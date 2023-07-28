Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Shigeru Ban Designs Cross-Laminated Timber Hospital for Ukraine

Shigeru Ban Designs Cross-Laminated Timber Hospital for Ukraine

Save
Shigeru Ban Designs Cross-Laminated Timber Hospital for Ukraine

Shigeru Ban has announced the intention to collaborate with the municipality of Lviv to design an expansion of the Lviv hospital. As the largest hospital in Ukraine, this unit has witnessed an increase in the number of patients since the beginning of the war, leading to the need to increase the capacity of the institution. Shigeru Ban’s proposal uses cross-laminated wood and joints inspired by traditional wooden construction techniques to create a safe and welcoming environment for healing and recuperating.

Shigeru Ban Designs Cross-Laminated Timber Hospital for Ukraine - Image 2 of 6Shigeru Ban Designs Cross-Laminated Timber Hospital for Ukraine - Image 3 of 6Shigeru Ban Designs Cross-Laminated Timber Hospital for Ukraine - Image 4 of 6Shigeru Ban Designs Cross-Laminated Timber Hospital for Ukraine - Image 5 of 6Shigeru Ban Designs Cross-Laminated Timber Hospital for Ukraine - More Images+ 1

During a presentation at the Lviv Urban Forum, the Pritzker Prize-winning architect presented the project, which includes building a new surgical building based on the First Medical Territorial Association. This represents Shigeru Ban’s latest initiative to help overcome the consequences of the war. Prior to this, the architect, along with the Voluntary Architects' Network, has been involved in participatory projects aimed at providing conditions for the internally-displaced people, deploying a paper partition system (PPS) for emergency shelters.

Save this picture!
Shigeru Ban Designs Cross-Laminated Timber Hospital for Ukraine - Image 2 of 6
Lviv Hospital Proposal. Image Courtesy of Shigeru Ban

The construction of a new surgical building has become necessary for the expansion of the base of medical care for those affected by the war. The new wing will measure a total area of about 25 thousand square meters. According to the preliminary project, the wing will include departments for cardiac surgery, intensive care units, liver, kidney, and lung transplantation, an oncology department along with operating units, and a training center.

Related Article

Shigeru Ban Unveils Updated Prototype for Temporary Housing in Response to the Turkey-Syria Earthquake

The proposed structure of the hospital is created out of CLT, or Cross Laminated timber, an engineered wood made by laminating thin layers of swan lumber to create large panels able to resist structural loads. Hardwood dowels and wood-to-wood joints are designed to cream seamless connections between elements. The material also reduced the associated carbon emissions for the construction, while the prefabricated panels have the added advantage of enabling fast and efficient construction, leading to reduced labor and on-site disruptions.

Save this picture!
Shigeru Ban Designs Cross-Laminated Timber Hospital for Ukraine - Image 3 of 6
SHS (Styrofoam Housing System) Prototype. Image Courtesy of Shigeru Ban
Save this picture!
Shigeru Ban Designs Cross-Laminated Timber Hospital for Ukraine - Image 5 of 6
Lviv Hospital Proposal. Image Courtesy of Shigeru Ban

In addition to the hospital proposal and the already-deployed paper partition systems (PPS) for emergency shelters, Shigeru Ban has also created the SHS (Styrofoam Housing System), an easy-to-build modular construction that can be used for a multitude of purposes. A prototype of this system was built this June in Lviv in a temporary housing complex where approximately 1,300 internally displaced persons live. The SHS units will serve as classrooms for children to learn music and drawing. The architectural community has mobilized to support and help alleviate the humanitarian crisis generated by the onset of war, to help protect Ukraine’s cultural heritage and to contribute to the reconstruction efforts.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Maria-Cristina Florian
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "Shigeru Ban Designs Cross-Laminated Timber Hospital for Ukraine" 28 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004689/shigeru-ban-designs-cross-laminated-timber-hospital-for-ukraine> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags