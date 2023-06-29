Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. Germany
  5. FOM University Pavilion / J. Mayer H. Architects

FOM University Pavilion / J. Mayer H. Architects

Save
FOM University Pavilion / J. Mayer H. Architects

FOM University Pavilion / J. Mayer H. Architects - Exterior PhotographyFOM University Pavilion / J. Mayer H. Architects - Exterior PhotographyFOM University Pavilion / J. Mayer H. Architects - Interior PhotographyFOM University Pavilion / J. Mayer H. Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden, CourtyardFOM University Pavilion / J. Mayer H. Architects - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
University
Düsseldorf, Germany
  • Partner In Charge: Jürgen Mayer H, Hans Schneider
  • Project Leader: Sebastian Finckh
  • Design Team: Ana I. Alonso, Max Magorskyi, Mehrdad Mashaie
  • Client: Gemeinnützige Fördergesellschaft für Bildung und Wissenschaft mbH
  • Architect On Site: Starmans Architeturbüro /GAARKO Gablik Architektur
  • Building Services: Brockof Ingenieure
  • Fire Protection: IDN Brandschutz GmbH
  • City: Düsseldorf
  • Country: Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
FOM University Pavilion / J. Mayer H. Architects - Exterior Photography
© David Franck

A pavilion in the park. FOM University adds a new social space to its Duesseldorf Campus. The 8,000 square meter campus of FOM Hochschulzentrum is located in Quartier Central, a vital urban neighborhood located on the grounds of the former cargo train station in Duesseldorf Dehrendorf. 

Save this picture!
FOM University Pavilion / J. Mayer H. Architects - Exterior Photography
© David Franck
Save this picture!
FOM University Pavilion / J. Mayer H. Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© David Franck

Five years after the new university building was completed, this pavilion is an annex connected to the main building and offers a new social space of about 100 square meters with shaded outdoor terraces underneath its cantilevering floating roof. It snuggles into the outer branches of the Stadtpark and closes off the landscaped area crossed by the renatured Duessel River.

Save this picture!
FOM University Pavilion / J. Mayer H. Architects - Interior Photography
© David Franck
Save this picture!
FOM University Pavilion / J. Mayer H. Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
© David Franck

The FOM Pavilion adapts to the amorphous green landscape that interweaves the various levels of access to the university building and as a soft soil sculpture covers the underground garage beneath. As an addition to the university building, the pavilion provides spaces for seminars and lectures, workshops, and social gatherings.

Save this picture!
FOM University Pavilion / J. Mayer H. Architects - Exterior Photography
© David Franck

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Duesseldorf, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
J. Mayer H. Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityGermany
Cite: "FOM University Pavilion / J. Mayer H. Architects" 29 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003084/fom-university-pavilion-j-mayer-h-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Top #Tags