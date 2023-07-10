A Production Facility in Bulgaria and a Bank Headquarters in Iran: 8 Unbuilt Work Environments Submitted by the ArchDaily Community

Save this picture! Courtesy of Foster + Partners | Bank of International Settlements (BIS) Headquarters Extension

Office spaces in design and architecture play a crucial role in shaping the way we work and interact in professional environments. They are thoughtfully designed to promote healthy output, encourage teamwork, and give workers a welcoming and motivating environment. After the Covid-10 pandemic, work lifestyles underwent a significant transformation. As a result, companies have been adapting and redesigning new ways of working, implementing flexible schedules and hybrid work policies.

This evolution in work lifestyles has father influenced office design, now more focused on prioritizing health, safety, personal space, and collaboration. Office spaces in design and architecture have been adapting to the changing work landscape for decades. As they evolve to meet the changing needs of the workforce, various design iterations are explored, promoting different values.

This week’s curated selection of Best Unbuilt Architecture showcases projects submitted by the ArchDaily community highlighting different office spaces. Ranging from a more formal bank headquarters in Switzerland to a mixed-use business center in Ukraine, these designs heavily influence the way in which people work in the spaces.

Read on to discover 8 public and urban gathering spaces submitted by the ArchDaily community, along with descriptions from the architects.

Office Genesis / Kyiv, Ukraine

ZIKZAK Architects

The top co-founding IT company Genesis collaborated with ZIKZAK Architects to develop the design of their office. According to the client, each company employee is in a process of continuous rapid development and requires daily improvement of skills to not fall behind the set pace. The team needed a workspace to stimulate forward movement and promote efficiency. The spacious office with an area of 2500 sqm combines the innovation of modern solutions with minimalist design. The interior design of Genesis features industrial elements and minimalism. Natural materials, shades, and greenery combine with contrasting and bright accents. The use of black elements in furniture and lighting adds clarity to the geometry of the space, promoting concentration and facilitating navigation within the premises. A bright, sunny yellow, repeated in the design of the walls in the transit zone, lighting fixtures, and showers adds liveliness and a vibrant mood to the space for refocusing.

Bank of International Settlements (BIS) Headquarters Extension / Basel, Switzerland

Foster+Partners & SKREINSTUDIOS

Creating a campus that is an inspiring work environment and a welcoming meeting place for central bankers is at the heart of the concept. The brief motivates us to expand and transform the existing building, creating a socially and environmentally responsive environment for the BIS community. The main protagonist to achieve this goal is the landscaped courtyard, which offers a calm oasis for employees and visitors alike. It contributes to the well-being of the employees by offering a space for outdoor activities such as informal encounters and walking meetings.

Tejarat Bank New Headquarters (the Deep)/ Tehran, Iran

[SHIFT] Process Practice With Amin Soltanpour

By its very definition, the banking industry is a xenophobic industry. But, with the ongoing paradigm shift in how we conceptualize finance, money, and the exchange of value, can we imagine a bank as an entity that is in a symbiotic relationship with the city, open to the general public? Furthermore, in dealing with an icon, can the new architecture function as a context to an existing text instead of becoming an autonomous text in its own right? For the bank of the 21st century, how can we produce an architecture that contributes to the contemporaneity of its agency?

Suggestion for Chicago’s Thompson Center / Chicago, USA

Michael Ryan Charters

The proposal consists of restoring and preserving the atrium, connecting the floor plates, removing the greenhouses, celebrating the ruins, adding greenery to the terraces and plaza, breaking down the massing, engaging the humans, and building on top of the Thompson Center.

Business center / Lviv, Ukraine

Architectural bureau A17

The business center is designed in an open space among sparse residential buildings in Lviv. The main idea was to ensure maximum communication between the interior and the external environment. The concept of solving the master plan flows smoothly into the ground floor due to the space under the building, which is partially open and allows comfortable entrance to the building, waiting, and communication near and under it. Functionally, the business center building is designed to attract professionals of various profiles and professions to create a comfortable space for work and leisure.

Peach Project / Florida, USA

Cúre and Penabad

If Miami is to address the challenges of climate and affordability, it must densify its neighborhoods through incremental growth that allows more participants to benefit from current development trends. To this end, the Peach Project seeks to invest in the historic black neighborhood of Overtown by creating a new headquarters for CATALYST Miami, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to fostering grassroots networks in the community. The project is developed as a new building type with micro-retail, offices, and affordable housing units.

Ceratizit Bulgaria Production Facilities / Gabrovo, Bulgaria

Arrogant Architects

The green barcode for quality concept starts with the design of the new production units of the Ceratizit Bulgaria AG plant - part of Ceratizit Group. The project embodies the latest trends in sustainable design and construction of industrial buildings and rehabilitation of the natural environment on the banks of the Yantra River. The new production buildings, warehouse, and logistics are situated in the frame of the existing production plant. The new master plan layout clears the riverfront area and transforms it into a contemporary recreational zone.

The Pine / Riga, Latvia

Arrow Architects

The Pine is an exceptional all-wood office building in the Baltics that represents a bold and innovative step forward in office construction. This development aims to establish it as one of the most exceptional office properties in the region, not only in terms of tenant satisfaction but also in its commitment to sustainability. With a focus on sustainable construction techniques to promote energy and water efficiency, reduce waste, and enhance human health, The Pine is set to become the first all-wood office building in the Baltics. This building creates an efficient and sustainable environment by eliminating commonly used insulation and vapor barriers.

