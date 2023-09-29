La Ola Innovation Center / PDG - Pata de Gallo

+ 25

Collaborators: Salomé Ordoñez, María Cristina Torres

Graphic Design: Camila Cruz Miranda

Construction: Studio 10

Landscape Design: Maria Elena Perez, Pedro Kingman

Estructural Engineering: Telmo Vanegas

Electrical Engineering: Roberto Moncayo

Hydroelectric Engineering: Gonzalo Zuquillo

City: Sangolquí

Country: Ecuador

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Danec Innovation Center, "La Ola", is more than a workplace; it is an expression of innovation. Simultaneous Vision: From our simultaneous vision, it is possible to integrate concepts that may appear contradictory with cohesion and unity.

"La Ola" can be characterized in various ways: (1) simple and elegant, (2) flexible and efficient, (3) industrial and welcoming, (4) tradition and innovation, (5) technology and craftsmanship. This visionary approach guided every aspect of the design, from the choice of materials to the distribution of space.

Adaptability as a premise. The essence of "La Ola" resides in a central core: a glass volume covered by a curved structure that emulates the forms of the sea. This choice is not merely aesthetic; it supports the adaptability of the place and its protection against unpredictable weather.

An [in]formed project. The undulating structure is the tangible result of our approach to information, which encompasses participatory workshops, computational modeling, and computer-based simulation analysis. The shape of La Ola is the result of all the data collected during the design process, turning information into an additional dimension of architecture.

An innovative cover. The main feature of this project is the steel cover, coated with poly aluminum sheets (recycled tetraPak) and polycarbonate, with a customized pattern. These materials were selected not only for their aesthetics but also for their physical properties: they provide excellent thermal insulation and dampen the sound of rain. The unique patterns create a dynamic play of light and shadow that evokes the tranquility of the sea, even on rainy days.

Facing engineering challenges. The construction of the curved cover posed a significant challenge. It required a design-to-production process involving a series of prototypes. An innovative solution emerged: the individual sheets were strategically placed diagonally to ensure efficient water drainage and a perfect adaptation to the unique shape of the cover. This approach underwent rigorous testing within a 1:1 scale section of the building, which ultimately demonstrated its effectiveness.

Interior Versatility. Internally, "La Ola" reflects the same exterior adaptability. The container can be transformed into three, two, or even a single room, responding to the changing needs of users. The meticulously designed interior comprises furniture that can be easily reconfigured to meet changing usage demands.

A new paradigm of workspace. The Innovation Center redefines the conventional office by fostering collaboration and creativity. It embodies a wave of change in Sangolqui, Ecuador, where design and adaptability converge. "La Ola" personifies our simultaneous vision, bringing to life a space where innovation knows no limits.