Raga Svara Wellness Center / Shanmugam Associates

Design Team : Krishnah Priya, Ajith Kumar, Roshni Roy, Ramya Raman, Raja Krishnan, Santhosh Shanmugam

Clients : Denish Patel, Mohit Patel, Nirav Talaviya,

Consultants : Er.Balasubramanian, Structural (Shanmugam Associates)/ Nilesh

Collaborators : Siddharth Kaneria, Art Collaborative

City : Rajkot

Country : India

Text description provided by the architects. Raga Svara, as in the words of its founders, focuses on the therapeutic, aesthetic, philosophical, and ecological well-being of oneself in conjunction with the surroundings. Raga’s logo “Pause” indicates all those who enter this green haven consciously pause in time, reflect, listen to the body in synergy with nature, and get rejuvenated in an educational way. With such a clear vision for Raga, the onus on the architects was to make minimal interventions in the existing landscape and have nature take precedence.

The linearity of the site, old trees with huge canopies, agricultural land, location adjacent to the Rajkot- Bhavnagar highway, and natural site terrain were primary factors that steered the architects to take a biophilic approach to design. Zoning was done with relevance to huge banyan and peepal trees at the site. The architectural language was delineated by exploring basic aspects of roofs, walls, and floors. Floors interweaved inside and outside with landscape; walls with maximum transparency to enjoy lush vegetation; and roof being simple, horizontal exposed concrete slabs.

The reception at the entry welcomes a landscape extending to the roof, inviting one to take a walk and have a glimpse of the entire property. The entire roof is hidden with hanging curtain creepers which is literally a green curtain while entering the lobby, hoping to set the initial tone. Gigantic trees encapsulate the restaurant, library, and pool by defining a space of congregation. The library has been located right under the banyan (Ficus benghalensis) which is eponymous with learning. Inspiration from the stepped wells of Gujarat and the requirement of sufficient shaded areas, aided in evolving the swimming pool area that has symmetrically punctured ceilings and granite steps. Chamfered and cut roof slabs of the yoga center were planned around existing mango trees (Mangifera Indica) offering space for reflection.

Heart of Raga Svara, the treatment rooms have been tucked in at the property’s rear end to provide seclusion. An entry foyer and boutique with manila tamarind (Pithecellobium dulce) offering canopy, ravishing landscape-filled restrooms, and floating roofs allowing natural light to seep into large-sized therapy rooms welcome Raga’s patrons. The luxurious 20-key Raga residences were built around a community garden and circumambulatory bridge, that frames a vista of the western sun behind Moringa cultivation. Cottages have their own private garden with a pool and are tucked in behind the zen gardens. All restrooms are naturally ventilated with large private gardens.

An asymmetrical mandala pattern, that was created as a central aesthetic branding identity, is subtly blended in the lookbook, signage, exposed concrete ceiling patterns, wall murals, and flooring. Sourcing local materials and execution challenges were an integral part of construction for Raga which went through three pandemic waves. A rustic mood board created around four Indian Ragas, regionally sourced natural stones, and customized furniture made from solid teak and rattan are characteristics of Raga’s interior design.

Meandering pathways amidst lush landscapes, delicious Gujarati cuisine with an emphasis on well-being, a blur between the built and green spaces, a plethora of quiet corners to ruminate, and customized meaningful retreats are some of the offerings by Raga Svara. Carefully treading the landscape and existing biodiversity of a 25-acre farm, the entire team worked in tandem to create Raga Svara which is best experienced than read.