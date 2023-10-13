Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Discover the Ephemeral Installations Built for the Mextrópoli 2023 Pavilions

Discover the Ephemeral Installations Built for the Mextrópoli 2023 Pavilions

Save
Discover the Ephemeral Installations Built for the Mextrópoli 2023 Pavilions

For the ninth time, the MEXTRÓPOLI Architecture and City Festival held the Arquine Competition No. 25 | MEXTRÓPOLI 2023 Pavilion, a platform where architecture, urbanism, and art converge to contemplate and celebrate Mexico City. The event also aims to engage the public by occupying public spaces with architectural pieces that can be activated by visitors. Celebrating public spaces or offering a different perspective on the places routinely traversed is the reason MEXTRÓPOLI showcases these ephemeral architectural pieces.

The jury, consisting of Sandra Barclay, Daniel – Daou, Eva Franch i Gelabert, Rocío Pina, and Diego Rivero Borrell, announced the winning pavilion, which was temporarily integrated into the city with the aim of generating, through its own discourse, an innovative, sustainable, and recyclable proposal. This proposal allowed for the development of an open public program, creating a space for interaction between architecture and the public. On this occasion, we present the winning pavilion titled "Fuera de lugar," accompanied by 11 proposals from universities and independent firms that participated in activating different points in Alameda Central in Mexico City.

Winning Pavilion of Arquine No. 25 Competition

Fuera de Lugar Pavilion
Álvaro Martín Morales Reyes (Durango, Mexico), Manuel Alejandro Alemán Rocha (Mexico City, Mexico), and Rubén Aldair Bermúdez Martínez (Seville, Spain)

Save this picture!
Discover the Ephemeral Installations Built for the Mextrópoli 2023 Pavilions - Image 16 of 21
Pabellón_Fuera de lugar . Image Cortesía de Mextrópoli

Teocalli Pavilion 
Anáhuac University 

Save this picture!
Discover the Ephemeral Installations Built for the Mextrópoli 2023 Pavilions - Image 3 of 21
Pabellón Teocalli / Anáhuac. Image Cortesía de Mextrópoli

Teatro Dimensión Pavilion
Instituto Superior de Arquitectura y Diseño ISAD

Save this picture!
Discover the Ephemeral Installations Built for the Mextrópoli 2023 Pavilions - Image 4 of 21
Pabellón Teatro Dimensión / ISAD. Image Cortesía de Mextrópoli

Prexpren Pavilion
Universidad Iberoamericana

Save this picture!
Discover the Ephemeral Installations Built for the Mextrópoli 2023 Pavilions - Image 6 of 21
Pabellón Prexpen / Ibero. Image Cortesía de Mextrópoli

Portal Escénico Pavilion
Universidad Marista de Mérida

Save this picture!
Discover the Ephemeral Installations Built for the Mextrópoli 2023 Pavilions - Image 12 of 21
Pabellón_Portal escénico_Marista de Mérida . Image Cortesía de Mextrópoli

Habitar la Sección Pavilion
CENTRO

Save this picture!
Discover the Ephemeral Installations Built for the Mextrópoli 2023 Pavilions - Image 11 of 21
Pabellón_Habitar la sección_CENTRO . Image Cortesía de Mextrópoli

Grafo Pavilion
Vertebral + Firenze

Save this picture!
Discover the Ephemeral Installations Built for the Mextrópoli 2023 Pavilions - Image 13 of 21
Pabellón_Grafo_Firenze. Image Cortesía de Mextrópoli

Centro Raíz Pavilion
A-001 Taller de Arquitectura + Global Woods

Save this picture!
Discover the Ephemeral Installations Built for the Mextrópoli 2023 Pavilions - Image 21 of 21
Pabellón_Centro Raíz_Global Woods . Image Cortesía de Mextrópoli

Caña Viva Pavilion
UNAM

Save this picture!
Discover the Ephemeral Installations Built for the Mextrópoli 2023 Pavilions - Image 18 of 21
Pabellón_Caña Viva_UNAM. Image Cortesía de Mextrópoli

Arca Sonora Pavilion
Lesly Noguerón Maldonado, Diego González Albarrán, Omar Uziel Granados Alejandre and Zabdiel Ramos Banda

Save this picture!
Discover the Ephemeral Installations Built for the Mextrópoli 2023 Pavilions - Image 20 of 21
Pabellón_Arca Sonora. Image Cortesía de Mextrópoli

Tlalocan Pavilion

Save this picture!
Discover the Ephemeral Installations Built for the Mextrópoli 2023 Pavilions - Image 7 of 21
Pabellón_Tlalocan. Image Cortesía de Mextrópoli

For more information, visit Mextrópoli's website.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Mónica Arellano
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "Discover the Ephemeral Installations Built for the Mextrópoli 2023 Pavilions" [Conoce las instalaciones efímeras construidas para los pabellones Mextrópoli 2023] 13 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. (Trans. Piñeiro, Antonia ) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007975/discover-the-ephemeral-installations-built-for-the-mextropoli-2023-pavilions> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags