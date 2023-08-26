Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Donado 1655 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura

Donado 1655 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura

Donado 1655 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, CityscapeDonado 1655 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Windows, FacadeDonado 1655 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Handrail, SteelDonado 1655 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Beam, SteelDonado 1655 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - More Images+ 22

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Apartments
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Donado 1655 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Donado 1655 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Image 16 of 27
Site plan

Text description provided by the architects. The Donado 1655 building is located in the new Donado Holmberg Park Neighborhood, in the City of Buenos Aires, on a lot with two fronts and a development of 26 meters of facade on the green corridor that defines this area of the city.

Donado 1655 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Donado 1655 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Image 25 of 27
Rear elevation
Donado 1655 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Image 17 of 27
Floor plan level 1

The project was conceived from two central axes: the relationship between the exterior space and the vertical and horizontal access routes to the homes, and the possible dialogues between the movement generated on the building facade, the homes, and the exterior public park. 

Donado 1655 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Donado 1655 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Image 18 of 27
Ground floor plan

Each of the five floors of the building consists of 10 units that are accessed through a central covered longitudinal courtyard that spans the five levels of height, with a core of linear stairs that unfolds upwards and along the access courtyard.

Donado 1655 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Beam
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Donado 1655 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Image 19 of 27
Floor plan level 1

Two volumes assembled by a set of translucent walkways connect the building, forming a new, distinct internal landscape that did not exist before, where perspectives lengthen, giving rise to meeting spaces. 

Donado 1655 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Lighting, Beam, Handrail, Steel
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Donado 1655 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Image 20 of 27
Floor plan level 2 and 3

It is about rethinking the common circulations of housing complexes with a dynamic proposal that defines an intermediate space between the open public street and the privacy of each individual home.

Donado 1655 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Stairs, Handrail
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Donado 1655 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Image 23 of 27
Floor plan level 6

In other words, the route proposes to the inhabitants a new approach to their home, from the exterior public park passing through a large courtyard crossed by walkways, stairs, rest areas, and meeting places. 

Donado 1655 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Handrail, Steel
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Donado 1655 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Image 24 of 27
Section

The facade facing the park, oriented to the west, accompanies the transitional process throughout the day through sliding aluminum sunshades that contribute to thermal and lighting control, acoustic absorption, and energy savings, generating different experiences between the inhabitants of the home and the surrounding environment.

Donado 1655 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Image 26 of 27
Front elevation
Donado 1655 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, Steel
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Project location

Address:Buenos Aires, CABA, Argentina

ESHH Arquitectura
Materials

SteelConcrete

Cite: "Donado 1655 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura" [Edificio Donado 1655 / ESHH Arquitectura] 26 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005836/donado-1655-apartment-building-eshh-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

