Bridging the Gap: 15 Atypical Living Solutions in Urban Remnants

Behind facades lie vibrant lives, where the exterior melds with the interior, transforming neglected urban spaces into captivating residences. In cities around the world, architects, engineers and designers face the challenge of integrating new buildings into existing urban landscapes with limited space. Many architects are now embracing this concept, expanding their designs beyond conventional boundaries and transforming small city lots into layered and interconnected living spaces.

+ 41

Researchers Ivan Turok and Gordon McGranahan have emphasized the need for a more comprehensive and holistic approach to studying urbanization and economic growth. This approach should consider not only the economic aspects but also the social, environmental, and dynamic dimensions of urban development. A familiar sight in many cities is the presence of neglected urban remnants - spaces that are often overlooked. Yet these abandoned allies and narrow lots hold great potential for the creation of significant living and garden environments that can enhance the quality of life for city dwellers and their surroundings.