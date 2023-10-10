Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Interior Surfaces Inspired by Their Exterior Facades

Interior Surfaces Inspired by Their Exterior Facades

Save
Interior Surfaces Inspired by Their Exterior Facades

The priority when it comes to a building’s exterior surface material is durability. Having to literally stand up to the tolls of rainwater, wind, sunlight, temperature fluctuations, and many other weather conditions, we demand a lot of them. On the opposite side of the insulated coin, meanwhile, interior surfaces instead tend to prioritize their finish – with the characterful color, pattern, and texture of materials such as paints, ceramic tiles, or wood panels.

Traditionally, these two worlds, exterior and interior, never need to be met. Opposing requirements, it was thought, need opposing surfaces. But as our external and internal environments continue to collide into a singular typology of simply liveable space, more and more projects both large and small, commercial and private, are taking surface design inspiration from the outside world. Dragging the materials, themes, and the history of facades inside. Here are four recent projects from the Architonic Archive that do just that.

Renovation of House / Manoj Patel Design Studio

Save this picture!
Interior Surfaces Inspired by Their Exterior Facades - Image 2 of 9
Renovation of House / Manoj Patel Design Studio. Image © 2613 apertures

For the Renovation of this House in Vadodara, India, ‘the design brief had many memories attached from the client’s side,’ inform architects Manoj Patel Design Studio, ‘they wanted to experience contemporary modulations in the same space.’ In answer to this brief, the studio has taken the house’s red-bricked jali facade – the outstanding feature at the front of the property – and translated it into characterful brickwork patterns on many internal surfaces, too.

Using a variety of shapes, cuts, and orientations of the standard brick form, the studio has ‘adorned brick craftsmanship with contrasting marble slits as a new way to orient materials for a backdrop,’ explains the architects, unleashing its creativity by pairing different brick patterns with other natural surface materials of wood, marble and concrete to continue the feel of the facade inside.

Save this picture!
Interior Surfaces Inspired by Their Exterior Facades - Image 3 of 9
Renovation of House / Manoj Patel Design Studio. Image © 2613 apertures

Dusk House / naav studio

Save this picture!
Interior Surfaces Inspired by Their Exterior Facades - Image 4 of 9
Dusk House / naav studio. Image © Monika Sathe

As opposed to an exterior facade that informs matching interior surfaces, the Dusk House roof terrace in Hyderabad, India, features continuing storylines of geometric patterning in a journey through the space. ‘The first challenge here,’ explain the architects naav studio, ‘is combining the distinctive design elements of the house and terrace.’

Instead of limiting themselves to just a handful of materials, the studio has handpicked surfaces and finishes from a range of luxurious options including a steel-framed pergola topped with an opaque linen fabric that creates a recurring waffle pattern both high and low. The gridded motif continues on the pergola’s perforated walls and inside the rooftop’s interior spaces, too. The ‘crafted metal bathroom door is reminiscent of the woven design dialogue of the entrance,’ share the architects, as well as the glass block sections that cut into the pink marble bathroom walls, the yoga studio’s handwoven cane ceilings, and flooring used throughout.

Save this picture!
Interior Surfaces Inspired by Their Exterior Facades - Image 5 of 9
Dusk House / naav studio. Image © Monika Sathe

House Enso II / HW-STUDIO

Save this picture!
Interior Surfaces Inspired by Their Exterior Facades - Image 6 of 9
House Enso II / HW-STUDIO. Image © Cesar Bejar

‘In Guanajuato, Mexico,’ as HW-STUDIO introduces the nearby Casa Enso II project, ‘stone is an element deeply rooted in any form of cultural expression.’ And so the material palette chosen for the project was formed on this basis, as well as the depth and quality of locally available labor.

With the project’s land neatly separated by functionality into four quadrants including entrance, parking, residential, and office, a cruciform plan of stone walls and pathways was formed both to connect them and keep them apart. Forcing a ‘permanent pilgrimage between,’ explain the architects, the four sections improve ‘contact with the earth, the air, and the mountain, framing the landscape and forming a natural part of it.’ With the interior of the household only taking up a small portion of the entire area, the continuation of walls built from local stone makes the interior an important part of the journey.

Save this picture!
Interior Surfaces Inspired by Their Exterior Facades - Image 7 of 9
House Enso II / HW-STUDIO. Image © Cesar Bejar

American Museum of Natural History Richard Gilder Center / Studio Gang

Save this picture!
Interior Surfaces Inspired by Their Exterior Facades - Image 8 of 9
American Museum of Natural History Richard Gilder Center / Studio Gang. Image © Iwan Baan

As part of the American Museum of Natural History, the Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education and Innovation is dedicated to the historic geology of the country. The building’s six-story facade is fittingly influenced by the curves and patterns found in natural rock formations, as well as modern architectural techniques. ‘The diagonal pattern of the Milford pink granite panels,’ introduces architects Studio Gang, references the masonry on the Museum’s 77th Street side while also ‘evoking the phenomenon of geological layering.’

Although ‘the building’s design is informed by the ways in which wind and water carve out landscapes,’ share the architects, ‘as well as the forms that hot water etches into blocks of ice,’ the undulating surfaces inside the five-story Kenneth C. Griffin Exploration Atrium have, in fact, been formed far quicker than the millennia it takes to cut formations into the rock. Instead, the architects used a method of ‘spraying concrete directly onto rebar without traditional formwork in a technique known as “shotcrete”.’

Save this picture!
Interior Surfaces Inspired by Their Exterior Facades - Image 9 of 9
American Museum of Natural History Richard Gilder Center / Studio Gang. Image © Iwan Baan

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
James Wormald
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: James Wormald. "Interior Surfaces Inspired by Their Exterior Facades" 10 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007317/interior-surfaces-inspired-by-their-exterior-facades> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags