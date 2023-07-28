Shigeru Ban Designs Cross-Laminated Timber Hospital for Ukraine

Save this picture! Lviv Hospital Proposal. Image Courtesy of Shigeru Ban

Shigeru Ban has announced the intention to collaborate with the municipality of Lviv to design an expansion of the Lviv hospital. As the largest hospital in Ukraine, this unit has witnessed an increase in the number of patients since the beginning of the war, leading to the need to increase the capacity of the institution. Shigeru Ban’s proposal uses cross-laminated wood and joints inspired by traditional wooden construction techniques to create a safe and welcoming environment for healing and recuperating.

During a presentation at the Lviv Urban Forum, the Pritzker Prize-winning architect presented the project, which includes building a new surgical building based on the First Medical Territorial Association. This represents Shigeru Ban’s latest initiative to help overcome the consequences of the war. Prior to this, the architect, along with the Voluntary Architects' Network, has been involved in participatory projects aimed at providing conditions for the internally-displaced people, deploying a paper partition system (PPS) for emergency shelters.

The construction of a new surgical building has become necessary for the expansion of the base of medical care for those affected by the war. The new wing will measure a total area of about 25 thousand square meters. According to the preliminary project, the wing will include departments for cardiac surgery, intensive care units, liver, kidney, and lung transplantation, an oncology department along with operating units, and a training center.

The proposed structure of the hospital is created out of CLT, or Cross Laminated timber, an engineered wood made by laminating thin layers of swan lumber to create large panels able to resist structural loads. Hardwood dowels and wood-to-wood joints are designed to cream seamless connections between elements. The material also reduced the associated carbon emissions for the construction, while the prefabricated panels have the added advantage of enabling fast and efficient construction, leading to reduced labor and on-site disruptions.

In addition to the hospital proposal and the already-deployed paper partition systems (PPS) for emergency shelters, Shigeru Ban has also created the SHS (Styrofoam Housing System), an easy-to-build modular construction that can be used for a multitude of purposes. A prototype of this system was built this June in Lviv in a temporary housing complex where approximately 1,300 internally displaced persons live. The SHS units will serve as classrooms for children to learn music and drawing. The architectural community has mobilized to support and help alleviate the humanitarian crisis generated by the onset of war, to help protect Ukraine’s cultural heritage and to contribute to the reconstruction efforts.