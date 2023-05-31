Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Apartments
  Brazil
  White House Apartment / Flávia Torres

White House Apartment / Flávia Torres

White House Apartment / Flávia Torres

White House Apartment / Flávia Torres - Interior Photography, Table, ChairWhite House Apartment / Flávia Torres - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, BeamWhite House Apartment / Flávia Torres - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, SinkWhite House Apartment / Flávia Torres - Interior Photography, Bed, BedroomWhite House Apartment / Flávia Torres - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments, Renovation
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Flávia Torres
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1615 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Maíra Acayaba
  • Lead Architect: Flávia Torres
  • Collaborators: Flávia Prado, Tarsila Nagao
  • Builder: Avenge Construções
  • Sawmill: Dante Machi Serralheria
  • Marble Works: AM Lesec
  • Lighting: Cia de Iluminação / Reka
  • Program: Sala de estar, Sala de Jantar/ Hall, Sala de TV, Lavabo, Cozinha, Área de Serviço, Suíte 01, Closet, Banho 01, Suíte 02, Banho 02 e Banho 03.
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
White House Apartment / Flávia Torres - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Maíra Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. In the renovation of this 150m2 apartment, located in the Jardins neighborhood in São Paulo, the clients were willing to give up one of the three bedrooms to expand the social area of the house. However, when doing the structural prospecting, a sequence of linear concrete pillars was found, which prevented this expansion from taking place. The solution was to embrace and value this structure instead, seeking to integrate the two spaces created by it in the social area.

White House Apartment / Flávia Torres - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Maíra Acayaba
White House Apartment / Flávia Torres - Image 25 of 26
Plan - Layout
White House Apartment / Flávia Torres - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© Maíra Acayaba

The creation of a transversal element to the pillars was very important for this: a metallic bookcase was proposed, which, besides its function of storing objects, organizes the access to the other rooms of the house and adds value to the existing concrete structure.

White House Apartment / Flávia Torres - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Maíra Acayaba
White House Apartment / Flávia Torres - Interior Photography, Closet
© Maíra Acayaba

The original floor of the apartment is made of two types of wood, which gives it a distinguished personality. It also plays an important role in the integration between the two sides of the structure, since it was complemented throughout the extension of the living room to maintain unity: a meticulous carpentry service, done with great care during the construction.

White House Apartment / Flávia Torres - Image 26 of 26
Sections AA e BB

Finally, with the objective of giving privacy to the TV room, a second metallic shelf was created, parallel to the first, but smaller. This one, at the same time, separates these spaces whilst allowing light and ventilation to enter the dining room.

White House Apartment / Flávia Torres - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Maíra Acayaba

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Sao Paulo, State of Sao Paulo, Brazil

About this office
Flávia Torres
Office

