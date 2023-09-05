Nature-Set Wellness Centers That Restore and Rejuvenate

Save this picture! Space of Muwi Stay / Atelier ITCH. Image © Willem Dirk Du Toit

The wellness market is booming, predicted to grow by almost 60% in the five years since the COVID pandemic, with consumers taking greater care of both their physical and mental health. It’s now understood, of course, that wellness – the virtue of feeling good in both body and mind – is more affected by our environment than we used to admit.

Since 2020 we’ve been quickly migrating away from cities, with attitudes on work and living also shifting to include more natural beauty and the hunt for the nirvana of greater wellbeing. These four wellness centers take care to complement the rejuvenating surroundings of the outdoors with healing activities and architecture, helping visitors to feel at peace with themselves and the world around them.

‘The inner power of reaching complete unity with the universe lies within the body’s movement to perform yoga.’ explain architects Atelier ITCH. In order to achieve this at the Space of Muwi Stay Wellness Center, they created an atmosphere of ‘Muwi’ – which they describe as the realization and acceptance of the natural flow of life. Existing ‘naturally without the need for artificial intervention,’ share Atelier ITCH, Muwi is created by blending the form of a log cabin in-between the serene setting of the local village and random greenery.

With ‘rooms purposefully designed to preserve the original texture and aroma of the log,’ as Atelier ITCH explains, plenty of peaceful places for meditation and bathing are subtly drawn, both outside amongst the traditional stone walls and with vegetation alongside the Hallasan Mountain, or inside underneath high ceilings that bring shelter in the rainy season.

Thermal springs naturally utilize the complex geology of the Earth to great effect, providing the historic wellness treatment of bathing, in a natural setting. And the Alba Thermal Springs and Spa continues to make use of the earth by ‘taking advantage of the natural fall in the land,’ as the project architects Hayball explain. ‘The main building emerges from the gentle undulation of the terrain,’ while ‘shallow pools lie low for reclining, submerging the full body out of the wind and staring up at the clouds.’

In the minimalist interior, meanwhile, the form is characterized by raw concrete that allows the organic sensibilities of the site on a former green wedge to be the hero. And although this raw materiality is expressed through the use of Spanish brick tiles and timber paneling as well, ‘elements of the native landscape such as Bottlebrush seed pods, Eucalyptus gum nuts, and seashells are referenced in the spa and treatment rooms.’

‘With therapeutic, aesthetic, philosophical and ecological wellbeing of oneself in conjunction with our surroundings,’ is the founding principle of the Raga Svara Wellness Center. With this vision in mind, architects Shanmugam Associates made ‘minimal interventions in the existing landscape, allowing nature to take precedence,’ as they explain.

Taking a biophilic approach to the design, the structure was arranged in relation to the huge canopies existent on the plot. For example, ‘the library is located directly underneath the banyan tree – which is eponymous with learning, while the chamfered and cut roof slabs of the yoga center were planed around existing mango trees.’

This focus on building around nature results in the creation of ‘meandering pathways amidst lush landscapes,’ explain the architects, blurring the line between built and green spaces to create ‘customized meaningful retreats with a plethora of quiet corners to ruminate.’

Set on the edge of a peaceful lake in southern Finland, the shape of the Pistohiekka Resort restaurant pivots itself around a central courtyard that looks out over the lake, allowing locals and tourists to take in the sunset between meals and trips to the accompanying sauna.

The heart-shaped building sits ‘between rocky areas on each side to form a tranquil cove,’ explain architects Studio Puisto, blending into the delicate Saimaa scenery with its dark exterior and a streamlined point of entry that opens out to present panoramic views from the rear terrace. Alongside the restaurant, meanwhile, sits the additional sauna building, also featuring a ‘round opening in its roof to create a thematic link between the two buildings,’ explain the architects Studio Puisto, as well as wide windows that allow sauna-goers to enjoy the views along with the heat and humidity, too.