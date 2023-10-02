OMA’s First Project in Bangladesh, the Dhaka Tower, Breaks Ground

Construction on OMA’s first project in Bangladesh, the Dhaka Tower, has just started. Reaching a height of 150 meters and spanning 180,000 sqm in office space, the project is set to stand as one of the tallest buildings in the country. This scheme marks a significant milestone in the urban landscape of Bangladesh, designed by OMA in collaboration with local real-estate developer Shanta Holdings.

As one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, Bangladesh’s five decades of independence place it as the second-largest economy in the South Asian region. As a testament to this growth, the country’s capital city, Dhaka, is undergoing a transformation of equal magnitude. The Dhaka Tower emerges as a landmark in this evolving cityscape, situated within a commercial district on the outskirts of Tejgaon. Although the district was formerly known for its industrial activities, Tejgaon has now become a bustling hub, housing local and multinational corporations.

Situated strategically along the infamous Hatirjheel Lake, the Dhaka Tower is characterized by its unique and simple form. The massing is identified by two triangular floor plates merging through the rectangular core. The scheme offers panoramic views of the lake and allows for copious natural daylight optimized through the use of fritted glass. Unlike traditional tower designs, the base of. Dhaka Tower takes on a pyramid shape, incorporating various spacious atriums that connect with the outdoor space. This foundation is a vibrant hub connecting the interior with the landscaped exterior areas. These triple-height lobbies are programmed with a curated retail and dining establishments selection.

The Tower’s interior is adorned with a pattern inspired by Dhaka’s waterscape. The artistic element pays tribute to the city’s heritage and connects the structure to its cultural context and surroundings. The structure's base incorporated an expansive exhibition space that reaches 40 m high. Designed to enhance the cultural tapestry, the venue will showcase art, culture, and innovation in the cityscape.

At the top of the tower is a dining experience that offers panoramic views of the city. Adjacent to the restaurant, a publicly accessible two-tier observation deck invites residents and visitors to enjoy the metropolis from an elevated vantage point.

Our design for Dhaka Tower is inspired by the spirit of Bangladesh's thriving economy. Its shape expresses the aspirations of a dynamic nation, making a bold statement on the city's skyline. – Iyad Alsaka, OMA Partner

OMA recently completed their first-ever Tokyo tower, designed by Shohei Shigematsu and OMA New York. The Toranomon Hills Station Tower is an emerging global business center and urban hub, opening this fall. The studio’s competition design for UniCredit’s new headquarters in Munich, Germany, has recently been unveiled. The scheme proposes a plaza lifted off the ground to increase public spaces and urban connectivity and to activate an otherwise overlooked area. Finally, the studio’s latest affordable housing scheme just broke ground in the Haight Ashbury neighborhood of San Francisco. Designed in collaboration with Y.A. studio, the 8-story building is set to accommodate 160 units of affordable homes and amenities for low-income families.