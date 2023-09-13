Brazilian Apartments: Interiors That Combine Concrete and Wood

Save this picture! Apartamento Saint Honoré / Memola Estúdio + Vitor Penha. Image: © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Today, we are increasingly aware of the environmental harm caused by building with concrete. One approach to using it more sustainably is to repurpose existing buildings, exposing their structural elements and integrating concrete into the surface. While concrete can sometimes give off an austere or overly cold vibe for a residential space, wood provides an alternative to soften this impression, transforming what might seem industrial into a warm and inviting home environment. By doing so, they can impart distinct qualities to the same space through the interplay of their textures and colors, evoking different sensations in occupants. There are various ways to explore the interaction between these materials, and we illustrate some of these possibilities through six Brazilian apartment examples.

Memola Estúdio + Vitor Penha executed Apartamento Saint Honoré to create a timeless ambiance inspired by industrial lofts, which was achieved by removing all stucco and stripping the masonry, exposing the concrete surfaces. These exposed concrete elements now interact with wooden movable frames that facilitate complete integration, partial integration, or isolation of various living spaces. The architects explain that "the frames add structure and cohesion to the otherwise seemingly random appearance of the exposed brick and concrete, which dominate the space. They are visually marked at the top by the exposed concrete beams and at the bottom by strips of wooden flooring, which stand out due to their contrasting color compared to the beautifully patterned main apartment floor."

During the demolition phase of Aurora Apartment, CoDA Arquitetura uncovered the building's core structure, which consisted of three parallel reinforced concrete walls. To reconfigure the layout, they implemented a freijó panel with two integrated sliding doors beneath one of the beams. This panel serves as a central pathway, allowing movement primarily through this wooden feature that traverses the apartment's concrete structure. Furthermore, wood is a prominent element in the apartment's design, particularly in the custom-made furniture. It is notably present in the kitchen's island, designed with curved ends and a recessed concrete base to create the illusion that it floats, adding a sense of lightness to this substantial piece. Consequently, there's a delicate balance between the exposed concrete structural elements and the warmer, less intense wood tones throughout the apartment.

In Carbon Apartment, the design team achieves a harmonious balance distinctly. The upper level features solid reinforced concrete slabs and beams, while the lower level boasts parquet flooring. The use of white walls amplifies the contrast between these surfaces, allowing the textures of each material to become even more pronounced and visually striking.

In Apartamento Virgílio, the design team refurbished the existing ipê floor in the living room and the peroba floor in the bedrooms. They also removed the entire slab and beams of the apartment, revealing the concrete structure. Amidst this interplay of various materials, the cumaru joinery plays a central and pivotal role in the overall design, separating the different living spaces and accommodating a roomy functional bookshelf.

Apartamento Akyma, designed by Estúdio BRA Arquitetura, features an open-plan layout with distinct circular concrete pillars running through it. To structure the apartment's design, they created a rectangular space that serves not only as a dining area but also as the entry point to the apartment. This area also gives access to the private sections through a sturdy tauari panel, resembling the doors leading to other rooms. Additionally, a low furniture piece made of joinery spans the length of the main room, aligning with the floor plan's longitudinal direction. This multifunctional furniture piece incorporates various elements: it functions as a built-in sofa, supports audiovisual equipment, holds a television, and even accommodates a planter for indoor landscaping.

In the White House Apartment project by Flavia Torres Arquitetura, the architects encountered an intriguing challenge during the structural evaluation. They came across a series of linear concrete pillars that stood in the way of their desired expansion plans. Instead of removing these pillars, they opted to embrace and improve them. They creatively merged the two spaces separated by the pillars, creating a unified social area. The original apartment floor featured two distinct types of wood, adding character to the space. This choice played a vital role in bridging the gap between the two sides of the structure. They extended this wooden flooring into the expanded living room area to maintain a sense of continuity and unity throughout the space.