Discover the Ephemeral Installations Built for the Mextrópoli 2023 Pavilions

For the ninth time, the MEXTRÓPOLI Architecture and City Festival held the Arquine Competition No. 25 | MEXTRÓPOLI 2023 Pavilion, a platform where architecture, urbanism, and art converge to contemplate and celebrate Mexico City. The event also aims to engage the public by occupying public spaces with architectural pieces that can be activated by visitors. Celebrating public spaces or offering a different perspective on the places routinely traversed is the reason MEXTRÓPOLI showcases these ephemeral architectural pieces.

The jury, consisting of Sandra Barclay, Daniel – Daou, Eva Franch i Gelabert, Rocío Pina, and Diego Rivero Borrell, announced the winning pavilion, which was temporarily integrated into the city with the aim of generating, through its own discourse, an innovative, sustainable, and recyclable proposal. This proposal allowed for the development of an open public program, creating a space for interaction between architecture and the public. On this occasion, we present the winning pavilion titled "Fuera de lugar," accompanied by 11 proposals from universities and independent firms that participated in activating different points in Alameda Central in Mexico City.

Winning Pavilion of Arquine No. 25 Competition

Fuera de Lugar Pavilion

Álvaro Martín Morales Reyes (Durango, Mexico), Manuel Alejandro Alemán Rocha (Mexico City, Mexico), and Rubén Aldair Bermúdez Martínez (Seville, Spain)

Teocalli Pavilion

Anáhuac University

Teatro Dimensión Pavilion

Instituto Superior de Arquitectura y Diseño ISAD

Prexpren Pavilion

Universidad Iberoamericana

Portal Escénico Pavilion

Universidad Marista de Mérida

Habitar la Sección Pavilion

CENTRO

Grafo Pavilion

Vertebral + Firenze

Centro Raíz Pavilion

A-001 Taller de Arquitectura + Global Woods

Caña Viva Pavilion

UNAM

Arca Sonora Pavilion

Lesly Noguerón Maldonado, Diego González Albarrán, Omar Uziel Granados Alejandre and Zabdiel Ramos Banda

Tlalocan Pavilion

