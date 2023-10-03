Pony School / L&M Design Lab

+ 42

Lead Designer: Jinrui Liu, Mingxi Zou

Design Team: Miao Cheng, Shunbing Xie, Jiayan Li, Chunyao Li, Minghao Liu, Haoting Guan, Yiming Liu, Xiaohang Hou, Chengxin Zou, Luoqin Xiao, Zixi Chen, Wufan Lv, Xinyi Song, Yuyao Lu, Yuetong Wan

Structural Consultant: Xi Tang

Design Consultant: Peng Shen

City: Xinyang

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. We remodeled an unfinished elementary school. As a microcosm of the intense residential development that is commonly occurring in county units, this school in Xinyang Huangchuan County, Henan Province, is surrounded by high-rise residential neighborhoods on an extremely compact site. Walking into it, one feels as if one has returned to the high-rise buildings of the big city, oblivious to the vast fields that lie just a kilometer or two away.

The new campus, enclosed on three sides, seems to be a cage, isolating the leisure and nature of small-town life. As the original building was nearly completed, the design could only unfold like a loach drilling tofu in order to control costs and avoid waste as much as possible. This is a renovation that races against time and fights against boredom. Under the circumstance that the building shape, pattern, and area are almost unchangeable, the original orderly school is salvaged into a paradise that will be loved by the children.

A blue pony runs into this elementary school, wearing a Red Armillary Sash for a full day of play, and is currently sleeping soundly, revealing his adorable little hooves. The Red Armillary Sash is a clever thread that connects the main public spaces of the elementary school.

A pony for you. The U-shaped layout of the building encloses a second-floor rooftop terrace that was once a passive void. The design transforms it into an undulating children's playground and brings it to life with zebra stripes. Looking down from the classroom, the sleeping ponies are gentle and sweet, using their bodies to provide a safe and fun place for the children to play during recess. As he sleeps so soundly and relaxes so much, one of his hooves unknowingly stretches out into the distance, accidentally stepping out of the entrance of a unique multi-purpose hall.

Changes in the “RED ARMILLARY SASH”. Legend has it that the "Red Armillary Sash" has the power to turn the world upside down with its many variations. While the pony sleeps, it plays around the grounds, imagining buildings wherever it goes, and gaining a new connection with the elementary school and kindergarten buildings that were previously inaccessible to each other. At the main entrance of the elementary school, the “red armillary sash" is a winding staircase that floats and winds its way up.

As the easiest way to get around, it connects the main entrance to the stormy playground on the second floor and is the prettiest thing on the street. In the original design, the school had almost no public areas. The design squeezes out a foyer, where the “red armillary sash" is a dynamic slide. As a fast track to the end of the school day, it gives every child the happiest moment of the day. The “Red Armillary Sash" next to the playground is a sturdy and robust staircase, which, as the outdoor transportation with the best view, gives the children the possibility to catch every precious moment on the playground.

Memories of the countryside. The campus colonnade and courtyards use red brick, the most common and inexpensive building material in the area, saving money and grounding the campus. The same concept is continued in the event space, where earthbags, gravel, grass, red bricks, and painted patterns are used to keep costs under control while allowing the campus to break free of the concrete cage and blend into the countryside.

Compared to their peers who are involved in the arms race of "Elementary School" and "Junior High School" at an early age, children in the county have more possibilities to grow up slowly. Just like the ponies that lie down when they are tired of playing, children here are closer to the land and fields, and they can have a complete and pure childhood, finding themselves in the carefree freedom of the wild. A pony for you, Barefoot, and growing up with the summer.