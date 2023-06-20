"Habitat: Vernacular Architecture for a Changing Climate" Offers Strategies and Instruments for a Sustainable Transition

Save this picture! Village houses set in the landscape of Madagascar’s central highlands represent the regions’ more humble built expression.. Image © Bernd Bieder/imageBROKER/Superstock

As the challenges posed by climate change increase in number and intensity, it also heightens the need to find sustainable building practices that connect to ecosystems and livelihoods rather than harm them. While often overlooked in the search for innovation, vernacular architecture can offer answers to contemporary issues. This type of architecture not only relies on readily available locally sourced materials but also on indigenous knowledge of local conditions like sun orientation, wind patterns, ventilation needs, and the behavior of materials in time. Dr. Sandra Piesik, director and architect of 3 ideas, and founder of HABITAT Coalition, explores this potential in her newest book, 'Habitat: Vernacular Architecture for a Changing Climate.'

+ 5

The book presents several strategies and instruments to enable a sustainable transition. The strategy relies on recognizing the different ecological habitats of the planet and finding appropriate ecosystem-based approaches. The five planetary ecosystems, as recognized by the Köppen–Geiger climate classification, are tropical, dry, temperate, continental, and polar climate zones. By adapting to the specific conditions of each area, regional economies can strengthen their position and capitalize on the utilization of local materials and agricultural by-products to create sustainable small to medium size industries.

Nature-based industrialization is a concept that aims to use natural resources for long-term economic growth, creating opportunities for inclusivity and growth without unbalancing the ecosystems. By strengthening the link between natural resources and other sectors of the economy, developing regions can leverage both their local materials and the regional value chains. This strategy represents a collaboration between indigenous knowledge and innovation, responding to contemporary needs with local and sustainable solutions and thus empowering communities.

Recognizing the historical role of indigenous people in safeguarding ecosystems is another component of the strategy. While science-based partnerships can enhance the technical capabilities of local communities, it is also important to help preserve traditional craftsmanship and knowledge. Through collaboration, these partnerships sim to create holistic, self-sustainable regional models and create opportunities for growth and resilience.

What is presented here is a timely and urgent story of humanity’s capacity to create architecture without jeopardizing the equilibrium of the ecosystems upon which human life depends. - Aesthetica

The book 'Habitat: Vernacular Architecture for a Changing Climate' represents the culmination of years of specialist research, gathering an international team of leading experts across a diverse range of disciplines. The material is organized by the five major climate zones: polar, temperate, desert, and continental. For each area, it highlights how people and cultures adapted to their environments and made the best use of indigenous materials and construction techniques. The contextual essays presented in the book also stress the need to preserve craftsmanship and local knowledge and reuse it as an important source of inspiration in the efforts to build a more resilient future.