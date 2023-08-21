Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers

The URBAN Photo Awards 2023 has announced its list of Finalist Photographers, marking the penultimate stage of the international contest. The finalists, categorized by section and thematic area, are presented without hierarchical ranking, encompassing a collection of over 70 single photos, 20 projects & portfolios, alongside 5 Book Award volumes selected by the jury. As the competition unfolds, the internationally-recognized World Photography Day adds another layer of relevance to this display. Commemorated annually on August 19th, this celebration strives to bridge the divide between photographers and the broader public. This year's iteration revolves around the theme "Landscapes." The URBAN Photo Awards 2023's diverse showcase serves as a fitting nod to the upcoming World Photography Day, where the camera highlights facets of our urban surroundings.

URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers - Image 2 of 29URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers - Image 3 of 29URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers - Image 4 of 29URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers - Image 5 of 29URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers - More Images+ 24

In the next stage of the competition, a shortlist will be published on the official website. The photographers selected for the final podium will be revealed on October 27th at the Trieste Photo Days 2023 festival, revealing the overall winner, first classified, honorable mentions, and the special selected. All the photos and finalist projects will be published in the contest catalog, URBAN unveils the City and its Secrets – Vol. 09.

Read on to discover some of the selected photographers for the eleventh edition of the URBAN Photo Awards.

Related Article

World Photography Day: 25 Emerging Architectural Photographers from Around the Globe

Rosetta Bonatti – Reichstag Dome / Norman Foster Partners, Berlin

URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers - Image 7 of 29
Rosetta Bonatti – Reichstag Dome / Norman Foster Partners, Berlin. Image Courtesy of URBAN Photo Awards

Brandon Yoshizawa – Industry Lows

URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers - Image 14 of 29
Brandon Yoshizawa – Industry Lows. Image Courtesy of URBAN Photo Awards

Samuele Dallasta – Proiezioni

URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers - Image 24 of 29
Samuele Dallasta – Proiezioni. Image Courtesy of URBAN Photo Awards

Graziano Panfili – Ortona

URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers - Image 25 of 29
Graziano Panfili – Ortona. Image Courtesy of URBAN Photo Awards

Robin Yong – Shibuya scramble crossing

URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers - Image 26 of 29
Robin Yong – Shibuya scramble crossing. Image Courtesy of URBAN Photo Awards

Marcel van Balken – Redwalk

URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers - Image 27 of 29
Marcel van Balken – Redwalk. Image Courtesy of URBAN Photo Awards

Nurlan Tahirli – Cartino

URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers - Image 28 of 29
Nurlan Tahirli – Cartino. Image Courtesy of URBAN Photo Awards

Selina Bressan – Cubes

URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers - Image 29 of 29
Selina Bressan – Cubes. Image Courtesy of URBAN Photo Awards

Stephane Navailles – Back to the 70s

URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers - Image 5 of 29
Stephane Navailles – Back to the 70s. Image Courtesy of URBAN Photo Awards

Fabio Sartori – Untitled

URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers - Image 8 of 29
Fabio Sartori – Untitled. Image Courtesy of URBAN Photo Awards

Claudia Costantino – untitled

URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers - Image 2 of 29
Claudia Costantino – untitled. Image Courtesy of URBAN Photo Awards

Yi Tang Wang – Curve

URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers - Image 3 of 29
Yi Tang Wang – Curve. Image Courtesy of URBAN Photo Awards

Evgeniya Strygina – Pendulum

URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers - Image 4 of 29
Evgeniya Strygina – Pendulum. Image Courtesy of URBAN Photo Awards

Mabel Cedrn – Isolation

URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers - Image 9 of 29
Mabel Cedrn – Isolation. Image Courtesy of URBAN Photo Awards

Rosetta Bonatti – Untitled

Angiolo Manetti – The library corner

URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers - Image 10 of 29
Angiolo Manetti – The library corner. Image Courtesy of URBAN Photo Awards

Charles Chojnacki – Multicolor

URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers - Image 11 of 29
Charles Chojnacki – Multicolor. Image Courtesy of URBAN Photo Awards

Pierpaolo Mittica – And then the winter came

URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers - Image 12 of 29
Pierpaolo Mittica – And then the winter came. Image Courtesy of URBAN Photo Awards

Ercin Erturk – Earthquake in Turkey

URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers - Image 13 of 29
Ercin Erturk – Earthquake in Turkey. Image Courtesy of URBAN Photo Awards

Tetris Worlds

URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers - Image 15 of 29
Tetris Worlds. Image Courtesy of URBAN Photo Awards

Fei Xiao – Soaring life

URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers - Image 16 of 29
Fei Xiao – Soaring life. Image Courtesy of URBAN Photo Awards

Roberto Corinaldesi – Amsterdam’s Glance

URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers - Image 17 of 29
Roberto Corinaldesi – Amsterdam’s Glance. Image Courtesy of URBAN Photo Awards

Yasuhiro Takachi – Lost in an empty city

URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers - Image 18 of 29
Yasuhiro Takachi – Lost in an empty city. Image Courtesy of URBAN Photo Awards

Michel Kharoubi - Untitled

URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers - Image 6 of 29
Michel Kharoubi - Untitled. Image Courtesy of URBAN Photo Awards

Alex Polli – Untitled

URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers - Image 19 of 29
Alex Polli – Untitled. Image Courtesy of URBAN Photo Awards

Salvatore Luzzi - Untitled

URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers - Image 20 of 29
Salvatore Luzzi - Untitled. Image Courtesy of URBAN Photo Awards

Oscar Rialubin – Desert rose Doha, Qatar, Jean Nouvel

URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers - Image 21 of 29
Oscar Rialubin – Desert rose Doha, Qatar, Jean Nouvel. Image Courtesy of URBAN Photo Awards

Alex Belov – Defenders of Goris

URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers - Image 22 of 29
Alex Belov – Defenders of Goris. Image Courtesy of URBAN Photo Awards

Davide Marchionni – Basketball court in Pythio, Greece

URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers - Image 23 of 29
Davide Marchionni – Basketball court in Pythio, Greece. Image Courtesy of URBAN Photo Awards

