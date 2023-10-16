EUmies Awards 2024 Announces its List of 362 Nominees

The European Commission and the Fundació Mies van der Rohe have announced the 2024 European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture / Mies van der Rohe Awards (EUmies Awards) nominees. A total of 362 works of architecture realized over 38 different European countries have been selected, marking the first stage of the EUmies Awards’ 18th cycle. In the next stage, the jury will choose 40 outstanding projects, followed by visits to the finalists and interviews with the architects, their teams, and the project clients.
The 2024 EUmies Awards aims to recognize the best-built works in Europe completed between April 2021 and May 2023. The selection of projects reflects the current changes within the European context, with increasing attention given to environmental, social, and economic awareness expressed through architecture, landscape architecture, urban planning, and design. This year’s jury is chaired by Frédéric Druot (Paris/Bordeaux), who will be accompanied by Martin Braathen (Oslo), Pippo Ciorra (Rome), Tinatin Gurgenidze (Tbilisi/Berlin), Adriana Krnáčová (Prague), Sala Makumbundu (Luxembourg), and Hrvoje Njiric (Zagreb).
Read on to discover the 362 significant works selected as the EUmies Awards 2023 Nominees, arranged by country.
Albania
- Pyramid of Tirana / MVRDV, iRI
- METEOR PUBLIC SPACE / IXI architecture
- ''Lasgush Poradeci'' Secondary School, Tirana / ASArchitects
- EMBASSY OF PEACE / AVatelier
- National Theatre of Opera, Ballet and Popular Ensemble / Atelier 4
- Eco Park Durres (1st phase) / Casanova+Hernandez Architecten
- Tirana Business Center / Smart Studio
Armenia
- DiliJazz Hotel & Restaurant / STUDIO-TA
Austria
- New Mozarteum Foyers / maria flöckner und hermann schnöll
- Townhouse Neubaugasse / PSLA Architekten
- MUSEUM HEIDI HORTEN COLLECTION / the next ENTERprise Architects ZT GmbH
- Possibility space instead of building waste - Handelszentrum 16 / smartvoll Architekten
- Terra Mater / Berger + Parkkinen Associated Architects
- Cultural Pavilion Semmering / Mostlikely Architecture
- Mortuary / Moser und Hager Architekten
- Social Housing Aspern H4 / WUP architektur
- City boathouse / KUESS Architektur ZT
- Kiubo / Hofrichter-Ritter Architekten
- Vineyard Locknbauer / Mascha.Ritter
- Steirereck at Pogusch / PPAG architects
- TrIIIple Towers / Henke Schreieck Architekten ZT GmbH
- IKEA Vienna western station / IKEA – the good neighbour in the city / querkraft architekten ZT gmbh
Belgium
- DUCHESSE. Reconversion of industrial buildings in residential units / NOTAN OFFICE
- Brussels Beer Project / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen
- Fire Station, Multi-Purpose Space, and Emergency Housing / Studio SNCDA
- jtB house / BLAF architecten
- HONKHUIS - small-scale assisted living / 360 architecten
- Arthouse Timelab / a2o
- Open air swimming pool FLOW / POOL IS COOL, Decoratelier Jozef Wouters
- Bruges Meeting & Convention Centre (BMCC) / Souto Moura - Arquitectos, SA, META architectuurbureau
- Hospital ZNA Cadix / Robbrecht en Daem architecten, VK architects+engineers
- Het Steen, Antwerp / noAarchitecten
- Amal Amjahid - community facility along the canal in Molenbeek / &bogdan
- Wetlands – Chevetogne / Atelier Paysage
- Share and Reuse Factory Kortrijk / ATAMA
- Residence ARC / Artau architectures
- Paddenbroek educational rural centre / jo taillieu architecten
- Cohousing Jean / ectv architecten Els Claessens Tania Vandenbussche
- Repurposing Winter Circus Mahy / SumProject, Atelier Kempe Thill, architects and planners, Baro Architectuur, aNNo architecten
- Karreveld / AgwA
Bosnia – Herzegovina
- Hiža Mišljenova House / Studio Entasis d.o.o.
- The Pidris Chapel interior / Josipa Skrobo
- The house in Klanac / Studio Entasis d.o.o.
- New building of the Faculty of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geodesy / 4plus.arhitekti
- Ivo Andrić's birth house / Studio Zec, Ledić arhitektura
Bulgaria
- MIR office building / bureau XII
- Karin dom / unas studio
- Private House in Sozopol / Simple Architecture
- Cultural Information Center "The Mill" / Studio Nada
- Renovation of Aleko Konstantinov street / Urbana Architects
- Buildings for ethnographic exibitions in the cultural and tourist complex Chengene skele / MOTTO architectural studio
- Conservation, restoration and socialization of the Central Mineral Bath "Bankya" / Georgiev Design Studio
- Campus 90 / E-Arch Studio
Croatia
- Community Sports Hall / NOP Studio
- Reconstruction and extension of Primary School Ksaver Sandor Gjalski / Studio BF
- Lonja Wetlands Wildlife Observatories and Visitor Centre / roth&čerina
- Reconstruction of the Roman Theater / Studio Emil Jurcan
- RIDING HALL * Land Registry Department of the Municipal Civil Court in Zagreb / MORE arhitekture d.o.o.
- Tomac Winery / DVA ARHITEKTA
- Home for 'My Place Under the Sun' / ‘My Place Under the Sun’ team
- Kindergarten in Gornja Stubica / MVA / Mikelić Vreš Arhitekti d.o.o
- Black Slavonian eco pig farm / SKROZ d.o.o.
- Reconstruction of Providur's Palace / AB Forum
Cyprus
- Living in ‘Aphrodite’ / Yiorgos Hadjichristou Architects
- Domus Laetitiae / House in a Refugee Settlement / Studio Kyriakos Miltiadou
- House 0410 / Marios Christodoulides
- Nicosia Municipality Town Hall / Irwin Kritioti Architecture
- Archeological Sites of Paphos / Simpraxis, Π Square
- The Koulas Project / Alexis Papadopoulos Architectural Practice
- House in Olive Grove / Vardas Studio
Czech Republic
- Reconstruction of pavilion Z / A8000
- Low-threshold club / atakarchitekti
- Kloboucká lesní Company Headquarters / Mjölk architekti
- Research Library of South Bohemia Extension / Kuba & Pilař architekti
- Gočár's Gallery in Pardubice / TRANSAT architekti
- Kunsthalle / Schindler Seko architekti
- Lázně Bělohrad Town Hall / re:architekti
- IGI Vratislavice - Library and Community Center / atakarchitekti
- Plato Contemporary Art Gallery / KWK Promes
Denmark
- FLUGT – Refugee Museum of Denmark / BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
- Herning Folk High School / SLETH, HH Herning
- Stevns Klint Experience / Kristine Jensens Landscape, Praksis
- Egedammen Kindergarten / BBP Arkitekter
- ÅBEN Brewery / pihlmann architects
- Faber's Factories / Arcgency
- House of Martial Arts / entasis
- CODAN – Office and warehouse / Johansen Skovsted Arkitekter ApS
- Ilulissat Icefjord Centre / Dorte Mandrup A/S
- H.C. Andersen's House / Kuma & Associates Europe
- NEW AARCH / ADEPT, Danish Building and Property Agency, Aarhus School of Architecture, Rolvung og Brønsted Arkitekter, Vargo Nielsen Palle, A. Enggaard, TriConsult
Estonia
- Woodwork and Technology Centre in Rakvere / KUU architects
- Tondiraba Park / AB Artes Terrae
- Restaurant 0 / kuidas.works
- Mustjala Retirement home and Daycare Center / molumba
- Son of a Shingle – Vaksali pedestrian bridge and underpasses / PART architects
- Viimsi Artium / KAVAKAVA
Finland
- Chappe Art House / JKMM Architects
- Academy of Fine Arts, Mylly / JKMM Architects
- Hopealaakso Daycare Centre / AFKS Architects
- Little Finlandia / Pikku-Finlandia Studio, Aalto University
- Ylivieska Church / K2S Architects Ltd
- Helsinki Airport Departures and Arrivals Building / ALA Architects Ltd.
- Dance House Helsinki / JKMM Architects, ILO arkkitehdit
- Serlachius Art Sauna / Mendoza Partida, BAX studio, Planetary Architecture
France
- Le Pont des Arts – Cultural Pole / V+ (Bureau Vers plus de bien-être), Atelier HART BERTELOOT ARCHITECTURE TERRITOIRE (HBAAT)
- EKKO / Duncan Lewis
- A common house / Plan Común
- From offices to housing: 112 Paris Street / La Soda
- Refurbishment and extension of a community swimming pool / RAUM
- The Montlaur nursery in Bonifacio / Buzzo Spinelli
- Extension and reconversion of an old farm house near the Gironde Estuary (FR) / Martin Migeon Architecture, Anouk Migeon Architecte
- Nursery 24-bed / Atelier Régis Roudil Architectes
- T16 / BAST
- The Forestry House / PAUEM atelier
- The Grand Bois House / MBL architectes
- The Vendegies-sur-Écaillon nursery school / Studio RIJSEL
- Early Childhood Facilities and a Garden / Nicolas Simon Architectes
- The Orangery - B2 block in Lyon Confluence / Clément Vergély Architectes, Diener & Diener Architekten
- ROOF EXTENSION FOR A SINGLE-FAMILY HOUSE / Forme
- School in Heudebouville – Normandy / HEMAA ARCHITECTES
- 8 Intermediate Social Housing Units / Atelier Régis Roudil architectes
- Performance Hall and Open Air Amphitheatre / K ARCHITECTURES
- THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY - Artist's Studio / Didier Fiuza Faustino // Mésarchitecture
- Média Library Charles Nègre / Beaudouin Architectes, Ivry Serres Architecture
- Jean Lamour Gymnasium / Studiolada Architects
- Rebirth of the Convent Saint-François / Amelia Tavella Architectes
- Learning Center for polytechnic University / Nicolas Laisné Architectes, DREAM, Sou Fujimoto Architects, OXO architectes
- UCPA Sport Station Bordeaux Brazza (The Sports Cathedral) / NP2F
- Morland Mixité Capitale / David Chipperfield Architects Gesellschaft von Architekten mbH
- Glass blowing and cultural center of Meisenthal / FREAKS, SO-IL
Georgia
- Tbilisi Urban Forest (Narikala Ridge Forest) / Ruderal
- Betania Forest Garden / Ruderal
Germany
- BOB CAMPUS / raumwerk.architekten
- Machine Hall Irschenhausen / Florian Nagler Architekten GmbH
- Study Pavilion on the campus of the Technical University of Braunschweig, Germany / Gustav Düsing & Max Hacke
- Munich Volkstheater / LRO Lederer Ragnarsdóttir Oei
- Reorganization and refurbishment of Leeste cooperative comprehensive school / REMKE PARTNER INNENARCHITEKTEN mbB
- CampusRO / ACMS Architekten GmbH
- New construction of Kreisarchiv Viersen / DGM Architekten
- Karl's Eye Pavilion / Christoph Hesse Architects
- Rieckshof Photo Studio / HELGA BLOCKSDORF / ARCHITEKTUR
- Extension Starnberg District Office / Auer Weber Assoziierte GmbH
- Ausbauhaus Südkreuz ("House to be extended") / Praeger Richter Architekten BDA
- Floating University Berlin / Floating e.V. Association
- EDGE Suedkreuz Berlin / TCHOBAN VOSS Architekten GmbH
- Building Community Kurfürstenstrasse / June14 Meyer-Grohbrügge & Chermayeff
- Woof & Skelle: Building ensemble for social housing and kindergarten | Ellener Hof / ZRS Architekten Ingenieure, ZRS Architekten, ZRS Ingenieure
- Light Rail Tunnel / allmannwappner
- Kunstraum Kassel / Innauer Matt Architekten
- Dantebad II – Housing / Florian Nagler Architekten GmbH
- Calwer Passage / ingenhoven associates
- Spore Initiative / AFF Architekten
- Blue Hour at Spreepark / modulorbeat
Greece
- eLement – new office building / RS SPARCH
- The Seashore Rise / 314 Architecture Studio
- Louria / react architects, Kometka Architecture Studio
- Latypi Residence / A31 ARCHITECTURE CONSTRUCTION
- Xerolithi / Sinas Architects
- Anatolia Elementary School / Morpho Papanikolaou|SPARCH architects
- The regeneration and reinterpretation of the Agora Modiano listed monument / Morpho Papanikolaou|SPARCH architects
- Ignatiou Apartment / Point Supreme
- Art 1 Offices / Neiheiser Argyros
- REVELATION AND HIGHLIGHTING OF THESSALONIKI’S MONUMENTAL AXIS / MAKRIDIS ASSOCIATES
- Liknon / K-Studio
- Homa Vagia Boutique Hotel / MOLD architects
- Vacation house in an oliveyard, Meganisi / Hiboux architecture
Hungary
- Vizafogó Ecopark and Pavilion / Archikon, Objekt
- The new office building of Bánáti + Hartvig Architects / Bánáti + Hartvig Architects
- Nest Reformed Kindergarten in Debrecen / Bíró és Társa Építésziroda
- The Greek Catholic Museum of Nyíregyháza / Balázs Mihály Építész Muterme Kft., dmb műterem Ltd.
- Reconstruction of the Lehel tér metro station / sporaarchitects Ltd., Paragram
- Zalacsány Wellness Pavilion / Archikon
- Transformation of a 100-year-old fruit storage building / arkt studio, projectroom
- Summer House / Rapa Architects
- Trendo11 Apartment Building / LAB5 architects
- Zsuzsanna Kossuth Building of the Faculty of Health Sciences, Semmelweis University / Studio Fragment
- New market hall of Pécs / GETTO plan, SZTR studio
Ireland
- Printmaking Studio, Grangegorman / Scullion Architects, Plus Architecture
- Electricity Supply Board Headquarters / Grafton Architects, O'Mahony Pike Architects
- Ballyblake House / Steve Larkin Architects
- Bottleworks / Henry J Lyons
- Annesley Gardens / Metropolitan Workshop LLP
- The Thatch / Karen Brownlee Architects
- Printing House Square / McCullough Mulvin Architects, O'Mahony Pike Architects
- Middleton Park Gate Lodge / TAKA
- Passage House / O'Donnell + Tuomey
- Writer's Room / Clancy Moore
- O'Devaney Gardens Regeneration Phase 1 / Dublin City Council - City Architects Department
- Ladyswell Square / ABK Architects
- Dominick Hall / Denis Byrne Architects, Cotter & Naessens Architects
Italy
- Luxottica Digital Factory / Park Associati
- Camplus San Pietro / Roselli Architetti Associati
- San Giacomo Apostolo Church and Parish Complex / Miralles Tagliabue EMBT
- Fieldhouse: sports amenity facility at the base of Mount Corno / MoDusArchitects
- Art Museum of Fondazione Luigi Rovati / Mario Cucinella Architects
- Anonima Agricola / Captcha Architecture
- Chronicle in Stone / MATT ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES, Ergys Krisiko Studio
- Wood and Straw House / Studio Albori
- Affordable Residential Towers / C+S Architects
- The Hole with the House Around / Elastico Farm
- Bivouac Fanton / DEMOGO studio di architettura
- Threshold and Treasure | ATIPOGRAFIA / AMAA - Collaborative Architecture Office For Research And Development
- Palazzo dei Diamanti renovation, restoration and redevelopment / Labics
Kosovo
- SHM House / G + A Architects
- Prishtina Business Center / LSN Architects
- AMC Multimedia / Maden Group
Latvia
- Social Services Center PERLE / ĒTER
- Brewery 'Manufaktūra' / SAMPLING
- Ogre Central Library and marriage registry / Office PBR
- Ola Foundation / UPB
- Learning centre in Mārupe / Good Pattern
- AVOTI office building / MADE ARHITEKTI
- Science center VIZIUM / Arhitekta J. Pogas birojs, Audrius Ambrasas Architects
Lithuania
- Transformation of Soviet Kindergarten “Peledziukas” / DO ARCHITECTS
- Reconstruction of Vilnius central post office into ISM university / A2SM, Senojo miesto architektai
- Nemunas Island Bridge-Plaza / Isora x Lozuraityte Studio, Dominykas Daunys, About Architecture
- Pilaite high-school (gymnasium) in Vilnius / DO ARCHITECTS
- School reconstruction project / Senojo miesto architektai, Senojo miesto architektai
- house Krivis with gallery / Studija Lape
- Žalgiris arena multifunctional water sports centre / E. Miliūno studija
- Multifunctional hall on lake Zarasas island / Šarūno Kiaunės projektavimo studija
- Museum of Urban Wooden Architecture / JSC Vilniaus Planas
- “Lojoteka”. Educational Media Center / INBLUM architects, Senamiesčio projektai
- Family retreat house VASARA / HEIMA architects
- Aqua urban fabric SALOS-1 in Svencele / DO ARCHITECTS
- FF2 Optics House / Isora x Lozuraityte Studio
Luxembourg
- E22SSPIU! / 2001
- Lodging in Lasauvage / Anouck Pesch Architecte
- Conversion of the Gonner House into a shelter / hsa - heisbourg strotz architectes
- "Repairing" Villa Kutter / DIANE HEIREND ARCHITECTES
- Domaine Claude Bentz / Studio Jil Bentz
Malta
- Casa Bottega / Chris Briffa Architects
Montenegro
- Betula Design Center / Studio Synthesis architecture & design
- House Lepetane / Enforma doo
- Visitor Center ''Đalovića Pećina'' / ARHINGinzenjering
- Bussiness Center "Glosarij" / Studio GRAD
- Montenegrin Academy of Sciences and Arts / Studio GRAD
- Primary School "Novka Ubovic" / BIRO 81000
- Family house, Bigovo 3 / BiroVIA d.o.o
North Macedonia
- BB House / BINA [bureau of inventive architecture]
- May Apartments / BMA - Besian Mehmeti Architects
- Showroom and distribution center with warehouse Balkanija / Syndicate Studio
- MAH House / PROXY
- Volkovo Kindergarten / Prima Inzenering
- CHP House / Attika Architects, Volart
- Villa for contemporary living / Biro 60B, Arhitektura Nova
The Netherlands
- Jonas / Orange Architects
- Little C / INBO, CULD (JVST + Juurlink & Geluk)
- HAUT Amsterdam / Team V Architectuur
- Renovation 94 houses Van der Pekbuurt Amsterdam / Ibelings van Tilburg Architecten
- Forest Bath Housing / Gaaga
- De Warren cooperative housing / Natrufied architecture
- Art Pavilion M. / Studio Ossidiana
- Museum Singer Laren / Bedaux de Brouwer Architecten BNA BV
Norway
- Haukeland Bybanen (light-rail train) station / 3RW Arkitekter AS
- Weekend house Hjeltnes / Knut Hjeltnes AS Sivilarkitekter MNAL
- Edholmen marina and restaurant / Jensen & Skodvin Arkitektkontor as
- The new National Museum in Oslo / Klaus Schuwerk Architect
- Extension to Raubergstølen Mountain Lodge / Jensen & Skodvin Arkitektkontor as
- Munch Museum / estudioHerreros
Poland
- Redevelopment and modernization of the National Library of Poland in Warsaw / Konior Studio Tomasz Konior, SOKKA Katarzyna Sokołowska
- Footbridge for bikes and pedestrians in Dobczyce / Biuro Projektów Lewicki Łatak
- Targ Blonie_Food Market / Pracownia Architektoniczna Aleksandra Wasilkowska
- Public multi-family housing assembly / PA+U Rafał Mazur, GDA ŁUKASZ GAJ
- School for children from Ukraine - adaptation of the floor in the office building. / xystudio
- LPP Fashion Lab - Fashion Laboratories Building / JEMS Architekci
- Warsaw Breweries / JEMS Architekci
- Miedzianka Shaft / KWK Promes
- Extension of the building of the State Music School in Jastrzębie-Zdrój with a concert hall. / SLAS architekci
Portugal
- Escadinhas Footpaths / Paulo Moreira
- ESAP — Oporto School of Art / Cannatá & Fernandes
- House in Grândola / Bak Gordon Arquitectos
- General Silveira Building / ATA Atelier, ENTRETEMPOS
- Vincci Ponte de Ferro Hotel / José Gigante Arquitecto, Lda
- Square and Tourist Office, Piódão / Branco del Rio
- Campanhã Intermodal Terminal / Brandão Costa Arquitectos
- Rehabilitation of Cinema Batalha / Atelier 15, Arquitectura Lda.
- Monochrome Apartment / JCS ARCH+ – João Carmo Simões ARCHITECTURE +
- Andaluz Houses / PLCO arquitectos
- House in Santa Isabel / Domitianus Arquitetura, Lda
- House in Barreiro / Aires Mateus e Associados
- Praia do Canal Nature Resort / Atelier Bugio
- Rehabilitation of the Bolhão Market / Nuno Valentim, Arquitectura e Reabilitação, Lda
Romania
- House in Dumbrava Vlăsiei / Alt. Corp.
- Cities that Transform / VICEVERSA
- F.I.D. Football as Infrastructure of Democracy / Casa Jakab Toffler NGO, Atelier VRAC SRL, ISO Birou Arhitectura SRL, Atelier Olimpia Onci SRL
- Firefighters’ Tower / Vlad Sebastian Rusu Architecture Office, Octav Silviu Olanescu Architecture Office
- Nursery. 1306 plants for Timișoara / MAIO, Studio Nomadic, Studio Peisaj
- Constantin Brancusi Pavilion / DSBA
- Urban Spaces 5 / Sfinții Voievozi 20-24 Apartment Building / ADN Birou de Arhitectura
- Piscu School Museum and Workshop / ABRUPTARHITECTURA
Serbia
- K26 Manhattan Concept / URED STUDIO, re:a.c.t
- Office building, multinational company campus NCR / ProAspekt
- Regional housing programme for refugees and displaced persons / 1X2STUDIO
- Central / Danilo Dangubic Architects
- Elementary School "Vera Miščević" / Studio A&D Architects
- Reconstruction of Fetislam Fortress / KOTO doo
- Mosque in Tupalla / G + A Architects
Slovakia
- Villa Bôrik / PLURAL, LABAK
- Uhrovec Castle – Operation building / ô, Slovak Technical University - Faculty of Architecture and Design - Institute of History and Theory of Architecture and Restoration of Monuments
- Conversion of Jurkovič Heating Plant National Cultural Monument / DF CREATIVE GROUP, PAMARCH, Perspektiv
- City Hall Leopoldov / zerozero
- Reconstruction and extension and of the Slovak National Gallery / Architekti B.K.P.Š.
- Jelšava cabins / 2021 Architects
Slovenia
- Covering the remains of the Church of St. John the Baptist in the Žiče Charterhouse / MEDPROSTOR, arhitekturni atelje d.o.o.
- A House for Modest Residence / Skupaj arhitekti, MKutin arhitektura
- Affordable housing neighbourhood Novo Brdo / Dekleva Gregorič Architects
- Open Library / ARP studio
- Revitalization of Old Glassworks and surrounding urban areas in old town of Ptuj / Elementarna, Kolektiv Tektonika
- Bohinj Kindergarten / KAL A, ARREA architecture
- Cukrarna / Scapelab
Spain
- El Tanque Garden / Fernando Menis slpu
- Sports Hall "La Unión" / NGNP Arquitectos, MLOPEZ arquitectos
- Garden house Extension and Reform in Between. In Between Houses, in Between Trees / BAILORULL
- House-Factory Natura Bissé / TDB ARQUITECTURA
- "Wildlife Observatory" in Los Pedroches / Rafael de La- Hoz Arquitectos
- House in Mojacar / Alberto Campo Baeza, Modesto Sánchez Morales
- LIVING IN LIME - 42 social housing in Son Servera / peris+toral.arquitectes
- Daily centre for young people with autism spectrum disorder / AV62 Arquitectos
- Llacuna Residential Building / ARQUITECTURA-G
- Casa B (also known as Villa B) / OOPEAA Office for Peripheral Architecture
- 40 social apartments for rent / MAIO
- Fontán Building / Perea, Suárez y Torrelo, Arquitectos
- Toni Catany International Photography Centre / mateo arquitectura
- Synapse House / Baum Lab S.l.p.
- La Carboneria (Casa Tarrago). La rehabilitación del edificio más antiguo del Eixample / Office for Strategic Spaces (OSS)
- El Roser Social Centre / JOSEP FERRANDO ARCHITECTURE, GALLEGO ARQUITECTURA
- Passeig de Gràcia 109-111. Mandarin Residences & Casa Seat / OAB Office of Architecture in Barcelona
- Interpretation centre Castromaior / Carlos Pita
- Art School of Valladolid / estudio Primitivo González | e.G.a
- Municipal Pools in Castromonte / Óscar Miguel Ares. CONTEXTOS DE ARQUITECTURA Y URBANISMO
- Córdoba Public Library / Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos
- Social housing 1737 / HARQUITECTES
- "LaScalA” NSA6 100 social housing in Madrid / MARMOLBRAVO, MADhel
- New Faculty of Psychology and Speech Therapy / LLPS Arquitectos
- Rehabilitation and Expansion of the Town Hall of Fuentes de Andalucía / Laguillo Arquitectos
- Pallars 180 / BAAS arquitectura
- Reggio School / ANDRES JAQUE / OFFICE FOR POLITICAL INNOVATION
- Landscape adaptation and intervention in the Almadraba of Nueva Umbría / Sol89
- Gabriel García Márquez Library / SUMA Arquitectura
Sweden
- Liljevalchs+ / Wingårdh Arkitektkontor AB
- House on a Hill / Tham & Videgård
- Gjuteriet/ Kjellander Sjöberg
- Merkurhuset / Bornstein Lyckefors Arkitekter - NOW: Olsson Lyckefors Arkitektur
- Meeting Place Mariatorget - S:t Pauls Church / Spridd
- Twelve houses / Förstberg Ling
- Hage / Brendeland & Kristoffersen architects, Price & Myers (civil and structural engineering)
- Sara Cultural Centre / White arkitekter
Tunisia
- The Screen / ARK-architecture, AUDA
Ukraine
- CO-HATY – pilot project of аdaptation of a vacant dormitory for IDP housing / Urban Curators, METALAB
- MOT (Module of Temporality) /balbek bureau
- Reitarska Circle / Emil Dervish
- Construction of the Center of Government Services in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region, Ukraine / Anna Kyrii Architectural Projecting Group
- Dwelling house «Baltiyska Hall» / SHEREMETA ARCHITECT GROUP
- Club Town 12 / GaidART, Atelier Architecture+
- Temporary housing for refugees "Unbroken Mothers» / Sulyk Architects
- Katerynoslavski Residential complex / Filimonov&Kashirina Architects
- Office Center On 5 sq. Petrushevych in Lviv / Andriy Asanov architecture&design studio
- Fayna Town (stage 5) / Archimatika
- 13 Detached Family houses for IDPs in Staryy Bykov in Nova Basan community of Chernihiv region, Ukraine / District #1, Individual Intrepreneur Oleksandr I. Petrenko