White House Apartment / Flávia Torres

+ 21

Apartments, Renovation • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: Flávia Torres

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1615 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Maíra Acayaba

Lead Architect: Flávia Torres

Collaborators: Flávia Prado, Tarsila Nagao

Builder: Avenge Construções

Sawmill: Dante Machi Serralheria

Marble Works: AM Lesec

Lighting: Cia de Iluminação / Reka

Program: Sala de estar, Sala de Jantar/ Hall, Sala de TV, Lavabo, Cozinha, Área de Serviço, Suíte 01, Closet, Banho 01, Suíte 02, Banho 02 e Banho 03.

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In the renovation of this 150m2 apartment, located in the Jardins neighborhood in São Paulo, the clients were willing to give up one of the three bedrooms to expand the social area of the house. However, when doing the structural prospecting, a sequence of linear concrete pillars was found, which prevented this expansion from taking place. The solution was to embrace and value this structure instead, seeking to integrate the two spaces created by it in the social area.

The creation of a transversal element to the pillars was very important for this: a metallic bookcase was proposed, which, besides its function of storing objects, organizes the access to the other rooms of the house and adds value to the existing concrete structure.

The original floor of the apartment is made of two types of wood, which gives it a distinguished personality. It also plays an important role in the integration between the two sides of the structure, since it was complemented throughout the extension of the living room to maintain unity: a meticulous carpentry service, done with great care during the construction.

Finally, with the objective of giving privacy to the TV room, a second metallic shelf was created, parallel to the first, but smaller. This one, at the same time, separates these spaces whilst allowing light and ventilation to enter the dining room.