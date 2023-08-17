Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
The Lawrenceville School Tsai Commons and Field House / Sasaki

The Lawrenceville School Tsai Commons and Field House / Sasaki

The Lawrenceville School Tsai Commons and Field House / Sasaki - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
High School, Dining Hall
United States
  • Principal In Charge: Vinicius Gorgati
  • Landscape: Andrew Gutterman, Milee Pradham, Kelly Farrell
  • Team Leaders: Marta Guerra-Pastrian
  • Project Manager: Justin Finnicum
  • Project Architects: Robert H. Genova, Dan Dwyer, Daniel Pryor
  • Project Designers: Isaac Andrade, Marissa Lisec, Scott Bascom, John Joo
  • Civil Engineer: Trey Sasser
  • Sports Principal: Bill Massey
  • Mep/Fp Consultant: van Zelm Engineers
  • Code Consultants: Howe Engineers
  • Pool Consultant: Aquatic Design Group Inc
  • Country: United States
The Lawrenceville School Tsai Commons and Field House / Sasaki - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jeremy Bittermann

Text description provided by the architects. Anchoring the second phase of implementation of the Lawrenceville School master plan, the Tsai Field House repositions student life for the school by bringing together recreation, wellness, athletics, and dining into one interconnected environment. Sasaki has just recently completed Phase I, which encompasses the new dining room, pool, ice rink, and fitness center, along with the back of house and locker rooms associated with these programs. Phase II will include the lobby and the basketball courts, two multipurpose rooms, and all the renovations to the existing historic Fieldhouse, to be completed in 2024.

The Lawrenceville School Tsai Commons and Field House / Sasaki - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jeremy Bittermann
The Lawrenceville School Tsai Commons and Field House / Sasaki - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Table, Bench, Beam
© Jeremy Bittermann

A design approach to scale and roofscapes. Sports buildings are usually large volumes that if designed as a collection of venues while encompassing the needed programs, would disrupt the lower scale of the Campus and most of the buildings at The Lawrenceville School. Therefore, the approach to keep the new Field House at a comparable height was a key parameter for design, especially because of its closeness to the student houses and the Kirby Science building.

The Lawrenceville School Tsai Commons and Field House / Sasaki - Image 15 of 17
Axo

The large volumes for the pool, ice, and basketball are depressed and buried at a lower level, taking advantage of the height difference of the site in sections, and leaving the upper floor as a concourse level from which the spectator can look down into all the venues. The curved roofscapes unify and break down the scale of the building. The historic Field House has beautiful curved structural frames, and the new Field House echoes the fillet curved profile and gives the building its special character by joining two straight sections with a curved peak. This simple move of concave ceilings creates a unique profile of curves that allow for lateral light through the clerestories at the dining and hide mechanical rooms, bringing volume to the pool and ice rink while breaking down the scale of this large facility. 

The Lawrenceville School Tsai Commons and Field House / Sasaki - Image 11 of 17
© Jeremy Bittermann
The Lawrenceville School Tsai Commons and Field House / Sasaki - Interior Photography
© Jeremy Bittermann
The Lawrenceville School Tsai Commons and Field House / Sasaki - Interior Photography, Windows
© Jeremy Bittermann

A design approach to circulation. This project merges the general student with the athlete student, by including the dining component under the same roof. This important decision, driven by the school to ensure that the building belongs to everyone, has a great impact on the everyday life on campus, as it becomes the everyday center where students meet for multiple activities throughout the day. The new dining facility accommodates over 500 students, staff, and faculty daily. The design includes a mezzanine dedicated to first-year students as a way to create a sense of belonging and community.

The Lawrenceville School Tsai Commons and Field House / Sasaki - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Jeremy Bittermann
The Lawrenceville School Tsai Commons and Field House / Sasaki - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Jeremy Bittermann

The circulation plan creates a clean separation of users but also helps to create a simple wayfinding strategy by allocating main users to each floor. The upper floor acts as a concourse level, overlooking the venues and connecting them all at the same floor level. The large community and gathering spaces are the Dining and the upper Lobby, acting as anchors for the common spaces, which then dissipate throughout the building, linking all the programs. The lower floor is thought to be the athletes’ level, as it brings all the students from the fields across the road, the guests arriving for competitions, and the students accessing locker rooms to enter their respective sports, either coming from the main Campus from the north, or from the fields across the creek and the South loop road. 

The Lawrenceville School Tsai Commons and Field House / Sasaki - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jeremy Bittermann

Project location

Address:Lawrenceville, Municipio de Lawrence, Nueva Jersey 08648, United States

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsHigh SchoolOther facilitiesDining HallUnited States
Cite: "The Lawrenceville School Tsai Commons and Field House / Sasaki" 17 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005590/the-lawrenceville-school-tsai-commons-and-field-house-sasaki> ISSN 0719-8884

