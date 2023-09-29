Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
La Ola Innovation Center / PDG - Pata de Gallo - Exterior Photography, CityscapeLa Ola Innovation Center / PDG - Pata de Gallo - Exterior Photography, Chair, HandrailLa Ola Innovation Center / PDG - Pata de Gallo - Interior Photography, BeamLa Ola Innovation Center / PDG - Pata de Gallo - Interior Photography, WindowsLa Ola Innovation Center / PDG - Pata de Gallo - More Images

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Other Facilities
Sangolquí, Ecuador
  • Architects: PDG - Pata de Gallo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  320
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andrés Villota
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ecuaplastics
  • Lead Architect: Michel Dreyer, Renato Avila
  • Collaborators: Salomé Ordoñez, María Cristina Torres
  • Graphic Design: Camila Cruz Miranda
  • Construction: Studio 10
  • Landscape Design: Maria Elena Perez, Pedro Kingman
  • Estructural Engineering: Telmo Vanegas
  • Electrical Engineering: Roberto Moncayo
  • Hydroelectric Engineering: Gonzalo Zuquillo
  • City: Sangolquí
  • Country: Ecuador
La Ola Innovation Center / PDG - Pata de Gallo - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Andrés Villota
La Ola Innovation Center / PDG - Pata de Gallo - Image 21 of 30
Site plan
La Ola Innovation Center / PDG - Pata de Gallo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Andrés Villota

Text description provided by the architects. The Danec Innovation Center, "La Ola", is more than a workplace; it is an expression of innovation. Simultaneous Vision: From our simultaneous vision, it is possible to integrate concepts that may appear contradictory with cohesion and unity.

La Ola Innovation Center / PDG - Pata de Gallo - Exterior Photography, Arch
© Andrés Villota
La Ola Innovation Center / PDG - Pata de Gallo - Image 22 of 30
Axonometric
La Ola Innovation Center / PDG - Pata de Gallo - Exterior Photography, Chair, Handrail
© Andrés Villota

"La Ola" can be characterized in various ways: (1) simple and elegant, (2) flexible and efficient, (3) industrial and welcoming, (4) tradition and innovation, (5) technology and craftsmanship. This visionary approach guided every aspect of the design, from the choice of materials to the distribution of space.

La Ola Innovation Center / PDG - Pata de Gallo - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Arch
© Andrés Villota
La Ola Innovation Center / PDG - Pata de Gallo - Image 23 of 30
Plan - first floor

Adaptability as a premise. The essence of "La Ola" resides in a central core: a glass volume covered by a curved structure that emulates the forms of the sea. This choice is not merely aesthetic; it supports the adaptability of the place and its protection against unpredictable weather.

La Ola Innovation Center / PDG - Pata de Gallo - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Andrés Villota
La Ola Innovation Center / PDG - Pata de Gallo - Image 24 of 30
Section

An [in]formed project. The undulating structure is the tangible result of our approach to information, which encompasses participatory workshops, computational modeling, and computer-based simulation analysis. The shape of La Ola is the result of all the data collected during the design process, turning information into an additional dimension of architecture.

La Ola Innovation Center / PDG - Pata de Gallo - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass, Beam, Handrail
© Andrés Villota
La Ola Innovation Center / PDG - Pata de Gallo - Image 25 of 30
Section

An innovative cover. The main feature of this project is the steel cover, coated with poly aluminum sheets (recycled tetraPak) and polycarbonate, with a customized pattern. These materials were selected not only for their aesthetics but also for their physical properties: they provide excellent thermal insulation and dampen the sound of rain. The unique patterns create a dynamic play of light and shadow that evokes the tranquility of the sea, even on rainy days.

La Ola Innovation Center / PDG - Pata de Gallo - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Andrés Villota
La Ola Innovation Center / PDG - Pata de Gallo - Image 26 of 30
Section

Facing engineering challenges. The construction of the curved cover posed a significant challenge. It required a design-to-production process involving a series of prototypes. An innovative solution emerged: the individual sheets were strategically placed diagonally to ensure efficient water drainage and a perfect adaptation to the unique shape of the cover. This approach underwent rigorous testing within a 1:1 scale section of the building, which ultimately demonstrated its effectiveness.

La Ola Innovation Center / PDG - Pata de Gallo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Andrés Villota
La Ola Innovation Center / PDG - Pata de Gallo - Image 27 of 30
Constructive detail

Interior Versatility. Internally, "La Ola" reflects the same exterior adaptability. The container can be transformed into three, two, or even a single room, responding to the changing needs of users. The meticulously designed interior comprises furniture that can be easily reconfigured to meet changing usage demands.

La Ola Innovation Center / PDG - Pata de Gallo - Exterior Photography
© Andrés Villota
La Ola Innovation Center / PDG - Pata de Gallo - Image 28 of 30
Constructive detail

A new paradigm of workspace. The Innovation Center redefines the conventional office by fostering collaboration and creativity. It embodies a wave of change in Sangolqui, Ecuador, where design and adaptability converge. "La Ola" personifies our simultaneous vision, bringing to life a space where innovation knows no limits.

La Ola Innovation Center / PDG - Pata de Gallo - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Andrés Villota

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Sangolquí, Ecuador

PDG - Pata de Gallo
Cite: "La Ola Innovation Center / PDG - Pata de Gallo" [La Ola Centro de Innovación / PDG - Pata de Gallo] 29 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007569/la-ola-innovation-center-pdg-pata-de-gallo> ISSN 0719-8884

