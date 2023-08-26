Donado 1655 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura

+ 22

Lead Architects : Norma Sharovsky, María Raquel Hojman, Marcela Hojman

City: Buenos Aires

Country: Argentina

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Donado 1655 building is located in the new Donado Holmberg Park Neighborhood, in the City of Buenos Aires, on a lot with two fronts and a development of 26 meters of facade on the green corridor that defines this area of the city.

The project was conceived from two central axes: the relationship between the exterior space and the vertical and horizontal access routes to the homes, and the possible dialogues between the movement generated on the building facade, the homes, and the exterior public park.

Each of the five floors of the building consists of 10 units that are accessed through a central covered longitudinal courtyard that spans the five levels of height, with a core of linear stairs that unfolds upwards and along the access courtyard.

Two volumes assembled by a set of translucent walkways connect the building, forming a new, distinct internal landscape that did not exist before, where perspectives lengthen, giving rise to meeting spaces.

It is about rethinking the common circulations of housing complexes with a dynamic proposal that defines an intermediate space between the open public street and the privacy of each individual home.

In other words, the route proposes to the inhabitants a new approach to their home, from the exterior public park passing through a large courtyard crossed by walkways, stairs, rest areas, and meeting places.

The facade facing the park, oriented to the west, accompanies the transitional process throughout the day through sliding aluminum sunshades that contribute to thermal and lighting control, acoustic absorption, and energy savings, generating different experiences between the inhabitants of the home and the surrounding environment.