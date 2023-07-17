Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Pasco House Renovation / Valeria Mecchia + Nicolás Gonzalez

Pasco House Renovation / Valeria Mecchia + Nicolás Gonzalez

Save
Pasco House Renovation / Valeria Mecchia + Nicolás Gonzalez

Pasco House Renovation / Valeria Mecchia + Nicolás Gonzalez - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, WindowsPasco House Renovation / Valeria Mecchia + Nicolás Gonzalez - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Beam, WindowsPasco House Renovation / Valeria Mecchia + Nicolás Gonzalez - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, BeamPasco House Renovation / Valeria Mecchia + Nicolás Gonzalez - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadePasco House Renovation / Valeria Mecchia + Nicolás Gonzalez - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses, Renovation
Rosario, Argentina
  • Architects: Nicolás Gonzalez Arquitectos, Valeria Mecchia
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  83
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ana Delgado
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Mafeld, Roca, fadepa
  • Lead Architects: Valeria Mecchia, Nicolás Gonzalez
  • Collaborators: Alejandro Tassara, Martín Moreno
  • Construction And Facade Restoration: Constructora GLC
  • Joinery: Taller Hacedor
  • Metal Works: Leandro Taboada
  • Program: Vivienda Unifamiliar - Vivienda Estudio
  • City: Rosario
  • Country: Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pasco House Renovation / Valeria Mecchia + Nicolás Gonzalez - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Windows
© Ana Delgado
Save this picture!
Pasco House Renovation / Valeria Mecchia + Nicolás Gonzalez - Image 29 of 29
Facade
Save this picture!
Pasco House Renovation / Valeria Mecchia + Nicolás Gonzalez - Interior Photography, Arch, Handrail
© Ana Delgado

Text description provided by the architects. The Casa Pasco project begins with an anonymous and unknown history enclosure. Only a container composed of four walls, a vaulted roof, a blurred facade due to abandonment, and three large openings facing the street. 

Save this picture!
Pasco House Renovation / Valeria Mecchia + Nicolás Gonzalez - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Ana Delgado
Save this picture!
Pasco House Renovation / Valeria Mecchia + Nicolás Gonzalez - Image 24 of 29
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Pasco House Renovation / Valeria Mecchia + Nicolás Gonzalez - Interior Photography, Windows
© Ana Delgado

Being a front-facing property, the absence of outdoor spaces such as patios or terraces, and its spatiality, a single large space without internal divisions, led us to believe that it was a neighborhood store-type warehouse. 

Save this picture!
Pasco House Renovation / Valeria Mecchia + Nicolás Gonzalez - Image 25 of 29
First floor plan
Save this picture!
Pasco House Renovation / Valeria Mecchia + Nicolás Gonzalez - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Beam, Windows
© Ana Delgado

The request was for a rental housing studio for one or two people with no specific requirements or program defined by the client, but with the desire to intervene as little as possible in the solid pre-existing structure. 

Save this picture!
Pasco House Renovation / Valeria Mecchia + Nicolás Gonzalez - Interior Photography, Beam
© Ana Delgado
Save this picture!
Pasco House Renovation / Valeria Mecchia + Nicolás Gonzalez - Image 28 of 29
Section
Save this picture!
Pasco House Renovation / Valeria Mecchia + Nicolás Gonzalez - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Handrail
© Ana Delgado

Its facade was found in a state of total abandonment and even disfigured by vandalism and responses to it, so its openings were walled up and many of its moldings were destroyed. 

Save this picture!
Pasco House Renovation / Valeria Mecchia + Nicolás Gonzalez - Interior Photography, Shelving, Beam, Windows
© Ana Delgado
Save this picture!
Pasco House Renovation / Valeria Mecchia + Nicolás Gonzalez - Image 27 of 29
Long section
Save this picture!
Pasco House Renovation / Valeria Mecchia + Nicolás Gonzalez - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam
© Ana Delgado

We decided to recover its original appearance by working with a specialized facade restoration company. We chose to leave a large part of the existing elements exposed, with their robustness, textures, and even construction defects, just treating the surfaces for better preservation; and working with new materials such as wood, iron, metal sheets, and glass, which differentiate and show the coexistence of the two eras of this enclosure. 

Save this picture!
Pasco House Renovation / Valeria Mecchia + Nicolás Gonzalez - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Ana Delgado
Save this picture!
Pasco House Renovation / Valeria Mecchia + Nicolás Gonzalez - Image 26 of 29
Roof plan
Save this picture!
Pasco House Renovation / Valeria Mecchia + Nicolás Gonzalez - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Ana Delgado

The transparency and delicate materiality of the mezzanines give the sensation that they could be dismantled and turn back time. 

Save this picture!
Pasco House Renovation / Valeria Mecchia + Nicolás Gonzalez - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, Handrail
© Ana Delgado

Taking advantage of the generous height of the construction, which was accentuated by lowering the floor level by one step, we placed intermediate levels as large shelves that would contain different uses, all visible from the heart of the house and at the same time all overlooking the same space. 

Save this picture!
Pasco House Renovation / Valeria Mecchia + Nicolás Gonzalez - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail
© Ana Delgado
Save this picture!
Pasco House Renovation / Valeria Mecchia + Nicolás Gonzalez - Interior Photography
© Ana Delgado

We designed the ground floor as a spacious area that allows for various furniture arrangements and enables group gatherings, while the upper floor consists of two mezzanines with smaller dimensions and less visibility from the street, inviting more intimate and introspective uses. A bridge connects them while providing sufficient distance to contribute to that sense of privacy. On the terrace, we set up a lightweight laundry room, with materials and geometry that resemble the roofs of a traditional neighborhood church, which is privileged when viewed from the terrace. 

Save this picture!
Pasco House Renovation / Valeria Mecchia + Nicolás Gonzalez - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, Windows, Facade
© Ana Delgado

From every corner of the house, even with the doors closed, you can spy on another part of it; and from every window of one space, light or clarity filters into another. The original container remains intact.

Save this picture!
Pasco House Renovation / Valeria Mecchia + Nicolás Gonzalez - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ana Delgado

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Valeria Mecchia
Office
Nicolás Gonzalez Arquitectos
Office

Materials

WoodSteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationArgentina

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationArgentina
Cite: "Pasco House Renovation / Valeria Mecchia + Nicolás Gonzalez" [Casa Pasco / Valeria Mecchia + Nicolás Gonzalez] 17 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004137/pasco-house-renovation-valeria-mecchia-plus-nicolas-gonzalez> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags