Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. La Fábrica by Ricardo Bofill: A Harmonious Blend of Past and Present

La Fábrica by Ricardo Bofill: A Harmonious Blend of Past and Present

Save
La Fábrica by Ricardo Bofill: A Harmonious Blend of Past and Present

La Fábrica, an iconic project by Ricardo Bofill, stands as a testament to the transformative power of architecture. Located in the environs of Barcelona, this creation showcases the remarkable metamorphosis of an abandoned cement factory into a stunning architectural masterpiece.

Save this picture!
La Fábrica by Ricardo Bofill: A Harmonious Blend of Past and Present - Image 2 of 16
© María González

Through the lens of María González, we are invited to immerse ourselves in the essence of this unique place.

The story of La Fábrica begins in 1973 when the prominent Spanish architect and urbanist Ricardo Bofill embarked on the endeavor of converting the abandoned cement plant into his personal studio and residence. With artistic finesse, he sculpted the original brutalist structure into a work of art, preserving its raw beauty while infusing it with new life.

Save this picture!
La Fábrica by Ricardo Bofill: A Harmonious Blend of Past and Present - Image 3 of 16
© María González

Following Ricardo Bofill's passing in 2022, the site evolved into the headquarters of RBTA studio, accommodating its expanding team and housing various studio activities. These constant changes over time are what make La Fábrica a tangible reminder of architectural versatility, standing as a symbol of continuous refurbishment inspiration.

Save this picture!
La Fábrica by Ricardo Bofill: A Harmonious Blend of Past and Present - Image 5 of 16
© María González

María González's photographs capture the soul of La Fábrica, immortalizing the fusion of past and present. Industrial elements coexist with the natural surroundings, exemplifying Ricardo Bofill's design philosophy.

Save this picture!
La Fábrica by Ricardo Bofill: A Harmonious Blend of Past and Present - Image 11 of 16
© María González

Upon entering La Fábrica, one is captivated by the integration of expansive brutalist spaces with intimate details, creating a vibrant atmosphere. The generous windows flood the interior with natural light, offering views of the gardens that intertwine with the original concrete structure.

Through María González's lens, we witness the convergence of history and innovation. Her photos remind us of the architect's legacy, leaving a mark on the annals of architectural history.

Save this picture!
La Fábrica by Ricardo Bofill: A Harmonious Blend of Past and Present - Image 13 of 16
© María González
Save this picture!
La Fábrica by Ricardo Bofill: A Harmonious Blend of Past and Present - Image 14 of 16
© María González
Save this picture!
La Fábrica by Ricardo Bofill: A Harmonious Blend of Past and Present - Image 16 of 16
© María González

Visit Maria Gonzalez's official website and follow her on Instagram.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
ArchDaily Team
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: ArchDaily Team. "La Fábrica by Ricardo Bofill: A Harmonious Blend of Past and Present" 28 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004625/la-fabrica-by-ricardo-bofill-a-harmonious-blend-of-past-and-present> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags