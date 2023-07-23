Grid House / Estudio VA arquitectos

+ 32

Houses • La Plata, Argentina Architects: Estudio VA arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 104 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Luis Barandiarán

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Baustil , C+C , Mi Pileta , Peirano , Roca

Lead Architects: Abadie Federico, Vicente Prieto Pablo

Landscape: Carol Gallo

City: La Plata

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. This project is part of a set of 3 houses that were commissioned to us in a new urban development that`s taking shape on the outskirts of La Plata.

The morphology of this house is based on solid volumes where the bricks form a grid that breaks apart in certain places and allows the passage of light. The horizontality of the concrete acts as a hinge between the brickwork and the roof. In it, we sought to create a play of inclinations that, alternating, on the one hand, prioritize access to the house and on the other hand, capture the northwestern light, providing more brightness to the main areas of the house.

Different types of patios primarily respond to the needs and characteristics of specific uses of the dwelling. Each space of the house is framed and completed by its expansion, each solid with its void.