URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers

The URBAN Photo Awards 2023 has announced its list of Finalist Photographers, marking the penultimate stage of the international contest. The finalists, categorized by section and thematic area, are presented without hierarchical ranking, encompassing a collection of over 70 single photos, 20 projects & portfolios, alongside 5 Book Award volumes selected by the jury. As the competition unfolds, the internationally-recognized World Photography Day adds another layer of relevance to this display. Commemorated annually on August 19th, this celebration strives to bridge the divide between photographers and the broader public. This year's iteration revolves around the theme "Landscapes." The URBAN Photo Awards 2023's diverse showcase serves as a fitting nod to the upcoming World Photography Day, where the camera highlights facets of our urban surroundings.
In the next stage of the competition, a shortlist will be published on the official website. The photographers selected for the final podium will be revealed on October 27th at the Trieste Photo Days 2023 festival, revealing the overall winner, first classified, honorable mentions, and the special selected. All the photos and finalist projects will be published in the contest catalog, URBAN unveils the City and its Secrets – Vol. 09.
Read on to discover some of the selected photographers for the eleventh edition of the URBAN Photo Awards.
