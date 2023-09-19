Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
A Living Knit Pavilion and A Temple of The Heart: 10 Installations and Pavilions at Burning Man 2023

Once a year, in the vast and unforgiving Black Rock Desert of Nevada, a city arises. Thousands of people unite to form a temporary metropolis with a collective spirit. Burning Man 2023 removes all restrictions on expressing oneself, allowing forms to be unexpected. This year, Burning Man Festival’s theme was Anamilia, transforming The Black Rock Desert into a blank canvas for creation, a playground for self-discovery, and a haven for radical self-expression.

The topic "ANIMALIA," encouraged participants to set off on a voyage that blurred the line between reality and fantasy. ANIMALIA pays tribute to the animal kingdom's diversity, from the animals that live in the transitional areas of the desert to the mythical and fictitious animals that appear in our dreams. Inspired by the sea, the sand, the sky, and the imaginative, this year’s installations and pavilions range from a fish installation representing fresh waters to a living knit work pavilion that takes form with textiles, to a geometric structure showcasing a cube’s potential.

Read on to discover 10 Burning Man 2023 installations and pavilions straight from the Black Rock Desert of western Nevada with descriptions from the designers.

First Look at Burning Man 2023: Festival Attendees Are Isolated After Heavy Rain in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert

2023 Temple by Ela Madej and Reed Finlay

Temple of the Heart is designed to look like an upside-down desert flower with a stem reaching up into the sky, serving as both a beacon as well as a sundial. It creates a feeling of being near a heart, wrapped in love for those who seek solace and respite. At night it will glow with soft, warm, welcoming light.

ATABEY by NiNo

A Living Knit Pavilion and A Temple of The Heart: 10 Installations and Pavilions at Burning Man 2023 - Image 6 of 46
© Mattias Löw| NiNo, ATABEY

ATABEY is the Taíno Āoddess of fresh waters representing the Spirit of the Earth, Divine Mother. Given the environmental problems the island has had in the last five years and currently with Hurricane Fiona, we chose to honor Atabey's symbolism to draw attention to the state of the Earth and the dire consequences of today's dominant world views.

Loophole by Calidos

A Living Knit Pavilion and A Temple of The Heart: 10 Installations and Pavilions at Burning Man 2023 - Image 11 of 46
Courtesy of David Giribet, Calidos | Loophole

Loophole is an art installation designed especially for Burning Man. It is inspired by the geometrical torus shape, which is the shape of the magnetic shield that protects life on Earth. A central platform represents the earth and is a space where people can celebrate life. A series of metal circles generate a half-toroid shape, creating an infinite loop of light animation at night. The half circles attached to the ground are made of aluminum and gently shifted to achieve a spiral shape. At the center is a small wood platform of 9 ft and 4.5 ft in height that can hold up to 5,000 pounds or more.

The Face Grinder by Adam Frey

A Living Knit Pavilion and A Temple of The Heart: 10 Installations and Pavilions at Burning Man 2023 - Image 14 of 46
Courtesy of Adam Frey | The Face Grinder

The Face Grinder is a mirrored helix, similar to a disco ball but shaped like a spiral, designed to spin in the wind. Its rotating facets create a mesmerizing, kaleidoscopic reflection of ambient imagery, color, and light.

The Living Knitwork by Irmandy Wicaksono

A Living Knit Pavilion and A Temple of The Heart: 10 Installations and Pavilions at Burning Man 2023 - Image 19 of 46
© Irmandy Wicaksono | The Living Knitwork

The “Living Knitwork Pavilion” is an art, research, and immersive experience installation that takes the form of a dodecagonal pyramid structure, standing 18 feet tall and 26 feet wide. It consists of 12 petal fabrics, each individually designed with 90 textile reliefs.

Complexahedron by Kelly Davison

A Living Knit Pavilion and A Temple of The Heart: 10 Installations and Pavilions at Burning Man 2023 - Image 28 of 46
© Kelly Davison | Complexahedron

The Complexahedron is a 22' tall interactive geometric structure showcasing the deceivingly simple cube's potential for complexity and celebrating its hexagonal systems of symmetry.

Mechan 1000 by Tyler Fuqua Creations

A Living Knit Pavilion and A Temple of The Heart: 10 Installations and Pavilions at Burning Man 2023 - Image 32 of 46
© Tyler | Tyler FuQua Creations

Two robots from two different eras, stuck in time in the desert. One is an early model, a prototype, maybe. One is fresh off the factory floor. Standing face to face with their pointer fingers just inches apart, these robots couldn't be more different, yet are eerily similar at the same time. Mechanics 1 is made of wood and has a steampunk vibe. Mechan 1000 is made of shiny steel and features color-changing LED lights.  It has a jet pack on its back that is sleek and shiny.

Amun-Ra by David Servan-Schreiber 

A Living Knit Pavilion and A Temple of The Heart: 10 Installations and Pavilions at Burning Man 2023 - Image 38 of 46
© Jamen Percy | Amun-Ra

Amun-Ra stands as a 15ft cubic structure that encases a central golden planet. This striking piece links spirituality and sustainability. Powered by solar panels for illumination, Amun-Ra promotes the use of renewable energy

Museum of No Spectators by John Marx + J Absinthia Vermut

A Living Knit Pavilion and A Temple of The Heart: 10 Installations and Pavilions at Burning Man 2023 - Image 40 of 46
© Lonnie Graham | Museum of No Spectators

The Museum of No Spectators, a pop-up museum project that challenges the traditional museum experience, has returned to Burning Man 2023 with new artwork and features. The museum, which was founded in 2019 by architect John Marx and artist Absinthia Vermut, encourages visitors to participate in the creation of its annual exhibition. Lonnie Graham returns as curator/director of cultural inclusion.

Apex of Azure by Anna Gribovsky

A Living Knit Pavilion and A Temple of The Heart: 10 Installations and Pavilions at Burning Man 2023 - Image 46 of 46
Courtesy of Anna Gribovsky

An interactive installation planned for Burning Man 2023, Apex of Azure (AoA), allows viewers to walk around a dynamic painting by using transparency, lights, and structural design. The installation features a pyramid-like structure made of triangular plexiglass panels that resemble futuristic stained glass. Each panel is painted with alcohol inks (isopropyl-based pigments) depicting water and sky. Light passes through the panels to create a multi-layered painting. A beacon shines through the apex at night.

Nour Fakharany
