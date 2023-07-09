Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. Denmark
  5. Vrå Children and Culture Center / JAJA Architects

Vrå Children and Culture Center / JAJA Architects

Save
Vrå Children and Culture Center / JAJA Architects

Vrå Children and Culture Center / JAJA Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Lighting, BeamVrå Children and Culture Center / JAJA Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail, WindowsVrå Children and Culture Center / JAJA Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeVrå Children and Culture Center / JAJA Architects - Interior PhotographyVrå Children and Culture Center / JAJA Architects - More Images+ 1

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Kindergarten
Vrå, Denmark
  • Design Team: Kathrin Gimmel, Jakob Christensen, Jan Tanaka, Rie Celine Nielsen, Pola Rebecca Koch, Bruno Malusa, Mette Greve, Ervin Trombitas, Stephen Dietz-Hodgson, Sam De Boever, Natalia Gruszczynska, Caroline Lowen
  • City: Vrå
  • Country: Denmark
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Vrå Children and Culture Center / JAJA Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Lighting, Beam
© Rasmus Hjortshøj

Text description provided by the architects. The Vrå Children and Culture Centre goes beyond a conventional school building. It is a place that challenges the boundaries between classroom academics, extracurricular activities, and community life. Evolving the isolated nature of many traditional schools, Vrå is just as much a community space for the entire town, as it is for the students. Architecturally, by blending the built environment with the surrounding landscape, the school challenges the relationship between constructed and natural.

Save this picture!
Vrå Children and Culture Center / JAJA Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail, Windows
© Rasmus Hjortshøj

The spaces within the school are shaped by both conventional building materials and parts of the natural surroundings, creating a cohesive relationship between the building and the site. Trunks of the surrounding trees become slender columns inside the lobby, the forest floor becomes interior courtyards, and the canopy becomes the wooden roof structure that encloses the central gathering space. The trees outside that envelop the school also become the shading system. Carefully chosen deciduous trees provide shade in the summer while letting light during the winter. Nature and program, building and forest, architecture and landscape all interact in the Vrå Children and Culture Centre to become one cohesive entity.

Save this picture!
Vrå Children and Culture Center / JAJA Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
Save this picture!
Vrå Children and Culture Center / JAJA Architects - Interior Photography
© Rasmus Hjortshøj

The Landscape and Learning Forest. The landscape is characterized by open grass plains and geometrically planned forest elements. Together, they create a distinct spatial differentiation between the cluster of trees and the open spaces in between. Inspired by both C.TH Sørensen’s geometric gardens in Herning and the existing landscape, we designed the Learning Forest, the Vrå School, and additional geometric landscape elements used for recreational learning.

Organic Façade. The forest becomes the second façade of the building. Programmed with many different activities in all the layers of the forest, it creates a living frame for the building, changing with the seasons and throughout the day. Surrounded by the forest and nearby lake, the outside areas are used for teaching as well as a playground. The green landscape offers various ways for the children to play and learn and establish a good relationship with nature.

Save this picture!
Vrå Children and Culture Center / JAJA Architects - Image 6 of 6
© Rasmus Hjortshøj

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Vrå, Denmark

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
JAJA Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenDenmark
Cite: "Vrå Children and Culture Center / JAJA Architects" 09 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003558/vra-children-and-culture-center-jaja-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Top #Tags