Canadian Architect Raymond Moriyama Passes Away at the Age of 93

Raymond Moriyama.

Visionary architect Raymond Moriyama, co-founder of Moriyama Teshima Architects and the designer behind some of Canada’s most influential buildings, has passed away at the age of 93. Renowned for designing major buildings across the world, including the Canadian War Museum, Ontario Science Center and the Canadian Embassy in Tokyo, Moriyama focused on creating humane buildings reflecting ideals of democracy, equality, and inclusivity. Moriyama passed away on September 1st, 2023, according to a statement from his firm, Moriyama & Teshima Architects.

Born in Vancouver, British Colombia, in 1929, Moriyama received a Bachelor of Architecture degree from the University of Toronto in 1954 and a Master of Architecture degree in civic and town planning from the School of Architecture at McGill University in 1957. His first larger project as an independent architect was the Ontario Science Center, which was finished in 1964. Six years later, he was joined by Ted Teshima, with whom he formed the office Moriyama Teshima Architects. Some of their notable projects include the Metropolitan Toronto Reference Library, the Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto, and National Museum of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh.

When discussing how he first got interested in architecture, Moriyama describes how, as a child in the Slocan internment camp during the Second World War, he started building a treehouse to escape from the harsh treatment by the Canadian government, which classified Japanese ethnics as ‘enemy aliens,’ as described by the Japanese Canadian Artis Directory. The experience of this first construction later influenced some of his major works, the Canadian embassy in Tokyo and the Canadian War Museum. Throughout his career, he sought to find the humane aspect of architecture.

In despair, I decided to bathe in the Slocan River on the other side of a little mountain away from the camp. The water was glacial, but it was better than hot tears. To see who might be coming, I built an observation platform. Soon, I found myself wanting to build my first architectural project, a tree house, without being found out by the RCMP. I used just an axe as a hammer, an old borrowed saw, six spikes, some nails, a rope, and mostly branches and scraps from the lumberyard. It was hard work building it by myself, and it was a lesson in the economy of material and means. That tree house, when finished, was beautiful. It was my university, my place of solace, a place to think and learn. – Raymond Moriyama

Throughout his career, Moriyama received several awards in recognition of his use of materiality, landscape, and urban design. In 1997, he received the RAIC Gold Medal, Canadian Architecture's highest honor, and in 2010, the Sakura Award for his impact and dedication in the promotion of Japanese culture worldwide. In 2012, he created the Moriyama RAIC International Prize, an endowment with the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada. The inaugural recipient of the prize was Li Xiaodong for his transformative designs, ‘emblematic of the human values of respect and inclusiveness.”

Architecture has to be humane, and its intent the pursuit of true ideals, of true democracy, of equality, and of inclusion of all people. - Raymond Moriyama

In 2003, Moriyama retired from his position, followed by Teshina in 2006, transitioning to emeritus partners and consultants in their firm. Since then, the office has continued to complete large-scale projects covering a variety of programs and functions. These include the Humber College Student Welcome & Resource Centre, which acts as a focal gathering place for students and residents of Toronto, the UTM Innovation Centre in Mississauga, Canada, and the Sheridan College Hazel McCallion Campus, designed in collaboration with Montgomery Sisam Architects.

