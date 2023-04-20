Submit a Project Advertise
World
House Enso II / HW-STUDIO

House Enso II / HW-STUDIO

House Enso II / HW-STUDIO - Exterior PhotographyHouse Enso II / HW-STUDIO - Exterior PhotographyHouse Enso II / HW-STUDIO - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, ColumnHouse Enso II / HW-STUDIO - Interior Photography, Sofa, Table, ChairHouse Enso II / HW-STUDIO - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Morelia, Mexico
  • Architects: HW-STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Cesar Bejar
  • Lead Architect : Rogelio Vallejo Bores
House Enso II / HW-STUDIO - Exterior Photography
© Cesar Bejar
House Enso II / HW-STUDIO - Image 19 of 24
Plan - Roof
House Enso II / HW-STUDIO - Exterior Photography
© Cesar Bejar

Text description provided by the architects. When work began on this small house and after thorough historical research, it was concluded that there are few places in Mexico with a constructive identity as strong as Guanajuato. 

House Enso II / HW-STUDIO - Exterior Photography
© Cesar Bejar
House Enso II / HW-STUDIO - Image 20 of 24
Plan - Ground floor
House Enso II / HW-STUDIO - Exterior Photography
© Cesar Bejar

This is clearly reflected in its architecture, kitchen utensils, aqueducts, legends, and even in its heroes such as the Pípila, who carries a huge rock on his back so that the bullets of the conservatives would not reach his regiment.

House Enso II / HW-STUDIO - Exterior Photography
© Cesar Bejar
House Enso II / HW-STUDIO - Image 21 of 24
Elevation - North
House Enso II / HW-STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Cesar Bejar

In this area of the country, the stone is an element deeply rooted in any form of cultural expression. For this reason, the material for this architectural piece was very easily and naturally chosen.  In addition, there was a materials bank and capable labor nearby; a dialogue of respect between the artifice and its environment was encouraged.

House Enso II / HW-STUDIO - Exterior Photography
© Cesar Bejar
House Enso II / HW-STUDIO - Image 22 of 24
Elevation - South
House Enso II / HW-STUDIO - Exterior Photography
© Cesar Bejar

The entire complex is organized on the basis of a cruciform plan; thus, the space is divided into four quadrants by a cross of stone alleys defining the paths, framing all moments, and separating one quadrant from the other. 

House Enso II / HW-STUDIO - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Column
© Cesar Bejar

Once divided, a "vocation" was assigned to each of these quadrants: the lower right quadrant, which is the first one, receives the inhabitants upon their arrival; it has the vocation of housing an endemic garden that reinforces, protects, and welcomes living beings and humans. 

House Enso II / HW-STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Stairs
© Cesar Bejar
House Enso II / HW-STUDIO - Image 23 of 24
Elevation - East
House Enso II / HW-STUDIO - Exterior Photography
© Cesar Bejar

The second quadrant hosts the cars; special care was taken to the trees during construction, as they would provide shade to protect the cars from the sun. To top it off, a long, barely arched stone wall protects the entrance, avoids looking inside the house, and emphasizes the horizontal presence of the mountain in the background. 

House Enso II / HW-STUDIO - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Cesar Bejar
House Enso II / HW-STUDIO - Image 24 of 24
Elevation - West
House Enso II / HW-STUDIO - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop, Kitchen, Chair, Beam
© Cesar Bejar

In the third quadrant is the one-bedroom house; the public spaces are separated from the private ones by a single volume containing bathrooms, a dressing room, and a service area, which breaks with the open floor plan. In the fourth quadrant is the office; this is the only visibly prominent vertical element that contrasts with the horizontality of the landscape and the rest of the elements, seeking with this gesture to flirt with the iconic volumes of the Santa Brígida mine in Mineral de Pozos.

House Enso II / HW-STUDIO - Interior Photography, Sofa, Table, Chair
© Cesar Bejar

The dispersion of these spaces forces a permanent pilgrimage between spaces; it makes you come into contact with the earth, the air, and the mountain as if it were an ancient monastery, framing the landscape but at the same time forming a natural part of it.

House Enso II / HW-STUDIO - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Cesar Bejar

