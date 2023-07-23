Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Grid House / Estudio VA arquitectos

Grid House / Estudio VA arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FacadeGrid House / Estudio VA arquitectos - Interior Photography, DoorGrid House / Estudio VA arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Brick, FacadeGrid House / Estudio VA arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam, BrickGrid House / Estudio VA arquitectos - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
La Plata, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio VA arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  104
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luis Barandiarán
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Baustil, C+C, Mi Pileta, Peirano, Roca
  • Lead Architects: Abadie Federico, Vicente Prieto Pablo
  • Landscape: Carol Gallo
  • City: La Plata
  • Country: Argentina
Grid House / Estudio VA arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Luis Barandiarán
Grid House / Estudio VA arquitectos - Image 32 of 37
Axo
Grid House / Estudio VA arquitectos - Image 33 of 37
Axo
Grid House / Estudio VA arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Luis Barandiarán

Text description provided by the architects. This project is part of a set of 3 houses that were commissioned to us in a new urban development that`s taking shape on the outskirts of La Plata.

Grid House / Estudio VA arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Luis Barandiarán
Grid House / Estudio VA arquitectos - Image 34 of 37
Plan
Grid House / Estudio VA arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Luis Barandiarán

The morphology of this house is based on solid volumes where the bricks form a grid that breaks apart in certain places and allows the passage of light. The horizontality of the concrete acts as a hinge between the brickwork and the roof. In it, we sought to create a play of inclinations that, alternating, on the one hand, prioritize access to the house and on the other hand, capture the northwestern light, providing more brightness to the main areas of the house.

Grid House / Estudio VA arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Luis Barandiarán
Grid House / Estudio VA arquitectos - Image 35 of 37
Section - Longitudinal
Grid House / Estudio VA arquitectos - Image 37 of 37
Elevation - Longitudinal
Grid House / Estudio VA arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Luis Barandiarán

Different types of patios primarily respond to the needs and characteristics of specific uses of the dwelling. Each space of the house is framed and completed by its expansion, each solid with its void.

Grid House / Estudio VA arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam, Brick
© Luis Barandiarán
Grid House / Estudio VA arquitectos - Image 36 of 37
Elevation and Section
Grid House / Estudio VA arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Luis Barandiarán

Project gallery

About this office
Estudio VA arquitectos
#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
