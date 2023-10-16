Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Gea House / Studio AM11

Gea House / Studio AM11

Save
Gea House / Studio AM11

Gea House / Studio AM11 - Exterior PhotographyGea House / Studio AM11 - Exterior Photography, FacadeGea House / Studio AM11 - Exterior Photography, WindowsGea House / Studio AM11 - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Courtyard, PatioGea House / Studio AM11 - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Monterrey, Mexico
  • Architects: Studio AM11
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  420
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mavix + Pepe Mora
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Concretos Tepeyac, Gante, Gilsa, Grupo Lite, LUM Soluciones
  • Lead Architect: Alejandro Macias
  • City: Monterrey
  • Country: Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Gea House / Studio AM11 - Exterior Photography
© Mavix + Pepe Mora
Save this picture!
Gea House / Studio AM11 - Image 12 of 13
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Gea House / Studio AM11 - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mavix + Pepe Mora

Text description provided by the architects. The feeling of flying and floating in the air is incredibly magical! The project is located at the base of Cerro de la Silla, in the municipality of Monterrey, Nuevo León. The property covers an area of 900 square meters and boasts a 430-square-meter construction, where the city's hustle and bustle successfully disconnects to create a space radiating peace and harmony with its surroundings.

Save this picture!
Gea House / Studio AM11 - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Mavix + Pepe Mora
Save this picture!
Gea House / Studio AM11 - Image 13 of 13
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Gea House / Studio AM11 - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Mavix + Pepe Mora

A solid concrete monolith with cantilevers that appear to be suspended, as if they were soaring in the air, was proposed. Through transparency, we find this sense of tranquility and connection with the surroundings. The design incorporates open and linear spaces with floor-to-ceiling openings to frame landscape views and allows natural light to flood the interior of the house.

Save this picture!
Gea House / Studio AM11 - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Mavix + Pepe Mora
Save this picture!
Gea House / Studio AM11 - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Mavix + Pepe Mora

By using exposed solid concrete and materials such as wood and natural stone, we managed to seamlessly integrate Casa Gea with its surroundings, creating a palette of neutral colors and gray tones to maintain a natural aesthetic, reflecting the elegance and personality of the user.

Save this picture!
Gea House / Studio AM11 - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Mavix + Pepe Mora

GEA maximizes the use of spaces and minimizes the use of walls, using visual elements to delineate each area. In this project, our goal was for all areas, both social and intimate, to have a direct connection to the outdoors, promoting a sense of companionship and interaction with the garden. This design strategy effectively expands the perception of open space, providing unique views, natural light, and ventilation.

Save this picture!
Gea House / Studio AM11 - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Courtyard, Patio
© Mavix + Pepe Mora

The overall result is a residence that not only captures the stunning feeling of floating but also harmonizes with the beauty of its natural surroundings. Casa Gea's architectural foundations are based on the use of clean, linear, and orthogonal elements to create coherent structures that integrate with the space. This home is tranquility, silence, and harmony.

Save this picture!
Gea House / Studio AM11 - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Mavix + Pepe Mora

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio AM11
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Gea House / Studio AM11" [Casa Gea / Studio AM11] 16 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008247/gea-house-studio-am11> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags