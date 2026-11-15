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Architects: LPA
- Area: 352554 ft²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Jason O’Rear
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Manufacturers: Bok Modern, Arcadia Custom, H.Y. Floor, Mastria Inc., Mechoshades, Trimark USA, Weidner, Wenger Corporation
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- Lead Designer: Helen Pierce
- Programming And Engagement: Kate Mraw
- Interior Design: Alice Kim
- Landscape Design: Rita Frink
- Project Manager: Dave Eaves
- Design Team: Katie Gray, Mani Basu, Ben McGuirl, Miray Oktem
- Principal In Charge: Don Pender
- Architecture, Interiors, Landscape And Lighting: LPA Design Studios
- Theater Consultant: Ruzika
- City: Santa Clara
- Country: United States
'S.M.A.R.T.' Campus Combines Three Schools on One Site - The Agnews campus seamlessly integrates separate elementary, middle, and high schools on a single 55-acre site, which was once home to a historic mental health facility. The three schools share a common architectural language while maintaining individual identities through color, scale, and landscape. Proximity and shared-use spaces encourage staff and student peer mentoring and a sequenced curriculum.