Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Bridging the Gap: 15 Atypical Living Solutions in Urban Remnants

Bridging the Gap: 15 Atypical Living Solutions in Urban Remnants

Subscriber Access

Save

Behind facades lie vibrant lives, where the exterior melds with the interior, transforming neglected urban spaces into captivating residences. In cities around the world, architects, engineers and designers face the challenge of integrating new buildings into existing urban landscapes with limited space. Many architects are now embracing this concept, expanding their designs beyond conventional boundaries and transforming small city lots into layered and interconnected living spaces.

Bridging the Gap: 15 Atypical Living Solutions in Urban Remnants - Image 2 of 46Bridging the Gap: 15 Atypical Living Solutions in Urban Remnants - Image 3 of 46Bridging the Gap: 15 Atypical Living Solutions in Urban Remnants - Image 4 of 46Bridging the Gap: 15 Atypical Living Solutions in Urban Remnants - Image 5 of 46Bridging the Gap: 15 Atypical Living Solutions in Urban Remnants - More Images+ 41

Researchers Ivan Turok and Gordon McGranahan have emphasized the need for a more comprehensive and holistic approach to studying urbanization and economic growth. This approach should consider not only the economic aspects but also the social, environmental, and dynamic dimensions of urban development. A familiar sight in many cities is the presence of neglected urban remnants - spaces that are often overlooked. Yet these abandoned allies and narrow lots hold great potential for the creation of significant living and garden environments that can enhance the quality of life for city dwellers and their surroundings.

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Hadir Al Koshta
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Hadir Al Koshta. "Bridging the Gap: 15 Atypical Living Solutions in Urban Remnants" 05 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007392/bridging-the-gap-15-atypical-living-solutions-in-urban-remnants> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags