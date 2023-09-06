Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
CIMA Elementary School / Punto Arquitectos

CIMA Elementary School / Punto Arquitectos

CIMA Elementary School / Punto Arquitectos

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Elementary & Middle School
Aguascalientes, Mexico
  Architects: Punto Arquitectos
  Area:  1800
  Year:  2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: Aaron Ortiz
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Construlita, Deck Depot, Interceramic, Panjosa
  Architects In Charge: Alejandro González González, José Manuel de Luna Santos
  Structural Engineer: Edgar Javier Fernández Vallejo
  Execution: Carlos Cortes Zamora
  City: Aguascalientes
  Country: Mexico
© Aaron Ortiz
© Aaron Ortiz
Sketch
Sketch

Text description provided by the architects. CIMA is a private education project at the basic level, located in Aguascalientes, Mexico. This building is part of an educational master plan located on a 15,000.00 m2 property, with a total of 1,800.00 m2 of construction.

© Aaron Ortiz
© Aaron Ortiz
Isometric
Isometric
© Aaron Ortiz
© Aaron Ortiz

The project proposal consists of generating twelve blocks of classrooms distributed on two levels, using a connecting element that transmits depth. At the same time, the linear route creates certain pauses between the educational blocks.

© Aaron Ortiz
© Aaron Ortiz
Complex floor plan
Complex floor plan

The simple and geometrically clear structure, along with the honest materiality, pays tribute to the solidity proposed by the educational model of the institution. The facilities exposed within the classrooms represent the transparency of the education imparted. The geometries of the project are quite clear, with the access block serving as a vestibule, a rectangular geometry that houses a vertical circulation embraced by a semicircle of the same materiality. It expresses a certain grandeur through the use of color, without altering the texture and modulation of the concrete, which is the main element. 

© Aaron Ortiz
© Aaron Ortiz
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Aaron Ortiz
© Aaron Ortiz
First floor plan
First floor plan

Concrete, as a constructive and visual element, allows us to strengthen the criterion of honesty proposed by the institution. Additionally, it provides thermal characteristics that benefit the project in response to its location. The design distributes a series of vertical elements on the south and north facades, which frame the different classrooms from the outside. The scheme is linear but presents a series of breaks between modules, creating openings between the volumes. The classrooms have a warmer materiality, such as the use of wood and treatments in neutral colors, mostly white, while still incorporating the raw material "concrete" in various ways. 

© Aaron Ortiz
© Aaron Ortiz
Sections
Sections
© Aaron Ortiz
© Aaron Ortiz
South facade
South facade
North facade
North facade

CIMA is located in a flat but growing context, meaning it is a pioneer in the area. The property has an irregular topography, which we resolved by placing the building on the highest part of the property to create vegetal slopes for social interaction among students. These slopes also distribute you to the different areas of sports and social development of the project. The issue of accessibility between the different areas was resolved through a ramp between the different platforms of the project. The ramp serves as a distributor between different spaces, with an easy route while also generating a visual disruption. 

© Aaron Ortiz
© Aaron Ortiz

CIMA is a project conceived and developed with a practical, honest, and simple scheme, where the user has an easy understanding of the building. Complexity is represented through construction details. It is also a project that reflects certain values of the institution within its spaces.

© Aaron Ortiz
© Aaron Ortiz
Sketch
Sketch
© Aaron Ortiz
© Aaron Ortiz

