Alejandro Aravena Selected to Design a New Space for Architecture, Art, and Design in Mexico

Save this picture! Photo by Marlene González y Edgar Macías. Image via Tecnológico de Monterrey

Through a statement from Tecnológico de Monterrey in Mexico, it has been announced that the Chilean architect Alejandro Aravena will construct a new facility on the Monterrey campus, named "Aulas 10." This facility will house the School of Architecture, Art, and Design (EAAD) with the goal of becoming a space that fosters creativity and knowledge.

For a little over a year, the leading architect of ELEMENTAL studio has been closely collaborating with this university through various activities, one of which was the construction of Casa Elemental as part of the 75th Anniversary of Sorteos Tec, which was celebrated in 2022. This participation laid the groundwork for the new project "Aulas 10," in which, for months, the Chilean architect worked through workshops with professors, students, and directors of the Monterrey campus to identify community needs.

This new building on the Monterrey campus will house programs in Architecture, Design, Digital Art, and Urbanism, among other spaces.

For more information, visit Tecnológico de Monterrey.