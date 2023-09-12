Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. El Rincón House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos

El Rincón House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos

Save
El Rincón House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos

El Rincón House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FacadeEl Rincón House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, GardenEl Rincón House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Interior Photography, BeamEl Rincón House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, BeamEl Rincón House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Santiago, Chile
  • Lighting Consutlant: Mónica Perez & Asociados
  • Structural Engineer: Sergio Contreras
  • City: Santiago
  • Country: Chile
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
El Rincón House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Save this picture!
El Rincón House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Image 9 of 16
Location

Text description provided by the architects. The project proposes a suspended volume over the ground that rotates with respect to the street, facing north to seek the sun and distant views of the Andes Mountain Range. This volume, made up of a concrete parallelepiped, is intervened as a granite sculpture. Through the excavation of the volume, in a play of full and empty, the spaces of the program are accommodated. To highlight this sculpting process, some walls are left polished and others textured, just as the contrast between the cut planes and the untouched faces of the natural stone remains. 

Save this picture!
El Rincón House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Save this picture!
El Rincón House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Image 11 of 16
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
El Rincón House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

To bring warmth to the spaces, it is decided to add a third texture made up of wooden planes that cover some interior faces, as well as lattices that create light filters and control the entry of sunlight into the interior. 

Save this picture!
El Rincón House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Wood, Facade, Chair, Beam
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Save this picture!
El Rincón House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Image 12 of 16
Plan - First Floor

The terrain slopes from north to south, which is where it is accessed from the street, and contains a horizontal platform in its lower part that used to be a tennis court. This place was the most suitable and available to locate the house, however, it left it in a somewhat buried situation with respect to the garden and the distant views to the north. That is why it is decided that all the main spaces have double height to counteract this condition and also to capture the maximum amount of light and, at the same time, be able to contemplate in their real dimension two large existing American oaks on the terrain. 

Save this picture!
El Rincón House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Beam
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Save this picture!
El Rincón House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Image 13 of 16
Section AA - Section BB

The required program was quite extensive, as the family is large and multiple-use spaces were required, such as study rooms, an art workshop, and a gym. That is why the house is resolved by concentrating it on three levels in order to reconcile varied uses in the smallest possible space. 

Save this picture!
El Rincón House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Save this picture!
El Rincón House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Image 15 of 16
South Elevation - North Elevation

In the main space of the living and dining room, a terrace is projected towards the main garden with the same double height as the interior spaces. This allows expanding the spaces, generating continuity between the interior and exterior. This terrace is protected from the sun through a wooden lattice on the second level that runs along its entire length. This automated lattice allows for gradual control of the entry of light and heat into the house. In conjunction with the retractable awnings hidden in the mezzanine beam, the space can be completely enclosed to be used on cold winter days.

Save this picture!
El Rincón House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "El Rincón House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos" [Casa el Rincón / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos] 12 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006647/el-rincon-house-juan-carlos-sabbagh-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags