SOM Unveils "Zero-Carbon Bio-Blocks" Installation at the 2023 Chicago Architecture Biennial

For the opening of CAB 5, the 5th edition of the Chicago Architecture Biennial, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) presented an eco-friendly alternative to traditional concrete. Named the “Bio-Block Spiral,” the installation is at The Mews in Fulton Market in Chicago. The creation was developed with Prometheus Material, a materials company that provides sustainable building materials for a carbon-negative future.

The innovative alternative was crafted using naturally carbon-absorbing microalgae subjected to a photosynthetic bio-cementation process. The Bio Block was created as an alternative to concrete and can potentially reduce global CO2 emissions by as much as 8%. The material is currently undergoing performance testing and is available for various projects to replace the carbon-intensive Concrete Masonry Units (CMUs) commonly used in modern construction today.

“The Spiral” decreases carbon emissions by one metric ton just by using Bio-Blocks instead of conventional concrete blocks. In fact, it was built using traditional masonry methods by skilled union workers. The installation allows Biennial attendees to observe and touch the Bio-Blocks but also encourages visitors to witness how the material responds to changes in wind, moisture, and temperature during the autumn months in Chicago. Created specifically for this year’s Biennial theme: “This is a Rehearsal,” the display marks a turning point in the journey toward a carbon-neutral construction industry.

Extending our history of material research and prototyping at the Chicago Architecture Biennial, Bio-Block Spiral introduces our collaboration with Prometheus Materials to develop an algae-based, zero-carbon alternative to the concrete blocks found everywhere in our buildings and cities. SOM Design Partner Scott Duncan

The installation was initially inspired by the bio-cement’s shell-like composition. Situated in the heart of the Fulton Market, it encourages visitors to leave the busy streets and explore the presentation. The central space of The Spiral provides views of Halsted Street, with rotated blocks at regular intervals creating openings, highlighting the simplicity of block-and-mortar construction. Pleated ends highlight the block form adaptability and strengthen the installation’s structural integrity, allowing it to stand on its own. Additionally, The Bio-Block Spiral’s patented production methods are shown and explained in a wall-mounted film being projected behind the installation.

The Chicago Architecture Biennial was curated by the Chicago-based collective Floating Museum. They consist of a group of artists, designers, poets, and educators focused on building connections between art, community, architecture, infrastructure, and public institutions. The Biennial recently unveiled a phased opening plan for its fifth edition, which was inaugurated on September 21st, 2023, and will build up to a city-wide celebration on November 1st. On this day, all exhibitions will be unveiled at the Chicago Cultural Center, the Graham Foundation, and the James R. Thompson Center, which has just announced its participation as both a cultural partner and a city site.