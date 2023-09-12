Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
New York City Legislation Effectively Bans Airbnbs and Short-Term Apartment Rentals

New York City Legislation Effectively Bans Airbnbs and Short-Term Apartment Rentals

New York City’s Local Law 18, also known as the Short-Term Rental Registration Law, came into effect on September 5, changing the way in which short-term apartment rentals operate in the city. The new local legislation dictated that from now on, short-term rental hosts in the city must register with the Office of Special Enforcement (OSE) to obtain a license, and rentals are only allowed if the host lives in the place and is present for the duration of the guest’s stay. The number of guests is also limited to just two, and the duration is limited to 30 days. The legislation is not an explicit ban on platforms such as Airbnb, but the strict regulations make it almost impossible for the service to continue its activity.

The local law was passed in an attempt to regulate a market that saw many hosts renting units that did not live up to the safety requirements. Apartment-sharing platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo, and have also been criticized by local residents and city officials for creating noise, trash, and danger in the neighborhood and for driving up prices and contributing negatively to the housing shortages in the city.

New York City. Image © turtix via Shutterstock
New York City. Image © turtix via Shutterstock

Previous laws in the city attempted to preclude people from renting for less than 30 days without the host being present, but without requiring hosts to register with the city, the laws were difficult to enforce. The new regulations, which passed after a number of court challenges, impose a registration with city officials and fines for offenders. Consequently, the number of Airbnb listings, estimated at over 15,000 last month, is expected to drastically decrease. “The city is sending a clear message to millions of potential visitors who will now have fewer accommodation options when they visit New York: you are not welcome,” warns Theo Yedinsky, Global Policy Director for Airbnb. Some have also expressed concern over the impact on the tourism economy and the many small businesses that rely on it.

Several other cities in the United States are also testing out different approaches to limit short-term rentals. According to Wired, the city of Dallas has limited short-term rentals in specific neighborhoods to avoid the disruptions that come with an increased number of visitors. In Canada, the province of Quebec and Memphis require similar licenses for the hosts to acquire. Cities like San Francisco, Paris and Amsterdam limit the number of nights per year at 90 , 120 and 30 days, respectively. Berlin imposed a complete ban on Airbnb in 2016, but the city’s assembly decided to overturn the law two years later, while also maintaining some strict conditions on vacation rentals.

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, October 10 2017, Views of New York City iconic skyline during an unseasonably warm fall.. Image © Shutterstock/By splask
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, October 10 2017, Views of New York City iconic skyline during an unseasonably warm fall.. Image © Shutterstock/By splask

In Europe, other popular cities are beginning to impose regulations in an attempt to limit tourist overcrowding and its negative effects on the local population, urban development and the natural ecosystems surrounding the urban areas. Venice plans to implement a time-slot system and entrance fee to manage the number of visitors entering the city, Amsterdam announced plans to ban cruise ships from entering, while France has launched a nationwide campaign to promote other attractions and ease the pressure from the most visited sites such as Paris and Mont-Saint-Michel. Last summer, Spain promoted cleaner transportation by offering free seasonal tickets for suburban and regional trains, in an effort to reduce fuel consumption and the cost of living.

New York City Legislation Effectively Bans Airbnbs and Short-Term Apartment Rentals - Image 3 of 6
View of the old buildings on Franklin Street in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City NYC. I. Image © Shutterstock/By Ryan DeBerardinis

