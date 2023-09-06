CIMA Elementary School / Punto Arquitectos

+ 21

Architects In Charge: Alejandro González González, José Manuel de Luna Santos

Structural Engineer: Edgar Javier Fernández Vallejo

Execution: Carlos Cortes Zamora

City: Aguascalientes

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. CIMA is a private education project at the basic level, located in Aguascalientes, Mexico. This building is part of an educational master plan located on a 15,000.00 m2 property, with a total of 1,800.00 m2 of construction.

The project proposal consists of generating twelve blocks of classrooms distributed on two levels, using a connecting element that transmits depth. At the same time, the linear route creates certain pauses between the educational blocks.

The simple and geometrically clear structure, along with the honest materiality, pays tribute to the solidity proposed by the educational model of the institution. The facilities exposed within the classrooms represent the transparency of the education imparted. The geometries of the project are quite clear, with the access block serving as a vestibule, a rectangular geometry that houses a vertical circulation embraced by a semicircle of the same materiality. It expresses a certain grandeur through the use of color, without altering the texture and modulation of the concrete, which is the main element.

Concrete, as a constructive and visual element, allows us to strengthen the criterion of honesty proposed by the institution. Additionally, it provides thermal characteristics that benefit the project in response to its location. The design distributes a series of vertical elements on the south and north facades, which frame the different classrooms from the outside. The scheme is linear but presents a series of breaks between modules, creating openings between the volumes. The classrooms have a warmer materiality, such as the use of wood and treatments in neutral colors, mostly white, while still incorporating the raw material "concrete" in various ways.

CIMA is located in a flat but growing context, meaning it is a pioneer in the area. The property has an irregular topography, which we resolved by placing the building on the highest part of the property to create vegetal slopes for social interaction among students. These slopes also distribute you to the different areas of sports and social development of the project. The issue of accessibility between the different areas was resolved through a ramp between the different platforms of the project. The ramp serves as a distributor between different spaces, with an easy route while also generating a visual disruption.

CIMA is a project conceived and developed with a practical, honest, and simple scheme, where the user has an easy understanding of the building. Complexity is represented through construction details. It is also a project that reflects certain values of the institution within its spaces.