Santa Monica Courtyard Houses / Inaba Williams Architects

Santa Monica Courtyard Houses / Inaba Williams Architects

Santa Monica Courtyard Houses / Inaba Williams Architects

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Santa Mónica, United States
  • Design Architects: Jeffrey Inaba, Darien Williams, Sharon Leung, Nabila Morales Perez, Yasamin Mayyas, James Brillon, Andrea Macias-Yanez
  • Executive Architect: Modative
  • General Contractor : Modative
  • City: Santa Mónica
  • Country: United States
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
© Brandon Shigeta

“Title 24” (California’s Building Energy Efficiency Standards) inspired the design of the net-zero homes. We see the state’s recently implemented code as an opportunity to reinvent the Southern California single-family dwelling.

While a midcentury Case Study-type glass house is still possible under Title 24, that home would require high embodied energy materials and consume lots of power, undermining the Energy Standards’ aims. Instead, the Santa Monica Courtyard Houses assume a different look and feel that is more suitable to current climate conditions. Having far fewer windows, the outside form reduces the amount of heat gain and lowers energy use while still allowing residents to enjoy indoor-outdoor living – the hallmark of great Angeleno homes.

Following the Title 24 option to use glass on just 20% of the surface area, we concentrated the limited area of windows and glazed doors around the main living spaces. Rooms facing the courtyard receive generous amounts of daylight from three sides. And, in the two stairwells, skylights and windows are paired together to

Enclosing less floor area than the maximum allowed by code, the side-by-side homes increase the amount of space people can enjoy outside while decreasing the amount of inside area that requires heating and cooling energy. The perimeter walls setback to frame spaces for opening air living: the centerpiece of it all is the courtyard which is complemented by a dining area, fire pit, and zen garden. 

Like the buildings which introduced new architectural forms after the passage of New York’s 1916 zoning resolution, we hope the Santa Monica Courtyard Houses serve as a model building that can be repeated and refined in the years to come to dramatize these vertical volumes

