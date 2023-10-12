Around the Corner - Student Apartment Building in Berlin Oberschöneweide / Sehw Architektur

+ 20

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of Berlin, housing for students is becoming increasingly unaffordable, making the outskirts more important when it comes to creating new living spaces for this target group. A housing project for students consisting of 159 flats, commissioned by the city-owned housing company Berlinovo, has recently been completed in the up-and-coming district of Oberschöneweide in the Treptow borough. It was constructed as part of a framework agreement for the creation of new, serially produced residential buildings. This followed a competition organized by the Association of the German Housing Industry as a conceptual procedure to find innovative ideas.

The building acts as the keystone to complete the existing block development. Its design is characterized by the visually equal treatment of wall and sloping roof areas, giving the building a monolithic appearance. At the same time, the color scheme divides it into two parts, playing with volumes and surfaces, with the surrounding scale and proportions.

The slight horizontal shift of the rows of windows adds playful dynamics to the façade, conveying both lightness and individuality. The eat-in kitchens of the apartments and shared flats, which are oriented towards the circulation and communication zone, offer residents a high level of comfort. Communal areas create an atmosphere of openness and encourage social interaction. The apartments are compact but seem spacious thanks to the large window elements and plenty of daylight.

Prof. Xaver Egger, founder and managing partner of Sehw Architektur, emphasizes: “This building embodies our vision of a modern and functional mix of apartments for students. Sehw is thus contributing to the sustainable transformation of the district in a prominent location.” The completion of this apartment building in Oberschöneweide not only meets the demand for student housing but also casts an architectural anchor.