World
Learning Center Campus Los Niches / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyLearning Center Campus Los Niches / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyLearning Center Campus Los Niches / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, BeamLearning Center Campus Los Niches / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, BeamLearning Center Campus Los Niches / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
University
Curicó, Chile
  • Architects: Carreño Sartori Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  458
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marcos Mendizabal
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Budnik, Cintac, MK
  • Lead Architects: Mario Carreño Zunino, Piera Sartoti del Campo
  • Collaborators: C.Contreras, M.Gartcía, A.Henríquez, M.Margalet, F.Mujica, C.Rivera, A.Wetzig.
  • Landscape: Piera Sartori de Campo
  • Electricity: Mauricio Salinas Medina
  • Sanitary: Fernando Hidalgo Tapia
  • Climatization Project: Termovac
  • Structural Design: Vertical Ingenieros
  • City: Curicó
  • Country: Chile
Learning Center Campus Los Niches / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Marcos Mendizabal
Learning Center Campus Los Niches / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos - Image 15 of 23
Plan - Ground floor
Learning Center Campus Los Niches / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Marcos Mendizabal

Text description provided by the architects. It is a new building for students of the Technological Campus of the University of Talca, located in Los Niches, Curicó. This campus consists of a series of isolated buildings and intermediate public spaces that create a sense of continuity in the area.

Learning Center Campus Los Niches / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Marcos Mendizabal
Learning Center Campus Los Niches / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos - Image 16 of 23
Plan - First floor

Students often come from afar and spend long periods between classes, so they need a space to stay and study. This need encompasses everything from having a coffee to working in groups and, for those seeking a quieter environment, individual study. The design proposes an acoustic gradation towards intimacy, which is manifested through an architectural section introducing different levels from the street. It ascends from the public areas to the more private spaces.

Learning Center Campus Los Niches / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Marcos Mendizabal
Learning Center Campus Los Niches / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos - Image 20 of 23
Sections
Learning Center Campus Los Niches / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Marcos Mendizabal

The building allows the campus ground for free passage from the street to a garden in the rear. It features a primary structure with two large reticulated beams that support the first floor, flanked by two substantial concrete walls, which in turn support the metal superstructure. The design heavily emphasizes reticulated elements, incorporating them into various scales and dimensions of the project. To address south hemisphere solar orientation, the building features an overhang and eaves on the north side, along with a solid wall on the west to block direct sunlight from entering the study rooms. Additionally, a large window on the east side provides morning light to the common areas.

Learning Center Campus Los Niches / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam
© Marcos Mendizabal
Learning Center Campus Los Niches / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos - Image 21 of 23
Axo

A six-meter overhang extending toward the access road covers a shaded public space, complete with a long table and self-service machines. Inside the open interior, achieved by the structural clearance created by the reticulated beams, there exists a vibrant university life. The programmatic distinctions are associated with the variation in floor levels, and an acoustic wood covering softens the appearance of the metal skeleton.

Learning Center Campus Los Niches / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Handrail
© Marcos Mendizabal

Project location

Address:Los Niches, Curicó, Maule, Chile

About this office
Carreño Sartori Arquitectos
Office

Top #Tags