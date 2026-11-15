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Agnews K12 Campus / LPA

Agnews K12 Campus / LPA - Exterior Photography, Facade Agnews K12 Campus / LPA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade Agnews K12 Campus / LPA - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows Agnews K12 Campus / LPA - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Windows Agnews K12 Campus / LPA - More Images+ 17

Curated by Paula Pintos

Educational Architecture, Elementary & Middle School, High School
Santa Clara, United States
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Agnews K12 Campus / LPA - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Jason O’Rear

'S.M.A.R.T.' Campus Combines Three Schools on One Site - The Agnews campus seamlessly integrates separate elementary, middle, and high schools on a single 55-acre site, which was once home to a historic mental health facility. The three schools share a common architectural language while maintaining individual identities through color, scale, and landscape. Proximity and shared-use spaces encourage staff and student peer mentoring and a sequenced curriculum.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolHigh SchoolUnited States

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Cite: " Agnews K12 Campus / LPA" 15 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006617/agnews-k12-campus-lpa-design-studios> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Jason O’Rear

Agnews K12 校区 / LPA

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