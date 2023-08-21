URBAN 2023 Photo Awards Reveals its Finalist List of Best Photographers

Save this picture! Rosetta Bonatti – Untitled. Image Courtesy of URBAN Photo Awards

The URBAN Photo Awards 2023 has announced its list of Finalist Photographers, marking the penultimate stage of the international contest. The finalists, categorized by section and thematic area, are presented without hierarchical ranking, encompassing a collection of over 70 single photos, 20 projects & portfolios, alongside 5 Book Award volumes selected by the jury. As the competition unfolds, the internationally-recognized World Photography Day adds another layer of relevance to this display. Commemorated annually on August 19th, this celebration strives to bridge the divide between photographers and the broader public. This year's iteration revolves around the theme "Landscapes." The URBAN Photo Awards 2023's diverse showcase serves as a fitting nod to the upcoming World Photography Day, where the camera highlights facets of our urban surroundings.

In the next stage of the competition, a shortlist will be published on the official website. The photographers selected for the final podium will be revealed on October 27th at the Trieste Photo Days 2023 festival, revealing the overall winner, first classified, honorable mentions, and the special selected. All the photos and finalist projects will be published in the contest catalog, URBAN unveils the City and its Secrets – Vol. 09.

Read on to discover some of the selected photographers for the eleventh edition of the URBAN Photo Awards.

Rosetta Bonatti – Reichstag Dome / Norman Foster Partners, Berlin

Brandon Yoshizawa – Industry Lows

Samuele Dallasta – Proiezioni

Graziano Panfili – Ortona

Robin Yong – Shibuya scramble crossing

Marcel van Balken – Redwalk

Nurlan Tahirli – Cartino

Selina Bressan – Cubes

Stephane Navailles – Back to the 70s

Fabio Sartori – Untitled

Claudia Costantino – untitled

Yi Tang Wang – Curve

Evgeniya Strygina – Pendulum

Mabel Cedrn – Isolation

Rosetta Bonatti – Untitled

Angiolo Manetti – The library corner

Charles Chojnacki – Multicolor

Pierpaolo Mittica – And then the winter came

Ercin Erturk – Earthquake in Turkey

Tetris Worlds

Fei Xiao – Soaring life

Roberto Corinaldesi – Amsterdam’s Glance

Yasuhiro Takachi – Lost in an empty city

Michel Kharoubi - Untitled

Alex Polli – Untitled

Salvatore Luzzi - Untitled

Oscar Rialubin – Desert rose Doha, Qatar, Jean Nouvel

Alex Belov – Defenders of Goris

Davide Marchionni – Basketball court in Pythio, Greece