skodvin Arkitektkontor as

The new National Museum in Oslo / Klaus Schuwerk Architect

Extension to Raubergstølen Mountain Lodge / Jensen & Skodvin Arkitektkontor as

Munch Museum / estudioHerreros

Poland

Redevelopment and modernization of the National Library of Poland in Warsaw / Konior Studio Tomasz Konior, SOKKA Katarzyna Sokołowska

Footbridge for bikes and pedestrians in Dobczyce / Biuro Projektów Lewicki Łatak

Targ Blonie_Food Market / Pracownia Architektoniczna Aleksandra Wasilkowska

Public multi-family housing assembly / PA+U Rafał Mazur, GDA ŁUKASZ GAJ

School for children from Ukraine - adaptation of the floor in the office building. / xystudio

LPP Fashion Lab - Fashion Laboratories Building / JEMS Architekci

Warsaw Breweries / JEMS Architekci

Miedzianka Shaft / KWK Promes

Extension of the building of the State Music School in Jastrzębie-Zdrój with a concert hall. / SLAS architekci

Portugal

Escadinhas Footpaths / Paulo Moreira

ESAP — Oporto School of Art / Cannatá & Fernandes

House in Grândola / Bak Gordon Arquitectos

General Silveira Building / ATA Atelier, ENTRETEMPOS

Vincci Ponte de Ferro Hotel / José Gigante Arquitecto, Lda

Square and Tourist Office, Piódão / Branco del Rio

Campanhã Intermodal Terminal / Brandão Costa Arquitectos

Rehabilitation of Cinema Batalha / Atelier 15, Arquitectura Lda.

Monochrome Apartment / JCS ARCH+ – João Carmo Simões ARCHITECTURE +

Andaluz Houses / PLCO arquitectos

House in Santa Isabel / Domitianus Arquitetura, Lda

House in Barreiro / Aires Mateus e Associados

Praia do Canal Nature Resort / Atelier Bugio

Rehabilitation of the Bolhão Market / Nuno Valentim, Arquitectura e Reabilitação, Lda

Romania

House in Dumbrava Vlăsiei / Alt. Corp.

Cities that Transform / VICEVERSA

F.I.D. Football as Infrastructure of Democracy / Casa Jakab Toffler NGO, Atelier VRAC SRL, ISO Birou Arhitectura SRL, Atelier Olimpia Onci SRL

Firefighters’ Tower / Vlad Sebastian Rusu Architecture Office, Octav Silviu Olanescu Architecture Office

Nursery. 1306 plants for Timișoara / MAIO, Studio Nomadic, Studio Peisaj

Constantin Brancusi Pavilion / DSBA

Urban Spaces 5 / Sfinții Voievozi 20-24 Apartment Building / ADN Birou de Arhitectura

Piscu School Museum and Workshop / ABRUPTARHITECTURA

Serbia

K26 Manhattan Concept / URED STUDIO, re:a.c.t

Office building, multinational company campus NCR / ProAspekt

Regional housing programme for refugees and displaced persons / 1X2STUDIO

Central / Danilo Dangubic Architects

Elementary School "Vera Miščević" / Studio A&D Architects

Reconstruction of Fetislam Fortress / KOTO doo

Mosque in Tupalla / G + A Architects

Slovakia

Villa Bôrik / PLURAL, LABAK

Uhrovec Castle – Operation building / ô, Slovak Technical University - Faculty of Architecture and Design - Institute of History and Theory of Architecture and Restoration of Monuments

Conversion of Jurkovič Heating Plant National Cultural Monument / DF CREATIVE GROUP, PAMARCH, Perspektiv

City Hall Leopoldov / zerozero

Reconstruction and extension and of the Slovak National Gallery / Architekti B.K.P.Š.

Jelšava cabins / 2021 Architects

Slovenia

Covering the remains of the Church of St. John the Baptist in the Žiče Charterhouse / MEDPROSTOR, arhitekturni atelje d.o.o.

A House for Modest Residence / Skupaj arhitekti, MKutin arhitektura

Affordable housing neighbourhood Novo Brdo / Dekleva Gregorič Architects

Open Library / ARP studio

Revitalization of Old Glassworks and surrounding urban areas in old town of Ptuj / Elementarna, Kolektiv Tektonika

Bohinj Kindergarten / KAL A, ARREA architecture

Cukrarna / Scapelab

Spain

El Tanque Garden / Fernando Menis slpu

Sports Hall "La Unión" / NGNP Arquitectos, MLOPEZ arquitectos

Garden house Extension and Reform in Between. In Between Houses, in Between Trees / BAILORULL

House-Factory Natura Bissé / TDB ARQUITECTURA

"Wildlife Observatory" in Los Pedroches / Rafael de La- Hoz Arquitectos

House in Mojacar / Alberto Campo Baeza, Modesto Sánchez Morales

LIVING IN LIME - 42 social housing in Son Servera / peris+toral.arquitectes

Daily centre for young people with autism spectrum disorder / AV62 Arquitectos

Llacuna Residential Building / ARQUITECTURA-G

Casa B (also known as Villa B) / OOPEAA Office for Peripheral Architecture

40 social apartments for rent / MAIO

Fontán Building / Perea, Suárez y Torrelo, Arquitectos

Toni Catany International Photography Centre / mateo arquitectura

Synapse House / Baum Lab S.l.p.

La Carboneria (Casa Tarrago). La rehabilitación del edificio más antiguo del Eixample / Office for Strategic Spaces (OSS)

El Roser Social Centre / JOSEP FERRANDO ARCHITECTURE, GALLEGO ARQUITECTURA

Passeig de Gràcia 109-111. Mandarin Residences & Casa Seat / OAB Office of Architecture in Barcelona

Interpretation centre Castromaior / Carlos Pita

Art School of Valladolid / estudio Primitivo González | e.G.a

Municipal Pools in Castromonte / Óscar Miguel Ares. CONTEXTOS DE ARQUITECTURA Y URBANISMO

Córdoba Public Library / Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos

Social housing 1737 / HARQUITECTES

"LaScalA” NSA6 100 social housing in Madrid / MARMOLBRAVO, MADhel

New Faculty of Psychology and Speech Therapy / LLPS Arquitectos

Rehabilitation and Expansion of the Town Hall of Fuentes de Andalucía / Laguillo Arquitectos

Pallars 180 / BAAS arquitectura

Reggio School / ANDRES JAQUE / OFFICE FOR POLITICAL INNOVATION

Landscape adaptation and intervention in the Almadraba of Nueva Umbría / Sol89

Gabriel García Márquez Library / SUMA Arquitectura

Sweden

Liljevalchs+ / Wingårdh Arkitektkontor AB

House on a Hill / Tham & Videgård

Gjuteriet/ Kjellander Sjöberg

Merkurhuset / Bornstein Lyckefors Arkitekter - NOW: Olsson Lyckefors Arkitektur

Meeting Place Mariatorget - S:t Pauls Church / Spridd

Twelve houses / Förstberg Ling

Hage / Brendeland & Kristoffersen architects, Price & Myers (civil and structural engineering)

Sara Cultural Centre / White arkitekter

Tunisia

The Screen / ARK-architecture, AUDA

Ukraine