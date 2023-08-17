SPACE10’s New Report Reveals the Essential Elements for Creating Healthy Homes

Save this picture! © Salva Lopez. Image Six N. Five Studio Renovation - Isern Serra

IKEA’s research and design lab SPACE10 has published The Healthy Home report, the second release in its Future Home report series. The report explores three main themes concerning domestic environments: how our homes protect us from harm, restore our bodies and minds, and enable us to grow through life’s stages. The research aims to evaluate the ways in which homes can positively contribute to and support the rhythms and flows of life. It was developed in collaboration with Morph to develop the visuals supporting the findings.

Concerned with the notions of a “healthy home,” SPACE10 set out to explore spaces beyond their strictly functional role, examining their impact on their residents' health and well-being and connecting them with challenges such as planetary heating, pollution, security, nourishment, and loneliness. The study takes a kaleidoscopic approach while also including case studies and innovations from around the world.

Notions of health, care, and happiness are guiding principles for how many of us want to live. Yet, in the context of surging healthcare expenses, a growing elderly population, and disconnections between people and their kin, we must reconsider how health and care fit into our daily lives — and how our homes can play a supporting role. Pillars of health such as rest, nourishment, a sense of belonging, and personal growth will be increasingly integrated into how we live. — Ivan Korolev, Research and Strategy, SPACE10

SPACE10 has summarized the report's conclusions in 10 takeaways highlighting how future homes can better support people and the design opportunities presented to architects, designers and creatives working in the domestic space. These are the 10 takeaways:

Climatic: Anticipate shifts in temperature and humidity and maintain a safe environment. Pollution: Protect residents from contaminated air and water through enhanced routines or products. Privacy: Balance people’s privacy and security at home with calmer connectivity. Rest: Make arrangements for rest and sleep that consider all our senses. Sustenance: Adapt the kitchen to support everybody in the preparation of nourishing food. Hygiene: Harmonize personal hygiene with the domestic biome to boost well-being. Play: Facilitate play, exercise and learning for all, and promote intergenerational interactions. Community Care: Promote acts of collective care and co-healing to combat loneliness. Ageing: Support ageing by allowing space and furniture to be reconfigured with ease. Interconnected: A healthy home is also regenerative and inclusive, meaning it’s better for people and the planet

SPACE10 is a research and design lab supported and dedicated to the IKEA Brand to qualify new opportunities, inform strategies, and design new solutions for a better future. Earlier this year, the office launched a global design competition and open-source research program to reimagine the home using AI technologies. SPACE10 has also launched several other initiatives, including a report on the impact of digital design in architecture and an open-source project aimed at using digital fabrication methods to bee homes worldwide.