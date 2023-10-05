Architecture With History: 7 Brazilian Houses That Respect the Layers of Time

Save this picture! Saracura House | Renovation Sobrado in Bexiga / entre escalas. Image: © Pedro Kok

More and more, the field of architecture is shifting its focus towards revitalizing existing spaces. This shift is motivated by various factors, including concerns about sustainability, cost constraints, and the scarcity of available land in rapidly expanding urban areas. It presents an opportunity not only to renovate buildings but also to engage with the layers of time. This intricate task involves fostering a dialogue between contemporary and historical materials, acknowledging traditional construction techniques, and even uncovering hidden aspects of history and geography within the built environment to create truly unique architectural experiences.

In this context, we revisit seven projects previously featured on ArchDaily that exemplify how Brazilian architects are revitalizing structures constructed decades ago or infusing new works with elements from the past. These projects showcase the art of harmoniously blending different eras and cultures, forming a captivating composition that transcends time.

One such project is the Saracura House, part of a collection of semi-detached houses constructed in the 1940s in São Paulo's Bixiga neighborhood. In response to the ongoing real estate speculation in the area, the house's renovation aims to preserve its historical essence, retaining the original façade and patio configuration. Following entre escalas’ design philosophy, the project reveals not only the original structure of the house but also the historic retaining wall that mirrors the neighborhood's topography. Notably, the Saracura stream, typically hidden from view but flowing behind the property, inspired a unique feature in the project. A symbolic element - a fountain - was introduced to capture the Saracura's waters and bring them into plain sight within the patio, turning an invisible, natural feature into a visible and dynamic focal point.

Similarly, in Bixiga, Marcus Lima Arquitetura e Urbanismo undertook a house renovation listed with a level 3 preservation status, indicating the potential for restoring the property's original characteristics. The project's pivotal decision was to demolish the structures in the backyard setback area. This choice established the project's core principle—removing extraneous elements and materials added to the original building. This action led to the "illumination" of the original construction, with century-old wooden beams and structures still in good condition, receiving careful treatment against fungi, and being rejuvenated with appropriate oils for homogenization.

Another noteworthy example involves the renovation of a house adjacent to the original Liquid House. The new building, which was purchased to be used as an artistic residence, enhances the initial concept by adding extra workspaces, rehearsal areas, socializing zones, studios, and suites for resident artists. The renovation, led by Luiz Pataro, stands out for the careful addition of a metal structure seamlessly integrated with the original 1960s house. This new structure creates a dynamic pathway throughout the residence, effectively organizing and connecting various rooms. This strategic addition enhances the adaptability of the spaces, allowing them to be customized according to the diverse needs of the residents.

In pursuit of greater building durability, to reduce the need for new constructions and, when necessary, to construct anew using reused elements, Naia Alban designed Casarão 28. This project involves the renovation of an 18th-century building located in the Historic Center of Salvador, Bahia. The project draws from the remnants of over 15 renovations and demolitions conducted in the city's metropolitan region. The deliberate absence of ceilings and exposed electrical wiring serves both aesthetic and ecological purposes, as the project is designed with potential future dismantling in mind. The emphasis on deconstruction informs the choice of carpentry as the primary construction method, seamlessly integrating with the centuries-old walls and enabling the reuse of materials in the future.

The approach taken with Maria Rosa House focuses on preserving the original character of the construction and maintaining the integrity of the complex in which it is. This proposal relies on simple interventions to expand the existing structure through specific actions aimed at redefining its uses. To achieve this, VAGA designed elements that enhance the simplicity and rusticity inherent in the original property, using pre-existing materials in conjunction with contemporary design and aesthetics.

Introducing various temporal dimensions into a single project does not always require a renovation that honors the building's historical aspects. São José do Barreiro House, by vão, serves as an exemplary case, where the project establishes a connection with the remote atmosphere of the Serra da Bocaina region. The architects investigated the historical context, going beyond the usual on-site visit. They drew insights from daily life observations in the square, visits to significant local buildings, and conversations with longtime residents. This approach led to the desire to establish a subtle and subjective dialogue between the house and the city. Additionally, the vegetation plays a crucial role, representing the ancestral heritage embedded in the land's natural and emotional history, shaping the house into a garden-focused design.

Finally, at Trancoso House, the offices of Estúdio OR+K and Todos Arquitetura illustrate how reclaimed materials and furniture can introduce historical elements and diverse narratives when thoughtfully combined with pieces crafted by local artisans. This architectural approach aims to create a backdrop that showcases the uniqueness of each element within the composition.