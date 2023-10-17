Customizable Bathroom Fittings With Re-Purposed and Crystal Glass Materials

Save this picture! Inspiring applications of the MEM collection in architectural settings inspired by AI. Image Courtesy of Dornbracht

In addition to contributing to the functionality of the space, bathroom fittings underlie the overall aesthetics of a chosen design style. Within their technical features –as well as the possible materials, finishes, and styles–, fittings play a role in both the visual appeal of a space, while also focusing on comfort and user experience. This is part of Dornbracht's continuous re-imagination of bathrooms as living spaces, in which the brand seeks to create innovative solutions based on proportion, precision, progressiveness, performance, and personality.

Among Dornbracht’s series, the MEM collection includes a complete selection of minimalist bathroom fittings for washstands, showers, and tubs. In collaboration with ethical design brand Nature Squared and Italian craft manufacturer Glass Design, the collection’s original design has been enriched with versatile new features for customizing bathrooms. These features are created through the combination of high-quality materials with sustainable craftsmanship and the incorporation of futuristic artistic crystal glass.

Capturing the clarity and natural simplicity of water, the MEM collection creates a simple style for bathroom design. Designed by Sieger Design, its minimalist aesthetic resembles an arc-shaped line that mimics the organic flow of water, ending in a wide rectangular spout. Both unobtrusive and visible at the same time, the series invisibly integrates a jet regulator and minimalist handles.

By reducing design to the essentials, the collection’s aesthetics infuse bathroom architecture with clarity, simplicity and balance. In addition to its purist approach, it also embraces design freedom in the bathroom. Under the concept of ‘sampling’, the collection enables the customization of fittings that can be adapted to the specific needs of each space.

Nature Squared combines traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology, breathing new life into waste materials like eggshells and seashells, and transforming them into artistic inlays. In this process, seashells are meticulously cracked by hand and then skillfully inlaid onto a carrier, resulting in a unique texture for bathroom detailing.

Through the exploration of material innovation and artisanal skills, this collaboration integrates MEM finishes into sustainable solutions. It seamlessly creates handles with various structures and finishes that can be easily combined; with seven materials and five finishes, there are over 30 possibilities for washstand, shower, or bath design. Combined with Dornbracht finishes like Chrome, Brushed Chrome, Platinum, Brushed Dark Platinum, and Brushed Durabrass (23kt Gold), these fittings can add a unique touch to bathrooms.

Within the possible material combinations the collaboration offers, MEM faucets in Platinum finishes are customized with mother-of-pearl handles, accompanied by light wood, concrete, rippled, glass, and terrazzo textures. Additionally, MEM in Brushed Dark Platinum can also be combined with textured mother-of-pearl handles in shades of blue, together with light mint tones and pattern tiles.

Known for its craftsmanship in making and designing washbasins and fixtures, Glass Design boasts a long tradition of glass and crystal production. Adding crystal glass to the range of material possibilities, two minimalist artistic handle designs were created in collaboration with the manufacturer and incorporated into the MEM collection. Through a harmonious blend of timeless design and traditional craftsmanship, these handles bring new shapes and colors into the collection.

Meticulously hand-crafted in Vinci, “Glamorous Clivia” features intricate linear grooves that infuse the washing area with brilliance and clarity. Likewise, “Glamorous ICE” draws inspiration from the subtle elegance of ice pillars, with its handles glinting in the light to create a distinctive bathroom ambiance.

For the first time, Dornbracht has harnessed the power of AI to create a meticulously detailed and fantastic visual world, which was the source of inspiration for /imagine, the brand's new lead bathroom architecture. Following the collection’s clean, organic form, the MEM collection in the new finish Champagne (22kt Gold) can now be seen in a new architectural setting.

By delving into new perspectives on the bathroom as a living space, /imagine embodies an architectonic utopia – a visionary space where creativity has limitless freedom. Amidst these surreal surroundings, the MEM bathroom collection seamlessly integrates with a natural landscape, while providing a space for rituals of self-care. Rituals initiate and shape transitions, and bathrooms are known for marking transitions from night to day, and vice-versa. Consequently, this visualization of bathroom architecture is designed to create spaces that enhance the experience of these transitions.

For more information on customizing bathrooms with MEM collection, visit the product catalog.